Tipsheet: NCAA football facing upheaval from players, Power 5 conferences

Dan Wolken , USA Today: “In their rush to bring college athletes back to campus amid a dangerous global pandemic and launch a football season this fall without any real answers for the level of risk they’re asking college students to take on, the group of people running college athletics have ignored something fundamental about the enterprise they run. The athletes have been paying attention. No matter what predicate big-time conference commissioners and athletics directors gin up to improve the optics of playing college football while COVID-19 ravages the country, no matter how far they want to move the goalposts for what’s appropriate in a collegiate setting, no matter how much they want to lay blame at the feet of the feckless NCAA, everyone involved sees the truth. The 2020 college football season will happen to whatever extent it possibly can because athletics departments need the money, and they’re placing that burden on the backs of unpaid amateurs who are taking on all the risk to their health and inconvenience to their lives without any added incentive to do so.”

Rodger Sherman, The Ringer: “College football is a lot of things, and that makes it nearly impossible to govern. This is especially problematic during a pandemic. No singular governing body is telling the schools with teams what to do. There are differences in testing protocol: Clemson had dozens of players test positive for COVID-19 and simply kept practicing; Michigan State had one player and two staff members test positive and quarantined the entire program for two weeks. Meanwhile, Toledo has said that it can’t afford to test players regularly, even though its football team returned to practice. Incidentally, Toledo’s head coach recently tested positive for COVID-19. There are also differences in scheduling protocol. The Big Ten announced on July 9 that it would go to a conference-only schedule in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus; the Pac-12 and SEC have since followed suit. On Wednesday, the ACC said that its schools would play an 11-game schedule, with 10 conference matchups and one nonconference matchup of their choosing. Yet in the Division II and Division III ranks, many conferences have either canceled their seasons outright or moved them to the spring. All this while Big 12 schools are adding games to their fall schedules, replacing canceled ones and in some cases bumping up their start dates. This level of disarray is unseen anywhere else in the American sports landscape.”