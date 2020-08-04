Tipsheet: NCAA football facing upheaval from players, Power 5 conferences

Baseball doesn’t have a monopoly on coronavirus madness these days. College sports in general – and college football in particular – is threatening to implode in the face of the global pandemic.
Pac-12 football players are threatening to revolt over concerns about safety, racial justice and the exploitation of so-called student-athletes. They are banding together in the #WeAreUnited movement.
"I love football," UCLA defensive back Elisha Guidry said in a statement. "I love football so much that I am willing to give it up if things are not done right and we are not in a safe environment. Every player that puts on these pads to play this game is a person with their own family, own friends, own passions, and own purpose that is greater than football. We want to play the game we love and have given so much of ourselves to, but we want to do it in a safe way."
Washington State defensive tackle Dallas Hobbs summed it up thusly to ESPN:
"We were hoping by fall camp this stuff can kind of be sorted out. The main thing is the COVID concern isn't something we want to be negotiated. The other stuff is definitely a lot to handle, and it's definitely going to take time to negotiate. But we kind of want this process to just start and see the Pac-12 take leadership and enforce some of these standards and enforce some of these rules to just help us out in a way."
College sports administrators are obviously OK with players opting out of playing due to the pandemic, but they aren’t interested in negotiating much else when athletic departments are bleeding red ink.
The movement is pressing Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott for swift action, so things Out West are quickly coming to a head.
Closer to home, the Washington Post was given recording of a SEC teleconference which included commissioner Greg Sankey telling players this:
“I think the great line in life is, ‘Nothing is guaranteed.’ We feel that way a little bit more right now. But part of our work is to bring as much certainty in the midst of this really strange time as we can so you can play football in the most healthy way possible — with the understanding there aren’t any guarantees in life. We’re going to work on making it the best possible opportunity that we’re able to do it in the Southeastern Conference, which is … part of why you came here, right?”
Um, no, they didn’t sign up to play big-time college football during a pandemic. But Sankey urged them to play on.
And with the NCAA threatening to dump fall sports altogether this year, Power 5 conferences have been at least thinking about breaking away and running their own championships.
Might this lead to the demise of the NCAA?
Here is what folks were writing about all of this:
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “In their rush to bring college athletes back to campus amid a dangerous global pandemic and launch a football season this fall without any real answers for the level of risk they’re asking college students to take on, the group of people running college athletics have ignored something fundamental about the enterprise they run. The athletes have been paying attention. No matter what predicate big-time conference commissioners and athletics directors gin up to improve the optics of playing college football while COVID-19 ravages the country, no matter how far they want to move the goalposts for what’s appropriate in a collegiate setting, no matter how much they want to lay blame at the feet of the feckless NCAA, everyone involved sees the truth. The 2020 college football season will happen to whatever extent it possibly can because athletics departments need the money, and they’re placing that burden on the backs of unpaid amateurs who are taking on all the risk to their health and inconvenience to their lives without any added incentive to do so.”
Rodger Sherman, The Ringer: “College football is a lot of things, and that makes it nearly impossible to govern. This is especially problematic during a pandemic. No singular governing body is telling the schools with teams what to do. There are differences in testing protocol: Clemson had dozens of players test positive for COVID-19 and simply kept practicing; Michigan State had one player and two staff members test positive and quarantined the entire program for two weeks. Meanwhile, Toledo has said that it can’t afford to test players regularly, even though its football team returned to practice. Incidentally, Toledo’s head coach recently tested positive for COVID-19. There are also differences in scheduling protocol. The Big Ten announced on July 9 that it would go to a conference-only schedule in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus; the Pac-12 and SEC have since followed suit. On Wednesday, the ACC said that its schools would play an 11-game schedule, with 10 conference matchups and one nonconference matchup of their choosing. Yet in the Division II and Division III ranks, many conferences have either canceled their seasons outright or moved them to the spring. All this while Big 12 schools are adding games to their fall schedules, replacing canceled ones and in some cases bumping up their start dates. This level of disarray is unseen anywhere else in the American sports landscape.”
Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “The many cracks in college football's infrastructure -- from how players are treated to the sport's leadership vacuum -- have been exposed in a single offseason. At some point, the athletes were going to push back in force. And the most forceful came this weekend with the announcement that a group of Pac-12 players are threatening to opt out of playing until a number of economic, racial justice and safety issues are addressed. It appears that pushback has begun. Last week, the Washington Post obtained audio of a Wednesday call between Southeastern Conference higher-ups and medical officials and the conference's player leadership council. The call reaffirmed that the league's best laid plans could only do so much to protect its athletes from coronavirus infection this fall and that the long-term health effects of the virus were still unknown. These are worries that every sport returning to action has had to face; the obvious difference: in professional sports, athletes are paid salaries and allowed to make money off of their name, image and likeness. It was clear from the moment the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports last spring that a college football season, and the money it generates, was far too important to the budgets of too many athletic departments to lose unless there was no other option.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “Within a calendar year, college athletics will be operating in a seismically different way. There’s expected to be player compensation through Name, Image and Likeness and one-time transfer freedom through new NCAA rules, and both of those will amplify the voice of the college player empowerment movement, which emerged in force during the pandemic. Amid the chaos that’s gripped the college sports landscape the past five months, the wholesale changes we’re facing amid the uncertainty have obscured the specter of an indelibly altered future for the sport. The Pac-12 player movement, orchestrated by longtime player rights activist Ramogi Huma of the National Collegiate Players Association, gave us a window into just how different the college sports landscape could look . . . The quest is both positive in its idealism and intriguing because of all the unknowns that accompany this new step out on the ledge. A majority of the general ideas pushed forward, like player safety during COVID-19, social justice and pragmatic things like extended insurance, should be loudly applauded.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “The landslide opinion within the industry is that the NCAA has provided precious little leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its lack of national authority has been laid bare, as conferences have wound up making their own uncertain paths through the spring and summer and laid plans for the fall. The disconnect was never more apparent than two weeks ago, when the NCAA Board of Governors was prepared to cancel or postpone all fall sports before an 11th-hour request from DI administrators resulted in delaying that vote . . . The expectation is that the board will cancel/postpone at the Division II and III levels while holding off on a decision on DI. That delay won’t be well received on DI campuses that want both clarity for their athletes and a path toward playing. Then there are the bills coming due after decades of resistance to compensating student-athletes, which has resulted in the NCAA asking Congress to intervene and solve the problem. That chronic, underlying financial inequality is the largest driver of the player protest movement, although the movement has gained added resonance due to racial and health concerns.”
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “By cancelling those (fall) championships, the board might set in motion an eventual breakaway from the NCAA by the Power Five -- the 65 total schools from the nation's largest most powerful conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) plus Notre Dame. Simply put, those power conferences have thought for a while they could do it better than the NCAA. They've increasingly lost faith in the association. And so, at this inflection point, it's not so much that the Power Five will break away to conduct its own championships. It's that it has reached the point where such a move is financially and systematically possible. It may only be a matter of time. The Power Five has the money, leverage and -- as we now know -- willingness to break away. A group of schools that can't agree on much -- including scheduling, as we're seeing now -- have agreed to stare down the NCAA, at least on this issue.”
“This year at Virginia Tech, at our workouts, I started having deep concerns about staying healthy. Guys were going home, going to Myrtle Beach, coming back to campus, and we weren’t getting tested. We’re all together, working out, close to each other, and you have no real idea who might have it, if anybody might have it. One day I looked around, and we were like 100-deep in our indoor facility, no masks. My concern grew more and more.”
Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, writing a column for NBCSports.com.
