Tipsheet: NCAA sets COVID contingency plans for Big Dance

The college sports industry really, really, REALLY needs to hold a full NCAA Tournament collect full TV revenue.
The NCAA remains committed to running a 68-team tournament, to be held entirely in Indiana with tight protocols. If all 67 games are played, then the NCAA will distribute the full $613 million among member schools.
Athletic directors across the country will be following the tournament with crossed fingers. Most athletic departments are running in the red and they need the money to pay bills.
The Association released the following details about the event:
- Once the bracket is finalized, teams will not be reseeded and the bracket will not change. If a team bows out due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the replacement from outside the field will assume that seed. So if a No. 1 seed exits, a team that fell short of getting a No. 11 seed would step in as a No. 1 seed.
- The NCAA will do everything possible to assemble a full field before the tournament starts. No replacement teams will be added after the tourney starts. If a team bows out, its opponent will simply advance to the next round.
- All 31 conferences will have at least one team in the championship field. If a one-bid conference loses its team, then the replacement will come from that conference. Each league will set its criteria for naming a replacement.
- Otherwise replacement teams must be among the best teams being considered for an at-large bid. The deadline for replacing teams is March 16 at 6 p.m.
The NIT is likely to come off as well, but as a 16-team event instead of with 32 teams. Rather than holding its Final Four at Madison Square Garden, the NIT seems like to head to Dallas instead.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here’s what folks are writing about college basketball:
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Arkansas entered Wednesday night's showdown with Alabama as the winners of seven straight SEC games — four of them by double-digits, one of them over nationally ranked Missouri. It was enough to push the Razorbacks into second place in the league standings. But the Crimson Tide obviously presented a different challenge. This was the same team, after all, that had smacked Arkansas by 31 points just last month. Would this time go better? Would it go well? The answers delivered were overwhelming — Yes and Hell Yes. The result was a convincing 81-66 victory that improved Arkansas to 10-4 in the SEC and prevented, at least for a few days, Alabama from securing its first regular-season league title since 2002.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “When Kansas is the sixth-best NCAA Tournament team in a league it has won 15 of the last 16 seasons, two story lines emerge. First, the Jayhawks are having an off year and will not secure a top-four seed for the first time since 2000. Second, the Big 12 has been moving toward being a top-tier conference outside of its posterchild member and 2020-21 is the year it's blossoming. Kansas’ lack of dominance this year has as much to do with the Big 12's strength as it does the Jayhawks' struggles. If the season ended today, the Big 12 would secure five teams with top-four seeding— Baylor, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Texas. Kansas is right behind with a projected No. 5 seed, while Oklahoma State has vaulted to a No. 6 seed. Those seven teams will make it to the NCAA Tournament, and the league's overall strength is part of the reason there are zero bubble teams hailing from the Big 12. While the Big Ten has had a strong season, posting the best NET score among power conferences and leading the projected bracket with nine bids, the Big 12's strength shows more at the top of the bracket's seeding: Baylor is a No. 1 seed, West Virginia a No. 2, Oklahoma a No. 3 and Texas Tech and Texas No. 4s.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “The last time an NCAA tournament was held without Tom Izzo, the Michigan State head coach was 42 years old and had just wrapped up his second season in East Lansing. In other words, it's been a while. Can the now 66-year-old coach continue his remarkable streak of 22 consecutive NCAA appearances? That answer looked like it was going to be a definite "no" for the balance of this season. Now the correct response is: "possibly." With wins over Indiana, Illinois and now Ohio State, the Spartans have resurrected their season and ignited hope that this team might indeed earn an at-large bid. Needless to say, it won't be easy. This is a team with a 13-9 record and a 7-9 mark in conference play. Moreover, even after this impressive trio of wins, MSU's NET ranking is still on the low side for an at-large aspirant. Nevertheless, Izzo's group has clearly reached the ‘in the conversation’ phase of these ascents. And, if nothing else, Michigan State's December victory at Duke is looking far more impressive than it did just two weeks ago.”
Chip Patterson, CBSSports.com: “Well, this is awkward. Hours after I selected Bruce Weber for this hot seat exercise, the Wildcats went and knocked off the fourth-place team in the Big 12 standings in Oklahoma. After losing 13 straight in conference play, Kansas State is riding high with two wins in a row. With a home game against Iowa State to close the regular season, it's possible that Kansas State will enter the Big 12 Tournament having won three of its final four games. That definitely changes the feeling around this 2021 team, but it might not be enough to change Weber's hot seat status. Weber's high points in his nine-year run in Manhattan are undeniable, claiming a share of the regular season conference title in 2013 and 2019 and leading a run to the Elite Eight in 2018. But a 3-15 conference record in 2020 hinted at concerns that were confirmed with the general lack of competitiveness in Big 12 play for most of 2021. Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor has offered support in the form of acknowledging the youth on this year's team and the complications of the COVID season. But the fan base spent most of the year frustrated, and Weber's buyout reportedly drops from $2 million to $1 million in early May.”
Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “When Nate Oats publicly questioned Mike Krzyzewski's concerns about competing in a pandemic, it appeared that the second-year coach had made an incredible career blunder. But Oats' reputation has recovered, and it appears he will get the last laugh after all and an unexpected SEC title, too. With Herb Jones and John Petty Jr., Alabama can play fast, it can play small and it can guard any opposing crew in the country. Oats is on the short list for national coach of the year.”
MEGAPHONE
“We have to continue to be hungry, never satisfied. We’ve all won in that locker room before. I like to say don’t applaud a fish for swimming. Fish swim all day. Spartans have won before. We have won before and we have to continue to do that and take it one day at a time.”
Michigan State star Aaron Henry, after the late-surging Spartans upset Ohio State.