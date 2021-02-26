Tipsheet: NCAA sets COVID contingency plans for Big Dance

Gary Parrish , CBSSports.com : “Arkansas entered Wednesday night's showdown with Alabama as the winners of seven straight SEC games — four of them by double-digits, one of them over nationally ranked Missouri. It was enough to push the Razorbacks into second place in the league standings. But the Crimson Tide obviously presented a different challenge. This was the same team, after all, that had smacked Arkansas by 31 points just last month. Would this time go better? Would it go well? The answers delivered were overwhelming — Yes and Hell Yes. The result was a convincing 81-66 victory that improved Arkansas to 10-4 in the SEC and prevented, at least for a few days, Alabama from securing its first regular-season league title since 2002.”

Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “When Kansas is the sixth-best NCAA Tournament team in a league it has won 15 of the last 16 seasons, two story lines emerge. First, the Jayhawks are having an off year and will not secure a top-four seed for the first time since 2000. Second, the Big 12 has been moving toward being a top-tier conference outside of its posterchild member and 2020-21 is the year it's blossoming. Kansas’ lack of dominance this year has as much to do with the Big 12's strength as it does the Jayhawks' struggles. If the season ended today, the Big 12 would secure five teams with top-four seeding— Baylor, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Texas. Kansas is right behind with a projected No. 5 seed, while Oklahoma State has vaulted to a No. 6 seed. Those seven teams will make it to the NCAA Tournament, and the league's overall strength is part of the reason there are zero bubble teams hailing from the Big 12. While the Big Ten has had a strong season, posting the best NET score among power conferences and leading the projected bracket with nine bids, the Big 12's strength shows more at the top of the bracket's seeding: Baylor is a No. 1 seed, West Virginia a No. 2, Oklahoma a No. 3 and Texas Tech and Texas No. 4s.”