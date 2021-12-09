Tipsheet: NCAA stands by helplessly while college sports run amok

Chris Low, ESPN.com: “Much of the past week centered around the head coaches on the move: Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to Southern California and Brian Kelly from Notre Dame to LSU. They received blockbuster deals of $10 million or more, the kind of deals that would pique any coach's interest. The money in and around college football has become akin to ‘Monopoly’ money, and there doesn't appear to be an end in sight. Blaming coaches for taking on new opportunities isn't fair. A lot of us look for new challenges in life. But let's make sure players aren't held to a different standard if they're looking for new opportunities at other schools through the transfer portal, or even if they decide to opt out to pursue pro careers. Commitment goes both ways. Remember the coaches who stayed. Some stayed because they had other opportunities and parlayed those opportunities into new deals at their existing schools. The number of coaches making more than $5 million per year now is staggering, but with coaches routinely getting fired after two seasons, who can blame them for getting as much guaranteed money as they can? Still, it's refreshing to see guys like Dave Clawson stay put at Wake Forest. He was at the top of Virginia Tech's list, but the Demon Deacons stepped up to keep him. Wise move, because Clawson has built a consistent winner in Winston-Salem and does it the right way. The same goes for Mark Stoops at Kentucky. He has built a consistent winner at a ‘basketball school’ and has a chance to win 10 games for the second time in the past four years. And what about Luke Fickell at Cincinnati? Had he been willing to engage with schools prior to the AAC championship game, he would have been a prime target at a number of schools, including Notre Dame and Oklahoma. But no way was Fickell going to do anything that might detract from a historic season at Cincinnati. The Bearcats are the first Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoff, and Fickell wasn't about to walk away from his players. So yes, there's still such a thing as loyalty in college football.”