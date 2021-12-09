Tipsheet: NCAA stands by helplessly while college sports run amok

The college sports industry is booming and chaotic. The amateur ideal is long gone, as is the control the NCAA once had over the whole enterprise.
Schools are jumping from conference to conference while chasing bigger TV dollars. Coaches are jumping from school to school for Powerball jackpots. Athletes are hopping from program to program seeking opportunity.
Even as football attendance erodes, schools are pouring staggering sums of money into better and better facilities. Extremely wealthy boosters are pushing these vanity projects while ignoring changing conditions on campus.
Elite athletes have always been paid, but now the money is changing hands above the table. Name, imagine and likeness deals have replaced cash paid under the table from recruiting bagmen and rogue boosters.
Gambling always fueled the industry, but now the money is coming through the front door with sportsbook deals with the schools. What could possibly go wrong?
NCAA leadership is helpless to control any of this, so the Association becomes less relevant by the day. The befuddled bureaucrats can only sit back, scratch their heads and then form some more committees to address it.
“The NCAA and everything in higher education functions through self-regulation,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said at the Sports Business Journal Learfield Intercollegiate Athletics Forum Wednesday. “There is no Ministry of Education or Ministry of Sport. The schools regulate each other. Sports is just another example of that. That is utterly dependent upon collegiality, cooperation and trust.
“If you can't self-regulate an environment on collegiality and trust and good communications, you've got a big problem.”
The NCAA has a big problem. While market forces guide the billion-dollar industry — driving dizzying change -- the Association is trying to write a new constitution that acknowledges the new environment.
That way it can still pretend to be in charge while folks who are spending all of this money wonder why it even exists.
“Working together on all these issues, including what we're doing now to reconstitute that, especially the Division I structure, people have to set aside some personal anxieties and frustrations and look at the common interest of the enterprise,” Emmert said. “We'll get there but it's going to take time.”
Yeah, well, good luck with that. It’s every conference, school, administrator, coach and athlete for itself or himself right now and that won’t change unless the money runs out.
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while Kansas really, really looks forward to renewing its basketball rivalry with Missouri:
- Is it time for the Blues to scour local men’s recreation leagues for potential fill-ins?
- At what point will the NHL realize that its roster management rules aren't working in the face in the pandemic?
- With the Blues unable to put a full lineup on the ice, should fans start demanding partial refunds on their tickets?
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks have been writing about college football:
Chris Low, ESPN.com: “Much of the past week centered around the head coaches on the move: Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to Southern California and Brian Kelly from Notre Dame to LSU. They received blockbuster deals of $10 million or more, the kind of deals that would pique any coach's interest. The money in and around college football has become akin to ‘Monopoly’ money, and there doesn't appear to be an end in sight. Blaming coaches for taking on new opportunities isn't fair. A lot of us look for new challenges in life. But let's make sure players aren't held to a different standard if they're looking for new opportunities at other schools through the transfer portal, or even if they decide to opt out to pursue pro careers. Commitment goes both ways. Remember the coaches who stayed. Some stayed because they had other opportunities and parlayed those opportunities into new deals at their existing schools. The number of coaches making more than $5 million per year now is staggering, but with coaches routinely getting fired after two seasons, who can blame them for getting as much guaranteed money as they can? Still, it's refreshing to see guys like Dave Clawson stay put at Wake Forest. He was at the top of Virginia Tech's list, but the Demon Deacons stepped up to keep him. Wise move, because Clawson has built a consistent winner in Winston-Salem and does it the right way. The same goes for Mark Stoops at Kentucky. He has built a consistent winner at a ‘basketball school’ and has a chance to win 10 games for the second time in the past four years. And what about Luke Fickell at Cincinnati? Had he been willing to engage with schools prior to the AAC championship game, he would have been a prime target at a number of schools, including Notre Dame and Oklahoma. But no way was Fickell going to do anything that might detract from a historic season at Cincinnati. The Bearcats are the first Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoff, and Fickell wasn't about to walk away from his players. So yes, there's still such a thing as loyalty in college football.”
Tom DeAngelo, Palm Beach Post: “The University of Miami got its man. But at what cost to its reputation? Everyone involved from the school's end, including president Julio Frenk, and those members of his staff and the board of trustees he entrusted to run a coaching and athletic director search, should be ashamed of how this situation has been handled. Miami's football program has been far from elite for more than a decade. This is not the brand that at one time ruled college football. But what went down the last two weeks shows a dysfunction off the field that rivals the ineptness we've seen on the field the last 17 years. And the blame does not stop with the university. How must new coach Mario Cristobal, who will be introduced Tuesday morning, feel about negotiating a contract and pursuing a job in which the coach remained under contract and was left twisting in the wind. The only person who showed class throughout this entire ordeal is the man no longer with the program, former coach Manny Diaz. Diaz should not have held back in the statement he posted on social media Monday, hours after the university got in one last twist of that knife and mercifully let him go as Cristobal was putting his signature on his new $8 million per year contract. But Diaz is too classy to treat people at the university he loves the way that university had treated him.”
Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “Miami is a place of contrasts, of wealth and poverty, of beauty and of challenges. It’s a cauldron of cultures and classes and politics; a city of dreamers and scammers and visionaries and immigrants. A lot of times, nothing about the place works … until you taste the stone crabs at Joe’s or the cafecitos at Versailles or a Cohiba as the evening breeze comes in off Biscayne Bay. Then it’s the greatest spot on Earth.That’s the challenge for Cristobal, to get all the forces aligned so it can max out again. ‘It’s going to take everybody,’ Cristobal said. The 51-year-old is an exceptional recruiter and forceful leader, a Nick Saban protégé who is almost ideally situated to make this work. ‘We are Miami,’ he said. ‘We are the ‘U.’ And every time you hear that, every time you see that … that has to mean everything.’ Can he do it? No one ever knows when it comes to these hires. Cristobal did a very good, but hardly exceptional, job in Oregon. However, he left the comfort and stability of Eugene for this challenge because he knows if he can get it right in Miami, if he can keep the recruits, if he can organize the forces, if he can bring back the kind of toughness and determination that he himself once played with, then truly anything is possible. Because there’s never been anything stopping Miami from being Miami except Miami itself.”
Antwan Staley, Eugene Register-Guard: “In his first season in Waco in 2020, (Dave) Aranda finished with a disappointing 2-7 campaign, the Bears' second-worst season since 2000. However, his second season at Baylor proved to be one of the most successful in school history. On Saturday, Aranda led Baylor over Oklahoma State, 21-16, on a goal-line stand to win the program's first Big 12 Championship game. The Bears were the first non-Sooners team to win the Big 12 since 2014. While Aranda has expressed he's committed to the Baylor program, Oregon could attempt to change his mind by demonstrating what the school has to offer, including its football facilities. Coming back to the West Coast could be a draw for Aranda as he was born and raised in California. Previously, he was a defensive coordinator at Utah State, Hawaii, LSU and Wisconsin prior to taking over at Baylor. Bringing Aranda could help stabilize the excellent recruiting class Cristobal left behind while possibly keeping Oregon near the top of the conference in 2022.”
Shehan Jeyarajah, CBSSports.com: “The (Clemson) Tigers entered 2021 as an early favorite for the national championship behind lofty expectations placed upon former No. 1 quarterback recruit D.J. Uiagalelei. Instead, Uiagalelei ranked last in the ACC in passer rating, defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to coach Oklahoma and now offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is reportedly in the mix at Virginia. Losing Trevor Lawrence was always going to set off a new era, but coach Dabo Swinney almost has to start from the ground floor with so much uncertainty around the organization. The Clemson superpower has been continuity. With that gone, Swinney has to redefine the program over the offseason.”
MEGAPHONE
"I felt the State of Oklahoma needed an appropriate goodbye to this former head coach whose sudden departure left many in shock, including a team of young, dedicated college players. I found the tiniest section of our most desolate of highways to pay tribute to Coach Riley's exit from Oklahoma football and the state. This is only fitting as this is the last three inches one sees before leaving our great state heading west."
Oklahoma state senator Bill Coleman, proposing renaming 3 inches of a westbound lane of State Highway 325 in the panhandle as ‘Lincoln Riley Highway’.