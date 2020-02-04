Tipsheet: NCAA Tournament bubble forms with Illini in, SLU out of bracket

Even by the crazy contemporary standards, the NCAA Tournament bubble is gigantic these days.
In the Big Ten, 12 of the 14 teams are legitimate candidates to get a bid. Infighting during the second half of league play will pare that number down, but for the moment only Nebraska and Northwestern are true also-rans.
The SEC is suffering a down season, but South Carolina has banked quality conference victories and earned a chance to play onto the bubble. Arkansas, Florida, Alabama and Mississippi State are in that battle as well.
The top five teams in the American Athletic Conference are making a case. And look who’s leading the conference this week: Frank Haith’s Tulsa Golden Hurricane.
That can’t make the dwindling Mizzou fan base happy.
In the Big East, Xavier revived its candidacy by upsetting Seton Hall on the road. In the Big 12, Texas coach Shaka Smart is battling to get the Longhorns into the field and calm restless boosters.
So in this environment, Illinois still has work to do despite its 8-3 start in the Big Ten. The rest of its schedule will be a war, as will the conference tournament.
That said, the Illini have worked their way into prime position after their underwhelming showing in non-conference play. Coach Brad Underwood has buy-in with this team and he has enough depth to see this challenge through.
It’s safe to say that they are exceeding national media expectations.
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Was it really just last month when this team was 8-4 after losing by seven on a neutral floor to Missouri? After that night, Illinois won eight of its next nine (the only loss came at Michigan State) while ascending from bracket afterthought to potential No. 6 seed. Kofi Cockburn and the Illini are forcing misses in the paint for the first time since the days of Mike Tisdale, and Ayo Dosunmu has suddenly become rather outstanding on offense. This latter development puts Illinois fans in something of an incentive quandary. The better the sophomore plays, the higher this team's potential -- yet the less likely it is he'll return as a junior. The seven-point loss at Iowa ended the run, but the Illini are still poised to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time in seven years.”
Brian Bennett, The Athletic: “Tough to ignore the Illini’s seven-game Big Ten winning streak, which has them tied for first in the nation’s deepest conference. There may well be a seed ceiling for Brad Underwood’s team because it accomplished almost nothing in the nonconference schedule. But the Big Ten provides Quad 1 opportunities on a near-nightly basis, and Illinois is capitalizing.”
Molly Geary, SI.com: “Could the Illini win the Big Ten? They're in great shape to make a run at the title—something they haven't earned since 2004-05—after starting conference play 7-2, with three of those wins coming on the road. According to KenPom rankings, Illinois has played the fourth-toughest league schedule so far, and it's set up well for its final games.”
Seth Davis, The Athletic: “The Illini are still young, but Underwood had them on a seven-game winning streak before losing at Iowa on Sunday. Illinois is also tied atop the Big Ten standings with Michigan State. Even more impressive is the way he scrapped the fullcourt pressure system he used for so many years for a more patient, grinding disciplined approach.”
And what about the Atlantic 10? SLU appears to be on the wrong side of the bubble at the moment, thanks largely to the painful near-miss against conference-leading Dayton.
But the conference could receive multiple at-large bids and the Billikens can still tussle with Rhode Island and VCU for them. And there’s always the automatic bid that comes with the conference tournament — as SLU happily reminded fans last spring.
Here are some assessments of where the league stands:
Rob Dauster, NBCSports.com: “We know Dayton is dancing, but Rhode Island and VCU are also right there in the mix. Rhode Island has the benefit of a sweep over the Rams, who have beaten LSU but don’t have all that much more on their resume right now. They do get a chance to host Dayton coming up in two weeks, and that is starting to feel like something close to a must-win for Mike Rhoades if he wants to get this group back to the dance.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “The Rams have tasted the best and worst of A-10 times during their past two games, blasting Richmond but then losing by 12 at Rhode Island. In a season where Dayton has already secured lock status, VCU will still get a shot at the Flyers when Anthony Grant's team pays a visit to Wade Arena. Speaking of the upcoming contest against UD, Mike Rhoades' team will rise or fall in large part based on what it does during a six-day window in February. The home date against Dayton as well as road games at Richmond and Saint Louis are VCU's only remaining (scheduled) Quad 1 opportunities.”
Seth Davis, The Athletic: “The Rams are just one game behind Dayton in the Atlantic 10, but their only Quad 1 win came on the road against VCU. (Friday’s win over VCU doesn’t count as a Q1 win because it was at home and the Rams are 36th in the NET.) URI has two games remaining against Dayton. If it can somehow split those and hold serve on the others, it would be in great position for an at-large bid.”
MEGAPHONE
“We’ve been fortunate. We’ve been able to get on a nice run and win in some hostile environments. This is what we’re bred for. This is what we’re trying to be about. We haven’t been about this the last two years. There’s been a softness. We’ve been the pushover. Not doing that anymore.”
• Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood, on his team’s revival.