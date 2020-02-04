Tipsheet: NCAA Tournament bubble forms with Illini in, SLU out of bracket

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Was it really just last month when this team was 8-4 after losing by seven on a neutral floor to Missouri? After that night, Illinois won eight of its next nine (the only loss came at Michigan State) while ascending from bracket afterthought to potential No. 6 seed. Kofi Cockburn and the Illini are forcing misses in the paint for the first time since the days of Mike Tisdale, and Ayo Dosunmu has suddenly become rather outstanding on offense. This latter development puts Illinois fans in something of an incentive quandary. The better the sophomore plays, the higher this team's potential -- yet the less likely it is he'll return as a junior. The seven-point loss at Iowa ended the run, but the Illini are still poised to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time in seven years.”