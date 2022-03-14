Tipsheet: NCAA Tournament selection committee squeezes Dayton, Texas A&M

Richmond did what SLU failed to do in the Atlantic 10 Tournament. The Spiders went the distance to win the event and grab the league's automatic berth, which was their only path to the Big Dance.

Their 62-60 upset of Davidson 62-60 in the championship game knocked A-10 cohort Dayton out of the bracket. The Flyers, like the Billikens, had to settle for the consolation of National Invitational Tournament berths.

Oklahoma, SMU and Texas A&M were the next four teams out of the bracket behind Dayton.

Had SMU (23-8) beaten Missouri earlier this season, the Mustangs might have made the bracket. But their 80-75 overtime loss to the Tigers in the Jacksonville Classic, along with their subsequent bad loss to Loyola Marymount, proved to be disqualifying.

They took the news hard, as you expect.

“I saw a group of guys completely devastated and heartbroken,” SMU coach Tim Jankovich told USA Today. “My heart totally goes out to them. There's no magic words you can say when someone is as hurt as they were.”

Missouri also helped tank Texas A&M’s hopes. The Aggies made an impressive late run, beating Alabama, Mississippi State, Florida, Auburn and Arkansas before losing to streaking Tennessee in the Southeastern Conference Tournament title game.

But bad earlier losses – like their 70-66 setback to Missouri at home – were too much to overcome. Clearly the tournament marked down the SEC due to the weakness in the league’s bottom half.

“I do think this numerically is the best league,” Aggies coach Buzz Williams said. “Maybe it’s 1B numerically. I do study the numbers. I’m slightly more intelligent maybe than I come across. I know what the numbers are, and I do think how the last three and a half weeks have transpired for us I would think for sure has to help our resume.”

Numerically, the Big Ten won out by getting nine berths. The SEC, Big 12 and Big East were next in line with six teams in the bracket and once-proud ACC got just five.

The Missouri Valley Conference only got one bid, as expected. Missouri State and Northern Iowa will play in the NIT and Drake settled for the top seed for the third-tier CBI.

Here is what folks have been writing about all of this:

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Texas A&M fans are likely looking at Rutgers' inclusion and the Aggies' exclusion with their jaws on the floor. If a fervent rally in the second half of the season was enough to get Rutgers in, why couldn't a similar rally get Texas A&M in? The Aggies were on a seven-game winning streak before running out of gas in the SEC Tournament title game on Sunday, losing to Tennessee and being left on the doorstep with a 23-12 record. Texas A&M (42) is 35 spots higher in the NET than Rutgers (77) and 31 spots higher in KenPom. The fact that Rutgers lost in its first Big Ten Tournament game while Texas A&M won three in the SEC Tournament only makes it a tougher pill to swallow. The Aggies have a 9-9 record in Quad 1/2 games, while Rutgers is 9-10 in Quad 1/2 games. Additionally, the Scarlet Knights have a Quad 4 loss and Texas A&M does not. Ultimately, the Scarlet Knights' eight wins over league foes in the NCAA Tournament helped their cause. Texas A&M finished with just four wins over SEC teams that made the Big Dance, but that explanation will do nothing to alleviate the frustration of the Aggies when they watch Rutgers play a Notre Dame team they defeated on Nov. 24.”

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: “Teams that get left out of the NCAA Tournament always gave the selection committee a reason to leave them out. That said, I have difficulty understanding how Texas A&M was left out in favor of at least Indiana and Notre Dame, the last two teams in the field. The resume comparison with Indiana shows two very similar teams, which Texas A&M having edges in a couple of key areas. They are better away from home and better against tournament opposition. Indiana has five losses outside of Quad 1, while Texas A&M only has two. They have the same number of Quad 1 wins, but the Aggies are a little better. They both beat Notre Dame and lost to Wisconsin, although Indiana did so twice.”

Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “Clearly this week didn’t matter. Sure, it’s not everything. But shouldn’t it have at least been … something? I mean, Tennessee even got a raw deal by only getting a 3-seed after going 4-1 against Auburn (2-seed), Kentucky (2-seed) and Arizona (1-seed). Totally stifling Kentucky and red hot A&M meant what exactly? The Vols would’ve probably been on that No. 3 line had they punted on showing up in Tampa. It almost felt like the selection committee had entrenched beliefs and simply tweaked for the bid-stealing conference champs but didn’t pay attention to anything else that happened. We can all agree that A&M was on the outside looking in entering the SEC Tournament. We can also agree that they were a terrifying team to play against. Go ask KD Johnson and his 0-for-14 shooting about what it was like to face A&M. Better yet, ask third-team All-American JD Notae about his time against A&M, which was his first game all year with single-digit points. Imagine being a bubble team, beating consecutive top-15 teams on a neutral court and then being told that wasn’t enough. If this were a blue blood like Kansas, Kentucky or UNC, there would be riots in the streets right now.”

Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “The Flyers (23-10, 14-4 Atlantic 10) needed to win in the A-10 semifinals vs. Richmond to secure an at-large bid but came up short, and that was the difference-maker. Dayton had three Quadrant 1 victories that essentially were washed out by three Quadrant 4 losses – stains the committee couldn’t couldn't ignore. All the rest of the team's credentials were pedestrian outside of a November win over Kansas.”

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “Former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd inherited a challenge when he was hired by Arizona last April. The cloud that hovered over Sean Miller's tenure -- the result of his ties to an NCAA infractions case and an FBI investigation that rocked the entire sport -- seemed to jeopardize the future of the storied program. Yet, in his first season with the program, and his first season as a Division I head coach, Lloyd could win a national championship with a team whose ascension has been remarkable. He has put together a decorated résumé that includes wins against Michigan, Illinois and a 4-1 record against USC and UCLA. He has three legit stars -- projected NBA draft lottery pick Bennedict Mathurin (17.1 PPG), Azuolas Tubelis (14.7 PPG) and Christian Koloko (12.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG) -- who could lead Arizona to the Final Four for the first time in 21 years. The Wildcats have enjoyed a top-15 status in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency on KenPom throughout the season, a sign of their balance and consistency. Why does that matter? Every team that has won the national title since 2002, except for the miraculous 2013-14 UConn squad, finished the year in the top 25 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Arizona, which made more than 49% of its shots inside the arc this season, fits that profile. But it's fair to question the competition in league play. The Pac-12 was arguably the weakest Power Five conference this season. You know that thing that people do when they question Gonzaga every year? Arizona probably will be spared that illogical assessment.”

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “Even though the Wildcats aren't a No. 1 seed, that doesn't mean this isn't one of the three best teams in the country. John Calipari's never built a roster like this at Kentucky. National Player of the Year frontrunner Oscar Tshiebwe: transfer. Ever-valuable 3-point sharpshooter Kellan Grady: transfer. Shifty, constructive point guard Sahvir Wheeler: transfer. Ultra-athletic energy guy Jacob Toppin: transfer. And then there's TyTy Washington, a terrific one-and-done lead guard talent, who will need to have a huge tournament in order to get UK to its 18th Final Four. Tshiebwe's the best rebounder the sport has seen in decades. It starts with thim, and then so many pieces fill in well around him. Kentucky got old, and wouldn't you know it, the formula works.”

MEGAPHONE

“In my eyes, they're 100 percent an NCAA Tournament team. I hope they don't let what a small committee of others believes change how they feel about themselves. I know that doesn't bring them the opportunity, but there are many things in life that are incredibly unfair. This will happen. You have to be strong and positive to get through it.”

Jankovich, on SMU’s snub.

