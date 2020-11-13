Tipsheet: New Mets owner ready to exploit depressed MLB market

As the Cardinals and many other big league teams duck into retrenchment mode, billionaire Steve Cohen vows to invest big in his newly-purchased New York Mets.
Cohen’s aggression as a hedge fund operator brought him fame, fortune and some notoriety too. Now he sounds really open his vault to Mets president Sandy Alderson and make his mark in Our National Pastime.
That proclamation came as Our National Pastime was dealing with massive pandemic-related economic losses. While most teams are slashing payroll, the Mets are ready to exploit the depressed market.
Here are some snippets from his introductory news conference:
“Well, you know, only one team wins the World Series every year, right? So that’s a pretty high bar. But if I don’t win a World Series in the next three to five years — I’d like to make it sooner — then I would consider that slightly disappointing.”
“I’m not in this to be mediocre. That’s just not my thing. I want something great. The fans want something great. … I’m essentially doing it for the fans. When I thought about this, I can make millions of people happy. That’s how I’m thinking about it. I don’t have a big ego. I’m doing it for them. I relate to them. I know how they feel.”
“I’m not trying to make money here. It’s about building something great, something for the fans. I just find this an amazing opportunity. I’m so excited for it.”
“I’m not going to talk about a budget today. Sandy and I have been in conversations on that. But what I do believe is that this is a major-market team and it should have a budget commensurate with that.”
“We’re trying to formulate those thoughts today. I can promise you we’re going to act like a major-market team. Are we gonna act like drunken sailors in the marketplace? No. Listen, I want to be thoughtful.”
It sounds like super-agent Scott Boras has a new best friend!
Here is what folks are writing about the Mets and the offseason market:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “After listening to new Mets owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy Alderson speak for 90 minutes Tuesday, a despondent, neglected fan base was suddenly jolted awake. Cohen and Alderson talked about the potential of a dynasty. They talked about the Mets morphing into an iconic franchise. They talked about winning World Series championships. They talked about going where no Mets franchise has gone before, being a championship-caliber club year after year after year, becoming the Atlanta Braves of the ‘90s and the Los Angeles Dodgers of this decade.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “Everybody wants to [win the World Series], of course. The Mets themselves have wanted to for 34 years. They just finished in fourth place again. They’ve won a single NL East title in going on a decade and a half. A lot of this rolled downhill onto the Wilpons, an outcome that often was warranted. After a while, when enough general managers and managers and organizational plans and opportunities for dignity go whizzing by, one after another thrown away in search of a flashy better — or soberly cheaper — way, they sell and a city parties.”
Katie Baker, The Ringer: “As a Mets fan, it was an odd feeling, rooting for this man of questionable ethics to take over the franchise, but the status quo was definitely no more appealing. The Wilpons had not only lost a lot of money with Bernie Madoff, a predicament that reared its head every time the franchise sat out another free agent frenzy, but also with an even more absurd Ponzi schemer, Bayou’s Sam Israel III. The very notion of Steve Cohen being both able and willing to back up the Brink’s truck in pursuit of the best talent—at the same time that competing franchises are tightening the pandemic purse strings—may not have been noble, but it sure was enticing. Or, should I say, is enticing. The current free agent market is loaded with talents ranging from infielder DJ LeMahieu to outfielder George Springer, from pitcher Trevor Bauer to catcher J.T. Realmuto. Last season, the Mets’ payroll was $174 million, and if Cohen wants to, he could increase that significantly.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Given the assumed return of Noah Sybdergaard from Tommy John surgery early in the 2021 season and Marcus Stroman's decision to accept the Qualifying Offer, the Mets aren't as desperate as they once were for help in the rotation behind Jacob deGrom. That said, the addition of Bauer could give the Mets a claim on best rotation in baseball going into 2021. New owner Steve Cohen wants to invest in payroll and seems to prioritize winning, and inking Bauer would indeed be a splash. Team president Sandy Alderson even said so, which is a sure sign that Bauer is genuinely on the Mets' radar. The only question is whether they prefer to spend their free agent budget elsewhere.”
Richard Justice, MLB.com: “I feel like the Angels are at the put-up-or-shut-up phase of Mike Trout's career. They're going to have to do a big-time recruiting pitch on Bauer with a big, big number on the contract. Does that make them more attractive than the Mets? It feels like Steve Cohen wants to do something dramatic, or several somethings. That's what's so fascinating. There's a really logical case to be made for about 10 teams to sign Trevor Bauer.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “The Phillies' fans are starved for the kind of success that is increasingly locked away in long-term memories. A dozen years have passed since the team won the 2008 World Series, and nine years since they last made the playoffs, an extraordinary drought for a big-money, big-market team. And while they've won more games in recent seasons and got infinitely more interesting with the signing of Bryce Harper, this is a franchise that seems to be drifting. At the same time, NL rivals like the Braves and Mets are surging. New Mets owner Steve Cohen effectively declared a baseball war on the rest of the division Tuesday, stating a goal of winning the World Series within three to five years. The Braves are constructed with an extraordinary clubhouse culture fostered by likely MVP Freddie Freeman as well as talented players like Ronald Acuna Jr., Mike Soroka and Max Fried, and Atlanta came within one win of reaching the World Series last month. The Washington Nationals remain the last team to win a championship during a full coronavirus-free season, and recently re-signed GM Mike Rizzo to a long-term extension. Even the Marlins have improved.”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “If [Francisco] Lindor were hitting free agency with this as his platform season, it wouldn’t be ideal, but then Bryce Harper and Manny Machado faced a similar issue two winters ago and still wound up earning $300 million-plus even in a frosty market. Maybe this market will be even colder, post-pandemic, but Lindor does have another chance to put his best foot forward. He broke off extension talks with the Indians back in March, saying that the team never made an offer that reached $300 million and that he wouldn’t accept a Christian Yelich-like deal (nine years and $215 million from the Brewers). While president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti stopped short of calling Lindor a surefire trade candidate in early October, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported last week that the team intends to trade him by Opening Day.”
"Suddenly, overnight, I think people are interested in working for the Mets who were perhaps not before. I think players are interested in playing for the Mets who perhaps were not before. You don't change perception without changing the reality."

Mets president Sandy Alderson.
Mets president Sandy Alderson.
