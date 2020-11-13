Tipsheet: New Mets owner ready to exploit depressed MLB market

Katie Baker, The Ringer: “As a Mets fan, it was an odd feeling, rooting for this man of questionable ethics to take over the franchise, but the status quo was definitely no more appealing. The Wilpons had not only lost a lot of money with Bernie Madoff, a predicament that reared its head every time the franchise sat out another free agent frenzy, but also with an even more absurd Ponzi schemer, Bayou’s Sam Israel III. The very notion of Steve Cohen being both able and willing to back up the Brink’s truck in pursuit of the best talent—at the same time that competing franchises are tightening the pandemic purse strings—may not have been noble, but it sure was enticing. Or, should I say, is enticing. The current free agent market is loaded with talents ranging from infielder DJ LeMahieu to outfielder George Springer, from pitcher Trevor Bauer to catcher J.T. Realmuto. Last season, the Mets’ payroll was $174 million, and if Cohen wants to, he could increase that significantly.”