Like the Cardinals, the New York Mets have been finding new ways to lose.

They bring a 32-36 record into their weekend home series against the Cardinals. They are 10 ½ games back in the National League East.

They did manage to win their last game, edging the New York Yankees 4-3 in 10 innings Wednesday to salvage a game in their Subway Series while earning just their second victory in 11 games.

But they suffered another unfortunate baserunning blunder. They let a guy steal home. They even got called for a defensive shift violation.

“Those are things that we were able to overcome,” manager Buck Showalter told reporters after the game. “You’d like to see them not happen, but I think sometimes guys are trying so hard to find a way to contribute.

“We scored more runs than they did over the course of the game. It was a big win for us.”

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo drove in the winning run in the 10th inning atone for a baserunning mishap earlier in the game and a fielding error the game before.

“Everything’s better when we win,” Nimmo said. “When you win, you can look back and say, ‘OK, we’ll learn from (mistakes) . . . When you lose, it’s not really thought of that way. And so everything’s better when you win.”

The Cardinals would agree. Their misfortune has been eerily similar to the Mets’ failure this season, except for two things:

Unlike the Cardinals, the Mets spend top dollar on talent. Owner Steve Cohen has built baseball’s biggest payroll, by a lot, with pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer leading the way with $43.3 million salaries.

Unlike the Cardinals, the Mets have an experienced manager. Showalter managed for 22 years and won 1,684 regular season games.

And yet the Mets have played losing baseball week after week after week.

Writing for the New York Post, Mike Vaccaro offered this assessment:

As has been evident the last two weeks, it isn’t just that the Mets lose, though they’ve lost nine of their last 11 games; it’s how they lose. Four of those losses came after they led by three or more runs. They led in seven of those games. And, well, some of the brain cramps and missteps have been beyond alarming. They beat the Yankees and still it felt like something of a loss because of all the self-sabotage . . .

The season is still salvageable, but what’s become clear is that it is the Mets’ manager who will have to do much of the salvaging. Yes, as he’s said repeatedly, more than a few players have yet to be the equal of the backs of their baseball cards. But this really isn’t about the vagaries of OPS and WHIP and all the other abbreviations that define winning teams and losing teams. It’s simpler than that.

Right now, the Mets just look like a poorly managed team. A year ago, barely a day went by when the Mets didn’t just play well on the field, but played smartly. They always threw to the right base. They ran the bases extraordinarily well for a team lacking great overall speed.

No manager ever born can defend against a hanging slider that’s bombed 475 feet, or can by himself combat an opposing ace who hits the black and the knees at 98 mph for eight innings. But he can have a team capable of playing smart, playing crisp, like its entire focus is in the game. And anyone who’s seen the Mets can see they’re not there right now.

They are, in truth, not close to there right now.

So, like Cardinals managerr Oliver Marmol, Showalter is feeling the heat. And unlike Marmol, he works for a fanboy billionaire who doesn’t take the long view of things.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks were writing about Our National Pastime:

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “The Cardinals should trade Paul Goldschmidt. Soon. Yes, I know: We are talking about the reigning NL MVP here, one who might just end up in Cooperstown someday. We are also talking about a player who is absolutely not the problem for this Cardinals team: He’s having another terrific year, essentially the only Cardinal the team was counting on this year who hasn’t disappointed. The Cardinals are the team that trades for players like Goldschmidt, not the team that trades him away. But if the Cardinals are looking to shake up their organization, to restock their team with the young talent (especially the young pitching talent) it so desperately needs, to take advantage of a trade market that is going to be thirsting for talent at the Deadline … trading Goldschmidt is their best option. It’ll hurt. It’ll hurt a lot. But to get something of value, you have to give up something of value. And nothing’s more valuable than an MVP. (We’ll acknowledge here that Goldschmidt has a no-trade clause, but there is a long history of players waiving no-trade clauses to get to a contender, especially late in their careers when they are chasing their first ring. If there is motivation, there is no reason to think a deal a deal could not happen.)”

John Shusterman, FoxSports.com: “One of the most staggering streaks in baseball is (Nolan) Arenado’s decade-long reign as the NL Gold Glove winner at third base. He is 10-for-10, winning the award in every season as a big leaguer dating back to his rookie year in 2013. That streak will likely — and thus far should — end in 2023. The prohibitive favorite must be Pittsburgh’s (Ke’Bryan) Hayes, whose glovework at the hot corner has been simply marvelous. The eye-test suggests Arenado is still pretty damn good, but the advanced metrics — for the first time — disagree. Meanwhile, Hayes leads all infielders in defensive runs saved and outs above average, and is second in defensive WAR behind only Ha-Seong Kim. Hayes arguably had a case to win last season when he led all MLB fielders in DRS as well, but Arenado was at least in range to where he could still reasonably retain the crown. This year, there should be no debate. It might be Hayes’ turn now to begin a streak of Gold Glove victories.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The Mets roster has two defining characteristics that separate it from the average club: 1) it's older; and 2) it's more expensive. The Mets' hitters are the third oldest group in the majors, and their pitchers are the oldest by more than two years, according to Baseball Reference. Both of those marks are weighed by appearances, so the numbers aren't skewed by having ancient relievers or reserves. Meanwhile, the Mets have the majors' largest payroll by a good margin – Sportrac’s data has them spending $65 million more than the Yankees, the next closest club. That combination of age and cost puts the Mets in a tough situation. Even if they wanted to sell, there are only so many teams who could afford some of these players -- and fewer who would also be willing to surrender quality young players in return. The Mets, for their part, are not going to want to trade off catcher Francisco Álvarez or third baseman Brett Baty, their top youngsters. There are only so many other potential trade candidates on the roster with those considerations in mind.”

Jon Heyman, New York Post: “Mets co-ace Justin Verlander dueled his former Astros teammate and friend Gerrit Cole to a draw over six impressive innings, which is to say Verlander showed significant signs he may be on the road back to his usual Hall of Fame form. The fellow is 40. But the belief here is that he’s in his prime at 40, which isn’t something many who play baseball can say. Of course, the standards are high for all-time greats. And the salary, which is a record at $43 million (tied with Mets co-ace Max Scherzer), only raises the bar. We’ve been complaining a lot lately about the Mets’ two $43 million men, which is what we do when folks get paid a ton and are less than perfect. But we should learn never to count Verlander out, or Scherzer, a mere youngster at 38, for that matter. Verlander delivered six efficient innings of one-run ball in his first Subway Series appearance.”

Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “The Dodgers are coming off a brutal road trip that saw them go 2-4 and suffer three -- that's right, three -- walk-off losses. Moving forward, though, the health of their starting rotation is a much bigger concern. Julio Urias and Dustin May are still on the injured list, Noah Syndergaard -- dealing with a blister -- is basically un-pitchable, and the Dodgers might have to navigate the rest of this month with a four-man rotation, a stunning development for a team that has boasted some of the industry's best pitching depth in recent years. To top it all off, Tony Gonsolin has been pitching with diminished velocity of late. Clayton Kershaw and Bobby Miller, at least, have been pitching very well.”

Janice Scurio, Baseball Prospectus: “Michael Harris II is having himself quite a June to remember; in his last seven games, he’s 13-for 26 including three homers, spitting out a 1.481 OPS. The reigning Rookie Of the Year didn’t start out the season as planned, carrying a .526 OPS in April and May. Despite coming into the game with a .123 total ISO that looked uncomfortably like the minor league numbers that made him such an unlikely rookie star in 2022, Harris continued to blast the hell out of the ball whenever he could. On Wednesday, his home run in the doubleheader’s matinee game was in fact, smoked at 99.8 MPH; he also holds the distinction of the hardest-hit ball in the game, his fourth inning double at 112.1 MPH. A .317 xwOBA compared to a .271 wOBA suggests that Harris is starting to reach his true potential, or at least split the difference between this year and last, something that a batting average can’t accurately capture.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Baseball’s enduring, warring factions – passion and greed – intersected Tuesday. The juxtaposition was jarring. In Oakland, California, more than 27,000 hard-bitten A's supporters showed up for what was billed as a ‘Reverse Boycott,’ a guerrilla faction of fans organized largely through social media, most clad in kelly-green shirts impossible to miss on TV, bearing just a single word. SELL. The Town is about to lose its last team standing, as the Athletics – rooted in Oakland since 1968, facility vagabonds since the Raiders laid waste to their stadium in 1995 – are far along in their dalliance with Las Vegas, where taxpayer dollars are looser than the slot machines. Owner John Fisher and his walking PowerPoint lieutenant, club president Dave Kaval, have opted for the quick fix in the desert. Rather than continue negotiating with Oakland on a complex yet potentially lucrative deal, Fisher – perhaps spooked by tumbling prices of Gap stock, perhaps for reasons we’ll never know – is literally trying to take the money and run.”

MEGAPHONE

“I feel like Vegas should have had an expansion team. This is a small city with a big city vibe. The people here love their hometown teams. If they want to do OK here, they better put a better product on the field, spend a little more money, and show the fans that they are committed to winning, not just being here. But, I just feel so bad for Oakland. They already lost the Raiders to Vegas. Now this. Those people are going to hate Vegas. It’s like, Vegas got us again! Sad.’’

Former Cardinals outfielder (and current Las Vegas resident) Dexter Fowler, to USA Today on the A’s moving to Vegas.