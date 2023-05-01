Many Mizzou fans complained that Tigers quarterback Brady Cook didn’t measure up to his Southeastern Conference peers last season.

But how many college quarterbacks could? The SEC sets the highest possible competitive bar.

Pro executives proved that by taking five SEC quarterbacks in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft.

The Carolina Panthers kicked it off by trading up to take Alabama star Bryce Young with the first overall pick. Panthers owner David Tepper will tell anybody listening that he wants to win a Super Bowl -- and Young’s winning pedigree won him over.

“Which one of those guys can take us there?” Tepper told reporters. “What’s the probability? Because there’s no sure thing. We thought this guy has the highest probability of winning Super Bowls.”

The Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson fourth overall over their second choice, Kentucky’s Will Levis.

Richardson is still raw, as his 6-7 record at Florida indicated. But his physical tools are odd the charts and Colts owner Jim Irsay insists Richardson will start for this team at some point next season.

“There’s not many players in the history of this game like Anthony Richardson,” Florida coach Billy Napier said Thursday night. “He has found a group that believed in him and wants to build around him.”

Levis fell to the Tennessee Titans in the second round, which left him squirming in the NFL's green room on the opening night of the draft.

“I stayed positive, and I knew what was meant to be, was going to happen,” Levis told reporters. “When I saw (the Titans) traded up for me, that alone was telling me that they wanted me, they wanted this to happen. I am really, really excited and thankful for the opportunity.”

Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker went in the third round to the Detroit Lions, giving the conference 12 quarterbacks drafted in the first three rounds in the last five years.

NFL teams were concerned about Hooker’s serious knee injury and the spread offense he played in with the Vols. But Lions general manager Brad Holmes did a deeper dive into Hooker's work and liked what he saw.

“The only question was what they were asking him to do,” Holmes said. “Being able to spend time with him and being able to talk us through it, it was good to have that cleared up.”

Heady Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett landed with the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round, giving the SEC a record-tying five quarterbacks taken in the same draft.

“Excited to work with Coach (Sean) McVay,” Bennett said. “I don’t know much, but I hear he’s a genius.”

Writing for Saturday Down South, Matt Hayes noted that the SEC will maintain a high quarterback standard next season too:

The emergence of SEC quarterbacks in the NFL Draft won’t end with Young and Richardson. One NFL scout told me this week that Jayden Daniels of LSU has “an early 1st round grade” for the 2024 draft, and a handful of other SEC quarterbacks could play their way into the 1st round: Carson Beck of Georgia, Joe Milton III of Tennessee and Spencer Rattler of South Carolina.

“The passing game has really developed (in the SEC) over the last 7-8 years,” the scout said. “If you recruit the best players and you annually have the most players selected (in the draft), it was only a matter of time before quarterback became a focal point.”

So the bar for Cook and the rest of the Missouri quarterbacks will remain quire high.

Here is what folks were writing about all of that:

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com: “After an offseason coaching change and a huge trade up the board to acquire the No. 1 overall pick, the Panthers have a fresh start and a new franchise quarterback. Bryce Young, my top-ranked passer in this class, can be a superstar. The 5-foot-10 passer processes the game so quickly and sees things before they happen. I've said before that if he were four inches taller, he'd have a similar grade as some of the best I've ever scouted. The reality is this pick has some risk because we've never seen a pocket passer under 6 feet tall have consistent success at the NFL level; Young is 2 inches shorter than Drew Brees. Young can maneuver the pocket and scramble better than Brees, but Young isn't a great runner like Kyler Murray, who also is 5-foot-10. This pick is going to be a litmus test for how NFL teams evaluate signal-callers going forward.”

Ben Solak, The Ringer: “The issue with the Colts over (GM Chris) Ballard’s tenure, though, has been his management of the quarterback position. The constant recycling of veteran passers has failed to give the Colts offense any consistency or clarity. They’ve just chased one-year fixes to what has always been a multi-year problem, wasting the great nucleus of young talent that Ballard assembled with his drafting in the late 2010s. Now, they finally have their solution: Anthony Richardson. Richardson is a perfect pick for the Colts. He landed with an offensive coach that has found success with a mobile quarterback in the past—Shane Steichen, the ex-offensive coordinator for Hurts. He lands on a team that has solid skill-position players and offensive line play, critical bedrocks for a quarterback in need of development like Richardson. And Richardson brings excellent pocket management, something that the Colts’ quarterback carousel of Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan never had.”

Maitreyi Anantharaman, The Defector: “Mel Kiper had ranked Levis as the fourth-best prospect in the draft and the second-best quarterback, after Bryce Young. By that measure, Levis fell steeply. But there is no actual ‘falling’ on draft night because there are only 32 draft boards that matter, and to some extent the mock draft industry is guesswork built upon guesswork for the sake of filling up space during the offseason. It should be noted that Kiper's opinion of Levis was an especially favorable one. Even other draft analysts at ESPN weren't as high on him; Levis was 23rd on Jordan Reid’s board and 25th on Matt Miller’s. But the pre-draft helium—one Reddit post claiming Levis would go first overall to Carolina appeared to dramatically shift his draft odds —made Levis the butt of the visual joke last night, as he became this year's ‘guy left sitting in the green room.’ Though you wouldn't know it from the broadcast, there were a few other guys left waiting there too. Some dramatic numbers shared across ESPN platforms told viewers that Levis's slide was the shock of the draft, and possibly even of our lifetimes. ESPN Analytics gave him a 92 percent chance of being selected in the top 10, and a greater than 99.9 percent chance of being selected in the first round. This, to me, was a funny thing to keep mentioning on the broadcast because those numbers mostly seemed to advertise a failure of ESPN Analytics. The company's new ‘Draft Day Predictor’ is fun; I've played around with it a little in the last few weeks, and definitely not on company time. But the ‘expert mock drafts, team needs, and scouts and grades’ it uses as inputs are obviously tricky inputs to work with, and any model assigning ‘99.9’ percent odds to a polarizing draft prospect is an overconfident one.”

Todd McShay, ESPN.com: “The Titans jumped at the chance to get Levis, their second Day 2 quarterback pick in as many years. He needs to cut down on the turnovers (23 interceptions over the past two years) and work on his touch, but the value here -- he's my No. 11 overall prospect -- was tremendous. Ryan Tannehill, who is entering the final year of his contract and has zero guaranteed money remaining, is turning 35 years old, and his play declined last season. Malik Willis, a third-rounder last year, didn't show enough to prove he's the answer, and there's a scenario in which Levis takes over this offense as soon as this season. Levis has a magnificent arm, with the ability to just flick his wrist and drive the ball with velocity. And he's a powerful runner at 229 pounds when he tucks the ball and tries to pick up yards. If you go back to 2021, he scored nine times on the ground. The physical traits are there; he just needs some refining. It helps that Levis spent time in pro-style systems in college, and he'll have first-rounder Peter Skoronski (Northwester) Skoronski blocking for him, too. If Tennessee sticks with Tannehill this season, it's a good spot for Levis to learn and develop before taking over. I really like how the Titans navigated the board and landed a top-four quarterback almost 30 picks after the other three were gone. If Levis cleans up his game, this could be a steal.”

Eric Woodyard, ESPN.com: “(Jared) Goff has proven to be the best fit for the starting quarterback role right now, but drafting Hooker is a move for the future. The Lions are taking a chance on the former Tennessee star, who is recovering from an ACL injury, but Hooker won’t have much pressure right away with Goff in the fold. In 11 games last season for the Volunteers, Hooker completed 69.6% of his passes for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions, while also rushing for 430 yards and five touchdowns . . . This pick is for depth. Lions general manager Brad Holmes said he’d add a third quarterback to the roster ahead of training camp and delivered on his word. Hooker isn’t expected to play right away but will help provide some security at the position.”

Adam Kilgore, Washington Post: “Jared Goff has no guaranteed money on his contract after this season. Hooker provides a potential future but one with limited upside, taken at the expense of adding to this year’s team. Hooker is only three years younger than Goff. He’s smart and throws a pretty deep ball, but he lacks dynamic athleticism and elite traits.”

Jarrett Bell, USA Today: “Stetson Bennett may have just won big again. The Georgia Bulldogs quarterback, despite winning back-to-back national titles, was largely a high-profile afterthought as the hype surged in touting the top signal-callers in the 2023 NFL Draft. But look at Bennett now. That was some stroke of fortune that the Los Angeles Rams came of their so-called draft lab and took him in the fourth round on Saturday. Bingo. Bennett, 25, will be groomed by Rams coach Sean McVay. Despite the Rams’ collapse last season as the worst defending Super Bowl champ in history, it’s more than a good thing that Bennett can try fixing his mechanics under the watchful eye of one of the NFL’s most creative offensive minds. Another box is checked for landing with a team where he conceivably won’t have the pressure to develop quickly while serving as an understudy to a fellow Georgia alum, Matthew Stafford.”

MEGAPHONE

“I knew I was going to cry. The tears came immediately. I didn’t really know how the conversation was going to go. It’s one of those things where you feel like you are going to handle yourself and be composed, but the waterworks started flowing and emotions got overwhelming.”

Levis, on finally getting the call that the Titans drafted him.