Tipsheet: NFL should steal some of XFL's good ideas

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: “An alternative professional football league that plays during football season — with nationally-televised games on Tuesday and Wednesday nights — makes a ton of sense, providing football viewing and football betting opportunities every day of the week. Then there’s the lingering appetite for football the way it used to be played, with the kind of brutality that the NFL has legislated out of the game over the course of the past decade. It’s surprising that no one has launched a football league embracing old-school football. Yes, many would object. Many would complain. Many would protest. And many would watch, reasoning that the players are fully aware of the risks and that they are willing to assume them, no different than other sports that entail much greater risk of short-term and long-term brain trauma, like MMA and boxing. Regardless of whether new-school or old-school football would work in the spring, it likely will take some time for someone to give it another try. First, the world will need to get back to something approaching normal. Second, more legalized gambling will be needed. Third, fans will have to truly want it. The longer sports are gone, the greater the chance that habits and taste will change, permanently.”