Tipsheet: NFL should steal some of XFL's good ideas

Once again, the XFL brought some fun innovations to pro football, a sport that can definitely take itself too seriously.
Once again the XFL failed to last – this time due to the global pandemic exacerbating the usual business challenges for a fledgling sports enterprise.
And once again the NFL should learn from the XFL and steal some of its ideas. Owner Vince McMahon, CEO/Commissioner Oliver Luck and the rest of the upper management team came up with some good stuff.
The upstart league went overboard letting fans listen in on play calls and officiating discussions during telecasts. At times that created a distracting cacophony.
But done in moderation, such surveillance can add to the home viewing experience. We would all welcome more transparency with those NFL replay rulings.
Those XFL in-game player interviews could get spicy, which is great because football is an emotional combat sport. Go right up to that enraged tight end and ask him to share his feelings about that dropped TD pass!
As for those in-game coach interviews . . . yeah, those guys are pretty busy on the sidelines. Tipsheet would take a pass on that.
The league didn’t just embrace wagering, it gave betting a sustained honeymoon hug. The NFL ought to do the same as legalized sports wagering spreads across the country.
The XFL’s various rules twists ranged from basic (one foot inbound for a legal catch) to exotic (new kickoff format, three-point conversion) and most of them worked.
The games moved along at a nice pace and the league stressed fun with its game day experience.
The professional sports industry is star-driven, so it remains to be seen if any enterprise can flourish over the long haul without marquee players. But on the product development side, the XFL once again proved pleasingly creative.
Here is what folks have been writing about the league’s demise:
Rodger Sherman, The Ringer: “The XFL was incredible. The on-field play was entertaining, and a well-thought-out set of rules made the games unique and enjoyable. There were the kickoffs, which seemed simultaneously safer and more likely to lead to touchdowns than the NFL’s kickoffs . . . There were the 3-point conversions . . . And a rule that the NFL absolutely should adopt, the double forward pass . . . (Sadly, the league never got to display my personal favorite innovation: the penalty-shootout-styled OT.) Perhaps more important than the actual game play was the league’s all-access presentation. A common criticism of the first iteration of the WWE-owned XFL was that it substituted wrestling gimmicks for football quality. If anything, the second XFL overcorrected, taking fans deep into the minutiae of the game, featuring live sound from players and coaches as they made playcalls. However, the league maintained its flair for showmanship by interviewing players on the sideline during the games—and learned it was more entertaining to interview players after their failures than after their successes. But while I liked the on-field product and on-camera delivery, what I truly enjoyed most about the XFL was its playful demeanor. It never got to have an MVP, so I’ll go ahead and award one: It was the Washington, D.C., Beer Snake.”
Ethan Cadeaux, NBC Sports Washington: “The beer snake (or cup snake, whatever you prefer to call it) was one of the XFL's most exciting bits. At every DC Defenders home game, the crowd at Audi Field would create a snake of empty beer cups. It was quite impressive. The snake went up several rows into the stands and had hundreds, sometimes thousands, of empty cups attached. So, could the bit work at other stadiums? The answer is probably, but it likely wouldn't have the same effect. The beer snake epitomized the XFL's slogan ‘For The Love of Football.’ It was a way for fans to engage with each other, but also, it was just simply fun. Going to an XFL game at Audi Field was just as much, if not more, about the experience than it was watching the actual football game. Think of it as a day-drink, but with football in the background. While some outdoor venues may try to replicate the feat once sports start up again, it likely would have the same success, or fun, that the beer snake at Audi Field once had.”
Kevin Seifert, ESPN.com: “Luck and director of football operations Sam Schwartzstein conceived and applied a series of innovations they hoped would recast football for the next generation. XFL games were about 15 minutes quicker than NFL contests, and rules designed to maximize kickoffs and improve point-after attempts proved popular. In February, members of the NFL competition committee said they were intrigued by the league's innovations and planned to study them closer . . . XFL broadcasts featured sideline interviews with players and coaches. They regularly aired conversations between officials on the field, as well as replay officials who were deciding whether to overturn or uphold calls. It made for interesting television, but it worked in part because there had never been another paradigm in the XFL. Does the NFL need to make their players available for interviews on the bench? Would it want its officials' process broadcast in real time? I don't think so . . . The XFL definitely leaned into gambling far more than the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball. Its plan was to ‘embrace the spread,’ authorizing its broadcasters to openly discuss and display gambling activities, and it knew it could appeal to growth segments of the sports industry simply by not standing in the way of a gambling connection.”
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: “An alternative professional football league that plays during football season — with nationally-televised games on Tuesday and Wednesday nights — makes a ton of sense, providing football viewing and football betting opportunities every day of the week. Then there’s the lingering appetite for football the way it used to be played, with the kind of brutality that the NFL has legislated out of the game over the course of the past decade. It’s surprising that no one has launched a football league embracing old-school football. Yes, many would object. Many would complain. Many would protest. And many would watch, reasoning that the players are fully aware of the risks and that they are willing to assume them, no different than other sports that entail much greater risk of short-term and long-term brain trauma, like MMA and boxing. Regardless of whether new-school or old-school football would work in the spring, it likely will take some time for someone to give it another try. First, the world will need to get back to something approaching normal. Second, more legalized gambling will be needed. Third, fans will have to truly want it. The longer sports are gone, the greater the chance that habits and taste will change, permanently.”
MEGAPHONE
"I hope it continues on and I think everybody does. Right now there is no real way to have an emotion about it. For me it's just a matter of continuing to go plan as though we are going to continue ... I'm just going to plan on continuing to hope that there is another season ahead of us whenever that might be. And I think I need to plan for that, although shutting down just means that there are a lot of people who can't wait."
• Jim Zorn, coach of the XFL's Seattle Dragons, to the Seattle Times.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!