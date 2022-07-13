Tipsheet: NHL is abuzz as Gaudreau flees Calgary, Malkin stays in Pittsburgh

The NHL’s free agent marketplace opens Wednesday and hockey fans are buckling up.

Calgary Flames star Johnny Gaudreau turned down an eight-year, $10.5 million-per-year contract to see employment in the U.S., preferably on the East Coast. He has his first child on the way and he wants to settle his family in the Lower 48.

Will the Philadelphia Flyers find the salary cap space to bid on him? Will the New Jersey Devils take that plunge?

Johnny Hockey's decision put restricted free agent Matthew Tkachuk on the clock. He is positioned to command a maximum contract extension from the Flames, now that the team has salary cap space to spend.

But will he vow to move on instead, now that Gaudreau’s exit has diminished the Flames? It’s unlikely he will ever have better bargaining power than he has at the moment – and that could be worth a LOT of money if he stays in Calgary.

The Flames won’t be able to replace Gaudreau’s 115 points in this market, but presumably GM Brad Trevliving will want to add some offense while trying to convince Tkachuk to stick around.

On other fronts:

Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin had a change of heart and decided to not to explore unrestricted free agency. He swallowed some pride to accept a four-year deal with a cap-friendly $6.1 million hit. That will allow him to finish his career with the Flightless Fowl.

Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin decided that he didn’t want to keep disgruntled goaltender Cam Talbot, who was miffed when Marc-Andre Fleury re-signed in St. Paul rather than hit the market. So Guerin dealt Talbot to Ottawa, where he will be the clear No. 1 for a vastly improved team.

With goaltender Jack Campbell going to market, the Toronto Maple Leafs rolled the dice by acquiring struggling goaltender Matt Murray from the Senators. This is a boom-or-bust decision. Either Murray will regain the championship form he once enjoyed in Pittsburgh or he will blow up into a million pieces.

Evander Kane flourished in Edmonton playing with megastars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, so he cheerfully re-upped with the Men of Oil for four years with a $5.125 million cap hit. Kane is a terrible gambler, so he wisely took the sure thing to stay in Alberta to flank two of the most talented players of all time.

Elliotte Friedman, Sportsnet: “Free Agency isn’t even underway, and already we’ve had two earth-shattering, league-rattling announcements. Just after 8pm ET, news broke that Johnny Gaudreau informed the Calgary Flames he would test free agency. Asked if there was any chance the winger would circle back to Southern Alberta, GM Brad Treliving replied he didn’t anticipate it happening. An emotional Treliving went out of his way to be gracious, accepting it was a family decision. (One source described Gaudreau’s call to the team as ‘brutal for everyone.’) But I do think the Flames thought they were close, with one executive saying his team heard an eight-year deal with an AAV of $10.5M was going to get done not long before we learned it went the opposite way. Three hours later, our inboxes beeped with a Pittsburgh Penguins media release — announcing Evgeni Malkin’s four-year, $24.4M extension. That was 29 hours after originally indicating he was going to the market. Malkin’s contract matched what was proposed in discussions one day earlier, only to be derailed by his complete frustration at the process. According to multiple sources, a critical part of the reversal was getting the proud, fiery future Hall-of-Famer to catch his breath, cool down and re-consider. It’s not Sidney Crosby’s way to publicly opine on roster moves, but, someday, I hope he gives us a glance of the role he played.”

Mike Stephens, The Hockey News: “This was a grueling negotiation, with the Penguins pushing back hard on giving Malkin a fourth year and cap space rapidly drying up. But the Penguins finally relented at the last possible hour, ensuring that one of the best players in franchise history will remain with the team for the foreseeable future. Despite injury issues in recent years, Malkin is a remarkably productive player when he steps on the ice. The Russian center scored 42 points in 41 games last season, scoring fewer than a point per game just once in his entire career. Even after missing half of the year and likely playing injured when he did return, Malkin still racked up 20 goals in 2021-22, proving he is still among the league's best players when healthy. That health will be the biggest question mark moving forward. But with a shiny new contract under his belt, and all the warm and fuzzy feelings that come with it, Malkin should remain an important piece in the Penguins' Cup aspirations for the next few years.”

Salim Valji, TSN.com: “By all accounts, it was never about money for Johnny Hockey. If it was all about Gaudreau getting the most money in a new contract, the Flames would surely be celebrating by now. Calgary had the ability to offer Gaudreau an eight-year deal until Tuesday midnight ET, as opposed to the seven-year maximum he will receive if he signs a new contract on Wednesday or in the coming days or weeks. Treliving pitched Gaudreau the eight-year term that would have been the richest in franchise history,a deal that would have made him one of the league’s highest-paid players. Instead, Gaudreau, a native of Salem, N.J., who will become a parent in the coming months, has been focused on the best fit for his family. Both he and his wife hail from the Tri-State area on America’s East Coast. In the salary cap era, a player of Gaudreau’s calibre hitting free agency is extraordinarily rare – and the Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders are all expected to pitch Gaudreau that not only will he be highly compensated if he signs with their respective team, but that his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins will be able to visit more often.”

Steve Simmons, Toronto Sun: “Kyle Dubas is banking his reputation, probably his job and possibly the future of Auston Matthews with the Maple Leafs on a goaltender who has lost his way. This isn’t sound hockey business — the trading for a diminishing asset named Matt Murray. This is hoping. This is guessing. This is blind faith that a management team that has demonstrated little capacity to make quality decisions on goaltenders has finally gotten this right. Maybe Murray, at age 28, will turn back the clock and play the way he did when he was 22 and 23 and winning Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Maybe he can find that place again, that mental space, that physical health, the confidence great goalies require, but the odds, frankly, are against him and the Leafs. How many players lose their way for upwards of four seasons, can’t necessarily be trusted, can’t perform to expectations, can’t stay healthy, and then turn around in a more challenging situation and rediscover their old form? More often than not, that player turns out to be Petr Mrazek-like. Dubas is banking that Murray is different.”

Zach Laing, Daily Faceoff: “It didn’t take long after news broke of Marc-Andre Fleury’s two-year extension in Minnesota for Talbot’s agent, George Bazos, to come to his players defense. Through TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Bazos said ‘we both stated our positions. Billy has a lot to think about.’ . . . With the earth scorched between the two sides and two years left on a deal for Talbot paying him an AAV of $3.6-million, it was hard to imagine any sort of reconciliation. And with the move, Cam Talbot will get his request of being a starting goaltender in the NHL — something he deserves after a year that saw him put up a 32-14-4 record with a .911 save percentage and a 2.76 GAA. For Minnesota, it allows them to go into next season drama free with a decent backup. Gustavsson’s numbers this year were far from pretty boasting a 5-12-1 record, a .892 save percentage and a 3.55 goals against average. But he brings with him draft pedigree as a former 2nd round pick who has won plenty of international medals. After a public spat between Guerin and Cam Talbot’s agent that broke out during the draft, the Minnesota Wild have dealt the disgruntled goaltender to the Ottawa Senators. Coming back is goaltender Filip Gustavsson in a one-for-one deal.”

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “Pierre Dorion is having himself an offseason, isn't he? The Ottawa general manager acquired winger Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks and offloaded the last two seasons of Matt Murray's contract to the Toronto Maple Leafs while only having to retain 25% of it, and now he pulls Cam Talbot out of Minnesota to create an efficient goalie tandem on his team. The way Talbot closed last season for the Wild -- 13-1-3 and a .914 save percentage -- obscured what was an overall down year for him. Money Puck had him at minus-0.121 goals saved above expected per 60 minutes, raking him 36th among goalies with at least 20 games played. His save percentage (.911) and quality starts (.583) dipped from 2020-21, as well -- and that was behind a Wild team that was second in expected goals against (2.13) at 5-on-5 last season. The Senators, it should be noted, were 25th (2.66). While there should rightfully be questions about the defense in front of them, the Senators did well here to improve their goaltending. Think of it this way: $4,687,500 against the cap for two years of Matt Murray was shipped out, and $3,666,667 against the cap of one season of Cam Talbot was shipped in. Murray remains a reclamation project who only showed flashes of competence in Ottawa, while Talbot is a steady veteran who provides a better partner for Anton Forsberg, the 29-year-old goalie who is better than both of them. Filip Gustavsson might ultimately determine this grade. The Senators have had him in their system since 2018. They should have a good handle on his ceiling. If they guessed right and he was worth giving up for what's potentially one season of Talbot, then score this one even higher for Ottawa. As it stands, it's another nice piece of business here for Dorion.”

“I sat in front of you at the end of our season and I think my line was we would move heaven and earth, I can assure our fans we did everything possible to keep John in Calgary. It’s my strong belief this was a family decision and I respect that fully. John has every right, and we have nothing but respect for John the player and John the person.”

Trevling, on losing Gaudreau to free agency