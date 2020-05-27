Tipsheet: NHL leads the way for relaunch of pro team sports

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “This year, for perhaps the first time ever, Gary Bettman may not get booed by hockey fans. Well, let’s not get that far ahead of things. Say this, however, for the forever beleaguered commissioner of the National Hockey League: He managed to come up with a sensible, ready-to-go return-to-action plan for hockey this summer. An official date isn’t set yet — formal training camps won’t begin before July 1 and it might take three or so weeks after that. There isn’t a set location — two ‘hub’ cities will be used out of a list of 10. There isn’t even a guarantee that hockey will be played — Bettman used the term ‘anticipates.’ Everything else is set and agreed upon though. A commissioner who has been met with scorn and skepticism from fans during the entirety of his nearly three decades in charge of the league has solved the problems others haven’t. Major League Baseball and its players continue to bicker about money. The NBA, despite having smaller rosters, is still ironing out details of its 2020 return — to Disney World or not to Disney World? Major League Soccer hasn’t revealed much of anything. Yet here comes hockey, one of the seemingly harder sports to operate during a viral pandemic — indoor play, close action, seating on benches that can’t be distanced. Here comes the NHL, leading the charge for once and potentially seizing the benefits of barreling early into a sports abyss desperate for, well, almost anything. Here comes, Gary Bettman? What in the name of the glowing puck is going on?”