Tipsheet: NHL leads way for relaunch of pro team sports

As expected, the NHL is moving forward with a 24-team playoff in two hub cities at some point this summer, as health conditions permit. Commissioner Gary Bettman trumpeted that news Tuesday and lifted the flagging spirits of hockey fans.
The NHL is the first major North American sports league to formally announce its return-to-play format, so it created some buzz outside of hockey circles.
The league will jump straight to the playoffs with a play-in round for 16 teams battling it out in best-of-five series. The eight winners move on to the bracket along with the eight teams that earned a bye via their regular season success, including the Western Conference-leading Blues.
The four teams in each conference that earned a bye will play each other in round-robin sequence to prepare for the second round.
The eight play-in losers will fall into the draft lottery with small odds to win it. Bettman and Co. tried to please all parties with this concept and the result is, well, a bit of a mess.
“Any plan for the resumption of play, by definition, cannot be perfect and I am certain that depending on which team you root for you can find some element of this package that you might prefer to be done differently,” Bettman admitted during the unveiling.
“At the end of the day, nobody gets exactly what they want,” Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang told Sportsnet last week. “But, we all want what is best for hockey and to continue to grow the game.”
Only the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes voted against the expanded playoff proposal.
“Whatever the format is, some agree, some don’t,” Letang said. “As a union, we want to make the best decisions over time, the greater good for everyone.”
On balance the players are hungry to return, so they are willing to live with this format.
"I'm sure everyone is working hard to get back, and I know guys are feeling better," Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole, a former Blue, told the Denver Post. "That's going to be a unique aspect of this particular year. You're going to have every team at full health, for the most part. You're going to see the healthiest playoffs the league has ever seen, which could lead to a pretty awesome product."
Winnipeg Jets winger Patrik Laine concurred.
“If there’s a training camp or something like that, I think it’ll be a good playoff run since everybody’s rested and hopefully healthy,” he told Sportsnet. “I think it would be a great playoff run.”
Here is what people are writing about the potential relaunch:
Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “This year, for perhaps the first time ever, Gary Bettman may not get booed by hockey fans. Well, let’s not get that far ahead of things. Say this, however, for the forever beleaguered commissioner of the National Hockey League: He managed to come up with a sensible, ready-to-go return-to-action plan for hockey this summer. An official date isn’t set yet — formal training camps won’t begin before July 1 and it might take three or so weeks after that. There isn’t a set location — two ‘hub’ cities will be used out of a list of 10. There isn’t even a guarantee that hockey will be played — Bettman used the term ‘anticipates.’ Everything else is set and agreed upon though. A commissioner who has been met with scorn and skepticism from fans during the entirety of his nearly three decades in charge of the league has solved the problems others haven’t. Major League Baseball and its players continue to bicker about money. The NBA, despite having smaller rosters, is still ironing out details of its 2020 return — to Disney World or not to Disney World? Major League Soccer hasn’t revealed much of anything. Yet here comes hockey, one of the seemingly harder sports to operate during a viral pandemic — indoor play, close action, seating on benches that can’t be distanced. Here comes the NHL, leading the charge for once and potentially seizing the benefits of barreling early into a sports abyss desperate for, well, almost anything. Here comes, Gary Bettman? What in the name of the glowing puck is going on?”
Chris Johnston, Sportsnet: “There’s light at the end of the tunnel. In unveiling the NHL’s return-to-play plan Tuesday, commissioner Gary Bettman did something none of his North American-based counterparts have been able to do — paint a clear picture for fans of what the competition will look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Consider it a glimmer of hope amid uncertain times. That’s been badly needed for a league stuck in pause since March 12. By Bettman’s own admission, there are still question marks hanging over the season. The dates can’t yet be locked in. The NHL would like to open facilities for small-group workouts as soon as next week and start three-week training camps in early July, but some of those decisions remain out of their hands . . . All told, it’s a more complicated system because of the complicated times. The NHL intends to get everything done by the end of September in order to preserve a full campaign in 2020-21.”
Ken Campbell, The Hockey News: “It’s perfectly reasonable to question the wisdom of forging ahead with a hockey season during a global pandemic. Having more than 500 players converge on two hub cities in front of no fans to play a two-month Stanley Cup tournament in the dead of summer? You’d be excused for wondering whether or not that is actually worth all the trouble. Look, I’m not here to argue what level of moral ground the NHL occupies in pushing so hard to complete the 2019-20 campaign. And both they and the players are relying on the input from some of the world’s foremost experts in putting their return-to-play protocol in place. Truth be told, I’m still not convinced they can pull it off. But what I do know is that the league has worked in concert with the NHL Players’ Association like it never, ever has before, it has asked the right questions of the right people and it has done its homework.”
Emily Kaplan, ESPN.com: “For all intents and purposes, the 2019-20 regular season is now complete. The Boston Bruins are your Presidents' Trophy winners. Leon Draisaitl took home the Art Ross with 110 points, becoming the first German-born player to win that honor. Alex Ovechkin and David Pastrnak share the goal-scoring title, with 48 apiece. (Ovechkin falls two goals short of his ninth 50-goal season, which would have tied Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for most all time.) The Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators and New Jersey Devils won't take the ice again this season, and they're automatically entered into the draft lottery. For the rest of the 24 teams? Training camps won't begin until at least July, according to Bettman. Training camps should last roughly three weeks. Given the new schedule, Bettman suggested the 2020-21 season could start even later than imagined -- perhaps as late as January.”
MEGAPHONE
"You only have so many opportunities to be on a really great team that has a very legitimate chance, and I view us as a team that has a very legitimate chance to win a Stanley Cup. I look around at all the teams in the League, and obviously I'm quite a bit biased, but I think we can beat any team in this league in a seven-game series.”
Cole, to the Denver Post.
