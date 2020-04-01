Tipsheet: NHL players get creative while passing time during shutdown

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “The National Hockey League needs to cancel its remaining regular-season games. It brings me no pleasure to put this out there. We all want to see this season to its equitable completion; if there is a postseason, to have the previous five-and-a-half months boiled down to the points percentage variance between teams, with differing numbers of games played, would be a shame. Playing those postponed regular-season games would mean money in the depleted coffers of NHL teams. Regular-season games would also mean a much-needed cash insurgence for local business around arenas, presuming they're in operation as the coronavirus pandemic hopefully wanes. But this is a fantasy. Let's start with the obvious, which is that the NHL is at the mercy of local municipalities when it comes to restrictions on travel, mass gatherings and business operations. It's entirely possible that one team's state will be closer to an 'all clear' than another's. It's entirely possible that the medical experts from one city will be more stringent than another's. But let's say enough of those hurdles are cleared to the point that a North American pro sports league can restart its season: Rescheduling games is going to be a logistical nightmare, as the NBA and every other postponed arena event scramble to make up dates. The difference between rescheduling for 16 (or 20) buildings and doing so for all 31 arenas is considerable, as is the difference between rescheduling regular-season games -- involving a lot of travel -- and rescheduling a playoff series -- which requires far less of it or none at all, depending on what playoff model the NHL chooses.”