Tipsheet: NHL players get creative while passing time during shutdown

Like many North Americans, NHL players are holed up in their homes these days. They are relishing time with their family while struggling to stay in shape and not get stir crazy.
So how do they stay sane? Several players shared their stories during Zoom conferences hosted by the NHL for media types.
Rambunctious forwards Brady and Matthew Tkachuk, from the Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames respectively, are back home in St. Louis reliving their youth.
"Been keeping busy with (Matthew) and my younger sister," Brady reported. "We've got the Peloton downstairs that we've been going on.
“We've been just keeping active with basketball and stuff like that. It gets fired up.”
Oh, boy. Hopefully they will keep the property damage to a minimum before they get the "all clear" to rejoin their teams.
Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf volunteered one of the more interesting updates.
“I’ve spent the last three days building a chicken coop in the backyard,” Getzlaf said. “The wife wanted eggs the other day and we had no eggs, so we borrowed from the neighbor who had chickens. And all of a sudden, we were having them. She just ordered six of them.”
Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares has been trying to maintain conditioning in his modest home gym. “I've got a few dumbbells, kettlebells, a few (resistance) bands, and a (stationary) bike, just trying to do the best I can,” he said.
He’s enjoyed time to spend with his infant son Jace. “On Netflix, that Babies show, and it’s just interesting to compare it to what's going on with our little guy,” Tavares said.
“But I haven't watched a ton of TV. I personally enjoy trying to cook a little bit and (this has) given me some time to do that. It's a good time to disconnect, relax and slowly build yourself back up as hopefully some positivity comes around the corner.”
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara got his family down to Florida before players were told to self-quarantine.
“I think like everybody else, the first few days you're taking it easy and just using your imagination, your body, and then as you go further, I've been lucky I had a few things here — dumbbells, stationary bike, access to a pool,” Chara said. “That was one of the reasons we decided to drive down here, to spend a little more time outside but also to have workout places, not being in public gyms, but in my own environment. Trying to do what I can.”
Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby doesn’t have a setup like Chara, so he is riding a stationary bike and doing lots of pushups. "It's kind of old-school," Crosby said. "At this point, whatever you can get done, you get done. So that's what I've been doing."
When he isn’t playing dad to his three restless children, Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber is watching “Vikings” and “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” on Netflix.
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman is hanging out in Florida with his wife and their three dogs. He has been watching Stephen King’s “The Outsiders” and Showtime’s “Homeland.”
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel has been playing Madden NFL 20 and watching reruns of “The OC.” His musical playlist includes the Stone Temple Pilots and old-school acts like the Rolling Stones, Marvin Gaye and Fleetwood Mac.
Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux bought an Xbox, but he became frustrated after teammate Scott Laughton routed him in the FIFA 20 game.
Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl has been watching “This is Us” and reruns of the “Friends” series. He generally avoids watching the reruns of classic NHL games.
“It’s a little bit of a tease, I have to say,” Draisaitl said. “You start to miss it even more.”
Like the other players, he is having to improvise his workouts without access to a training facility.
“I try to dangle around my dog once in a while. I have a stick in the basement,” Draisaitl said. “But other than that there is not much opportunity for me to work on my skills.”
Here is what folks have been writing about the NHL’s shutdown:
Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “The National Hockey League needs to cancel its remaining regular-season games. It brings me no pleasure to put this out there. We all want to see this season to its equitable completion; if there is a postseason, to have the previous five-and-a-half months boiled down to the points percentage variance between teams, with differing numbers of games played, would be a shame. Playing those postponed regular-season games would mean money in the depleted coffers of NHL teams. Regular-season games would also mean a much-needed cash insurgence for local business around arenas, presuming they're in operation as the coronavirus pandemic hopefully wanes. But this is a fantasy. Let's start with the obvious, which is that the NHL is at the mercy of local municipalities when it comes to restrictions on travel, mass gatherings and business operations. It's entirely possible that one team's state will be closer to an 'all clear' than another's. It's entirely possible that the medical experts from one city will be more stringent than another's. But let's say enough of those hurdles are cleared to the point that a North American pro sports league can restart its season: Rescheduling games is going to be a logistical nightmare, as the NBA and every other postponed arena event scramble to make up dates. The difference between rescheduling for 16 (or 20) buildings and doing so for all 31 arenas is considerable, as is the difference between rescheduling regular-season games -- involving a lot of travel -- and rescheduling a playoff series -- which requires far less of it or none at all, depending on what playoff model the NHL chooses.”
Brett Cyrgalis, New York Post: “It’s now become even more clear just how important the NHL playoffs are to the league’s bottom line: The projection was for about $1 billion in revenue to be made before the Stanley Cup was raised in June. That hockey-related revenue (HRR) is the overall number split 50-50 between the teams and the players, a tensely negotiated agreement that necessitates escrow in the first place. In theory, the money in escrow is given back to the players once all the math is done to make sure the split is even, but it’s estimated that they’ve lost between eight and 15 percent every year since 2012. No wonder why they hate it, and why it is the most important issue rumbling among their ranks — along with Olympic participation — that could lead to more labor unrest following the current collective bargaining agreement expiring following the 2021-22 season. But it’s not like the NHL can just say it’s going to have a 24-team playoff and it’s going to be a $1 billion payday. Or even a $100 million payday. The players are dying to get back on the ice, if not solely because this is what they love to do then because they want to make their money. But who could fathom a situation in the next couple months where it would seem reasonable for 20,000 fans to jam into an arena? Would you go?”
