Tipsheet: NHL playoffs are off to predictably unpredictable start

The opening games of the NHL’s first playoff round provided several surprises, as expected.

Many underdogs roar into the postseason, eager to gain redemption for their regular season struggles. They take their fresh start and try to run, er, skate with it.

Meanwhile the overdogs face tremendous pressure while trying to advance. An early playoff loss or two will put them under further duress.

Sometimes an underdog will win a round or two before its bubble bursts. Sometimes an overdog never gets rolling in a short series.

Mix in the general randomness created by bouncing pucks and weird caroms and you will see some head-scratching results.

So of course the Pittsburgh Penguins edged the New York Rangers after pulling spare goaltender Louie Dominque out from under the stands during the third overtime to replace the injured Casey DeSmith.

“I honestly thought they were joking with me, when they were saying that I have to go in,” Dominque said. “It's crazy. But that's my life. It's hockey.”

Dominique, who had never won a playoff game, had just gotten a head start on his postgame meal.

“Spicy pork and broccoli,” he said. “It's not great . . . I needed something in my belly.”

Well, there’s more than one way to clear the crease of interlopers.

And look at what else happened this week:

After finishing the regular season with an NHL-best 122 points, the Florida Panthers fell to the wild card Washington Capitals 4-2 in their opener.

The Minnesota Wild beat out the Blues for the second place in the Central Division, then lost to them 4-0 at home in Game 1 as Ville Husso blanked them.

The rebuilding Los Angeles Kings put the Edmonton Oilers in a hole with their 4-3 road victory. That put Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the spot for a franchise that is long overdue for a deep playoff run.

Although Toronto had the home-ice advantage over the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning, the Maple Leafs stunned the hockey world by blasting the Bolts 5-0 in their series opener.

These are the sorts of early results we’ve come to expect. Odd things happen during these initial games.

Here is what folks have been writing about the playoffs:

Mike McKenna, Daily Faceoff: “Going into the game, Husso was 5-0 lifetime against the Wild. But the postseason is different. And the Blues netminder was going up against a three-time Stanley Cup winner in Marc-Andre Fleury. Husso’s last game of the regular season against the Vegas Golden Knights wasn’t pretty – he allowed six goals on 44 shots. But the Finnish goaltender responded Monday, holding the Blues in for long stretches. At one point with just over five minutes remaining in the second period, Minnesota was outshooting St. Louis 25-15. Yet Husso held strong, making several breakaway saves over the last 25 minutes of the game to secure victory for the Blues. The Wild were far better than St. Louis during 5-on-5 play, and despite help from the post on several occasions, Husso was very much in control. But I can’t say the same for Fleury, who looked like he was pressing at times. Yes, Fleury made an outstanding save on Ivan Barbashev’s penalty shot attempt in the first period, patiently waiting out the Blues forward and making a left arm save. But too often Fleury was caught out of his crease, over-sliding and chasing the play. Fleury is one of the most athletic and explosive goaltenders in the world. His game is built around those attributes. But Marc-Andre can get into trouble when he becomes too aggressive. And I saw some of that last night.”

Travis Yost, TSN: “The Carolina Hurricanes started the party with a 5-1 victory over the Boston Bruins, relying on the same relentless pace of play that saw them outscore the Bruins 16-1 over the course of three regular-season meetings. If Carolina looked great, there isn’t a strong enough descriptor for what the Toronto Maple Leafs did to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sheldon Keefe’s team skated to a 5-0 victory over the two-time defending champions in a game where goaltender Jack Campbell had to stop just 24 shots. Later in the evening, the St. Louis Blues stole home ice from the Minnesota Wild, with Dean Evason’s team four goals underwater to open their series. Whenever you have such one-sided results in the opening game of a series, opinions can verge towards the extremes. Neither the Bruins nor the Lightning looked like they were in the same class as their opponents, yet we know all four teams are similarly talented, based on regular-season performance. So, an interesting question arises: Can we draw anything from blowouts in the opener of a given series? Is it predictive of future results in the series, or merely just a volatile single-game outcome? The short answer is that it matters. Looking back on playoff results from 2007-21, you can see that the bigger the score differential in Game 1, the higher the likelihood of a high score differential in Game 2.”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “You might have heard this somewhere before, but penalty killing is frickin’ huge in the NHL playoffs. I mean, it’s a big deal all the time, but in a high-stakes seven-game series where randomness rules and any outcome is plausible, games and by extension series and by extension careers can shift on what happens in the small openings granted by the man advantage. Neutralizing that 5-on-4, then, is of the utmost importance. Montreal made it all the way to the Final last year on the strength of their kill, which scored four shorthanded goals for themselves in the first three rounds while only allowing three power play scores in 46 chances. The Florida Panthers, meanwhile, couldn’t handle the Lightning in Round 1 thanks in large part to their failure to contain the power play. The Bolts scored eight with the man advantage in a 4-2 series win, and particularly in the first game, Tampa won 5-4 on the back of a shorty and a trio of power play scores. Not every single penalty is necessarily a turning point, but in this case, it was. The Lightning famously don’t lose back-to-back playoff games when Andrei Vasilevskiy is in net, and winning Game 1 ensures that the Leafs won’t be required to try and break that spell. But even more crucial, if also more nebulous, than that math is the fact that more than any other franchise in these playoffs, the Leafs need good vibes. They have gone more seasons without a Cup than any team in the NHL. They’ve gone more seasons without a playoff series win than any team but the Panthers. And they’ve ended the last four seasons in a row crushing fans with losses in winner-take-all games.”

Eric Francis, Sportsnet: “Matthew Tkachuk opened the playoffs by treating John Klingberg like he was Drew Doughty’s little brother. A smash into the end boards 10 seconds into the night was punctuated by another Klingberg crunch late in the first period, sparking a melee of sorts. It was that second smackdown that prompted a period-ending scrum from which Tkachuk found himself fighting Michael Raffl. Seconds later, Rasmus Andersson fought Klingberg. If anyone thought it impossible for the decibel level to top that of the game-opening proceedings, Tkachuk found a way to prove them wrong. He has a knack for that. In between his two biggest blasts, No. 19 set up the game’s only goal in an important, emotional, series-opening win over the Dallas Stars. Kudos to Jacob Markstrom for continuing his regular-season mastery in his very first playoff start in front of fans, making 16 saves to win 1-0. But this night belonged to Tkachuk . . . The highly anticipated playoff edition of the Matthew Tkachuk Friendship Tour opened to rave reviews. Remember, when these two teams met in the playoff bubble two years earlier, Tkachuk left in the second game with a concussion that reduced him to a frustrated fan as his team coughed up the series. His clear goal now is to be a headache for a Stars team he wants revenge on.”

MEGAPHONE

“That’s a statement. He’s the heartbeat right now. He’s in every scrum, he’s setting up plays, he’s scoring goals, he’s a tough guy to play against. This is obviously a big stage for him, he had a great season. I expect we haven’t seen the best of Matthew Tkachuk yet.”

Flames forward Blake Coleman, on Our Town’s Matthew Tkachuk.

