Tipsheet: NHL regular season success guarantees nothing, as Florida Panthers prove

At least there is one NHL team suffering more than the St. Louis Blues Tuesday morning, if that makes you feel any better.

The Florida Panthers roared to a 58-18-6 record during the regular season. They won the Presidents’ Trophy by earning a league-best 122 points. They won their first playoff series since 1996 by dispatching the Washington Capitals.

Then they ran into two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Their second-round series became a Sunshine State Shellacking as they suffered a four-game sweep.

“It's a tough pill to swallow,” Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. “Getting swept is tough. It hurts. It stings. There's no doubt about it.”

At least the Blues are still playing – although from the looks of their Game 4 capitulation to the Colorado Avalanche, their time in this postseason is running out fast.

The Panthers weren’t terrible against the Lightning, but they couldn’t find a way to win a game.

“I think we're closer than ever,” Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said. “But we got swept, and there's another level we've got to climb still. We're still climbing, and I thought hoping -- not hoping, but I believe -- we were ready for that next step, and unfortunately, we fell short.”

Writing for The Defector, Ray Ratto summed up the series:

The Panthers are among the most dynamic and attractive teams in the National Hockey League; they handled the canning of their coach in the middle of a 10-game winning streak and still crushed the field. They finished with the best record in the NHL, scored 25 more goals than anyone else, and revivified a long-comatose market to the great delight of noted commissioner-ferret Gary Bettman. Theirs was the win-win situation to beat them all.

But here comes the kicker: They drew as their second-round opponent the ultra-pragmatic and Cup-tempered Tampa Bay Lightning. Against anyone else, Florida’s talent would probably have been enough to carry them through in a relative breeze. Against Les Bolts, they are learning not the joy of flight but the essence of cruelty.

Brunette hopes this suffering leads to growth.

“The learning is all the little things they do that win hockey games, how they block shots,” Brunette said. “I mean, they've got a guy like their captain (Steven Stamkos), who has scored 60 goals in this league, and he's playing defense, blocking shots. He's willing his team to win, and they're all like that. That's the reason why they win.”

The Panthers pushed hard Monday night, but the Tampa Bay defense and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy blanked the Panthers 2-0. The Lightning held the NHL’s deepest offensive attack to three goals in the series.

“If we get a chance to shoot, they really, really wanted to block shots, and they block a lot of them,” Panthers center Aleksander Barkov said. “And then if something gets through, Vasilevskiy makes the first save, and they didn't let us go for rebounds. They box out really well. They play really tight defense. It was our job to find a way to get there for the rebounds, for the pucks that were laying there, but we just couldn't.”

Here is what folks have been writing about the playoffs:

Iain MacIntrye, Sportsnet: “For the first time in the series, the Panthers were tremendous, outshooting the Lightning 18-3 in the first period and 49-26 in the game. But their only victories were a pair of video reviews that overturned Lightning goals in the second period, and the highest-scoring NHL team in 26 years managed only three goals in the series . . . The Lightning blocked 77 shots in the four games and yielded few second chances in front of their goalie, frustrating all of the Panthers’ regular-season scoring heroes: Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Claude Giroux and Aaron Ekblad. It seemed fitting that the speedy and skilled Panthers were sent home on a greasy, bat-in goal by (Pat) Maroon, one of the slowest players on the ice -- and also the winningest. The 230-pound fourth-liner has won 14 straight playoff series because he won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 before joining the Lightning. Maroon broke the scoreless tie at 6:16 of the third period when he reached over Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to bat down a puck that had tumbled into the air from a point shot by Zach Bogosian, another Lightning throwback who before winning a Cup with Tampa two years ago was regarded by many as too slow and outdated.”

Eric Francis, Sportsnet: “This Connor McDavid fella is becoming a bit of a problem for the Calgary Flames. Talk all you want about Evander Kane’s hat trick, Leon Draisaitl’s four assists, the need for better goaltending, or the Flames' desire to play more 5-on-5 against the Edmonton Oilers. But if the Flames don’t find a better way to contain the world’s best player, this series will be over much sooner than anyone thought possible. He hasn’t just taken over this series. He is this series. Three assists in Sunday’s 4-1 win gave No. 97 nine points in the opening three games of a Western Conference semifinal his Oilers now lead 2-1, picking up momentum with every shift he takes. Maybe there is something to this MVP chant Edmonton fans opened the night with, for eastern viewers to hear. For the first, and probably only, time this series, the 6 p.m. MT start time was reasonable enough for Toronto residents to see that while Auston Matthews was the NHL’s best goal scorer this season, the world’s best player is still McDavid. And he’s getting even better, more dominant. This is no secret to the handful of veteran media types who’ve covered McDavid and several other Oilers greats. But even they speak of how he’s taken his act to a new level of late, spearheading a playoff performance that saw him become the first player in NHL history to get multiple points in nine of the first 10 games. It’s not just the points that are doing all the damage, it’s the way he keeps the Flames off balance at all times, spinning off checks, pivoting on a dime, breaking out of his own zone and generally having his way with what was the third-stingiest defensive team this season.”

Frank Seravelli, Daily Faceoff: “The Flames had no answer, no pushback against Edmonton’s Triple Threat super line, the trio that has flipped this Battle of Alberta on its head. You can throw out the narrative of better team versus best player. Since Jay Woodcroft put Draisaitl-McDavid-Kane together to start Game 2, Edmonton has outscored Calgary by a 9-4 margin and now sits in the drivers’ seat in this best-of-seven series that has become an instant classic. ‘The line was pretty effective tonight,’ Sutter conceded. That’d be like saying McDavid is just a good hockey player. Or Edmonton hospital maternity wards might be slightly overwhelmed be in nine months if the Oilers can find a way to reign supreme in Alberta. They’re on their way. They’ve got the Flames staring down one of the most lethal lines we’ve seen in the Stanley Cup playoffs in decades. McDavid, Draisaitl and Kane have combined for 55 points in 10 playoff games. It’s the first and second leading point-getters of the playoffs coupled with the postseason’s leading goal scorer in Kane.”

Salim Valji, TSN: “Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom held up his end of the deal. At the end of Game 2, he vowed to improve and be better after allowing 11 goals through the first two games. Through the 40 minutes he played on Sunday evening, he did just that, stopping a number of Edmonton Oilers' odd-man rushes and giving the Flames an opportunity to win. His Calgary teammates, however, did not follow suit. With the opportunity to take home ice advantage away from the Oilers, Calgary came out flat. Through 20 minutes, Edmonton outshot them 21-7 and did not relent the rest of the way. The entire night, the Oilers easily maneuvered through the neutral zone, won board battles, and counterattacked, taking advantage of a couple of key Calgary mistakes and mental lapses.”

MEGAPHONE

“Loved our game 5-on-5, loved it. Right from the drop of the puck, we had a great first period, great second period. We get into penalty trouble, they score a couple of goals on the power play, things get tight, things get hairy . . . We came out right away in the third period and started playing the same way. Great team game from our guys.”

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, on his blasting the Blues in Game 4.

