Tipsheet: NHL tries to erase stain of Blackhawks’ cover-up

Charlie Roumeliotis, NBC Sports: “How could trying to win a Stanley Cup trump doing what was necessary upon hearing the horrific alleged encounter between a player and coach? How did nobody take the side of John Doe? How was Aldrich's behavior not reported to the police, ever? The Blackhawks' leadership group failed again and again and again. (Blackhawks CEO Danny) Wirtz, who did not have a role with the Blackhawks in 2010, said all the right things on Tuesday as he looks to change the culture inside the organization, which has already started. Actions will speak louder than words moving forward, but the Blackhawks appear to be in good hands with he and President of Business Operations Jamie Faulker leading the way off the ice. And then there's what's happening on the ice. Hockey comes secondary on a day like today, but the Blackhawks couldn't have a bigger crisis on their hands right now. They're winless through six games (0-5-1), have been booed out of their own building in each of the last three contests and franchise icons Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are among the five players and three coaches that are in COVID-19 protocol. Kyle Davidson, who's serving as the interim GM, is a bright hockey mind and has deserved every promotion he's gotten within the organization. But the Blackhawks are at a major crossroads after overhauling their roster in the offseason and, at some point, somebody will have to address the direction if the spiral continues, because this is certainly not what anybody envisioned at the beginning of the season. While question marks remain on the ice, what the Blackhawks do off of it is most important as the franchise moves forward from a disturbing day. They need strong leadership at the top. Win or lose.”