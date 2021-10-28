Tipsheet: NHL tries to erase stain of Blackhawks’ cover-up

Back in 2010, the Chicago Blackhawks management took the sexual abuse allegations Kyle Beach made against video coach Brad Ulrich and swept them under the rug.
After all, the Blackhawks were in the midst of a Stanley Cup run. This was not the time to deal with such matters.
But the franchise could not make the issue disappear. Beach persisted, finally filing a lawsuit which triggered an independent investigation, a damning 107-page report and major repercussions this week:
- Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman resigned.
- Al MacIsaac, the team's senior director of hockey administration, also exited.
- The NHL fined the Blackhawks $2 million.
- NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will meet with Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, who coached the Blackhawks at the time.
- Bettman will also meet with Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, who was in the Blackhawks front office at the time.
Beach, who was previously identified as John Doe in the litigation and investigation, went public Wednesday with an emotional interview with TSN. His comments put the Blackhawks hockey operation in the worst possible light.
Quenneville declined to meet with reporters after coaching his team’s 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins. Given Beach’s elaboration on the Blackhawks’ cover-up, Coach Q appears to be in peril.
"In light of this afternoon's news, we felt it appropriate that I address you all," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. "Joel will be meeting with commissioner Gary Bettman tomorrow. He has no comments prior to that meeting."
Cheveldayoff will meet with Bettman Monday.
Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews wondered how punishing Bowman and MacIsaac in 2021 would undo the damage of what happened in 2010.
"To me, Stan and Al, make any argument you want, they're not directly complicit in the activities that happened," Toews said. "Regardless of mistakes that may have been made, for someone like Stan, who has done so much for the Blackhawks -- and Al as well -- to lose everything they care about and their livelihoods as well... I don't understand how that makes it go away, to just delete them from existence and (say), 'That's it, we'll never hear from them again.'"
Well, that's what accountability looks like.
Here’s what folks have been writing about all of this:
Frank Seravelli, Daily Faceoff: “Beach, who was 20 at the time of Aldrich’s unwanted sexual advances in May 2010, said he chose to speak out in Wednesday’s emotional interview in part to let other victims know they are not alone. Beach, now 31, said he’s still just embarking on his healing process. He remains troubled by the cover-up that followed by the Blackhawks’ front office. Tuesday’s report findings from Chicago law firm Jenner & Block said the Blackhawks’ executives, led by president and CEO John McDonough and coach Joel Quenneville, willingly buried the knowledge of Aldrich’s incident so the team to focus on the Stanley Cup Final. Between their first meeting on the subject and Aldrich’s resignation on June 16, Aldrich worked in close proximity with Beach, celebrated Chicago’s Stanley Cup win on the ice in Philadelphia, participated in the team’s victory parade in Chicago, sexually assaulted another Blackhawks staff member, and negotiated to have his own day with the Cup even after being questioned by Human Resources.”
Luke Fox, Sportsnet: “Win at all costs. Even if it means lying, covering up, ignoring victims, passing the buck, then lying some more. On May 23, 2010, a meeting took place with Chicago Blackhawks decision-makers — John McDonough, Al MacIsaac, Stan Bowman, Jay Blunk, Kevin Cheveldayoff, Joel Quenneville and Jim Gary — in which they discussed the allegations of sexual assault against their 27-year-old video coach, Brad Aldrich, by a player on their black aces . . . The team was mere hours removed from sweeping the San Jose Sharks and advancing to their first Stanley Cup Final in 18 years. They decided to do more sweeping.”
Jesse Spector, Deadspin: “A paltry $2 million fine for the franchise, less severe than the New Jersey Devils’ penalty for salary cap circumvention. Stan Bowman allowed to resign as general manager, rather than getting fired, with good odds that when hockey’s old boys network cranks up again, he’ll be a consultant or an assistant somewhere. It’s possible that Chicago will face less in the way of consequences for Brad Aldrich's heinous actions than the Florida Panthers, whose coach Joel Quenneville, then in Chicago, was key in orchestrating the cover-up; or the Winnipeg Jets, whose general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has been called to meet with commissioner Gary Bettman. Not that Quenneville and Cheveldayoff shouldn’t go down over this — they should. It’s just that the Chicago franchise should’ve been burned to the ground over this, and the earth salted where the United Center once stood.”
Charlie Roumeliotis, NBC Sports: “How could trying to win a Stanley Cup trump doing what was necessary upon hearing the horrific alleged encounter between a player and coach? How did nobody take the side of John Doe? How was Aldrich's behavior not reported to the police, ever? The Blackhawks' leadership group failed again and again and again. (Blackhawks CEO Danny) Wirtz, who did not have a role with the Blackhawks in 2010, said all the right things on Tuesday as he looks to change the culture inside the organization, which has already started. Actions will speak louder than words moving forward, but the Blackhawks appear to be in good hands with he and President of Business Operations Jamie Faulker leading the way off the ice. And then there's what's happening on the ice. Hockey comes secondary on a day like today, but the Blackhawks couldn't have a bigger crisis on their hands right now. They're winless through six games (0-5-1), have been booed out of their own building in each of the last three contests and franchise icons Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are among the five players and three coaches that are in COVID-19 protocol. Kyle Davidson, who's serving as the interim GM, is a bright hockey mind and has deserved every promotion he's gotten within the organization. But the Blackhawks are at a major crossroads after overhauling their roster in the offseason and, at some point, somebody will have to address the direction if the spiral continues, because this is certainly not what anybody envisioned at the beginning of the season. While question marks remain on the ice, what the Blackhawks do off of it is most important as the franchise moves forward from a disturbing day. They need strong leadership at the top. Win or lose.”
Elliotte Friedman, Sportsnet: “Those 107 pages are a hard, painful read. Some information was expected. Other bits were not. That one was new, and it stung. Inactivity led to assault, and it’s unacceptable. Fruit of an extremely poisonous tree. The $2 million isn’t enough. The individual consequences? Maybe. Two who attended the original high-level meeting — CEO John McDonough and Executive Vice-President Jay Blunk — were already out. GM Stan Bowman and Senior Vice-President of Hockey Operations Al MacIsaac were removed Tuesday. Commissioner Gary Bettman’s statement indicated all will have to meet with him before any potential return to the NHL. We will see what happens in Florida and Winnipeg.”
Michael Traikos, Winnipeg Sun: “Will the Panthers, who under Quenneville have become the best team in hockey, potentially risk ‘upsetting team chemistry’ by removing their head coach for something that occurred more than a decade ago? Will the Winnipeg Jets do the same to Cheveldayoff, who has been their GM for the past 10 years? What do you think? If there was any chance Quenneville was going to be fired for what happened a decade ago, then he wouldn’t have been allowed to coach against the Bruins. As of Wednesday, no one within the Jets organization had asked Cheveldayoff for his resignation. Nor does anyone expect him to offer it on his own.”
