Tipsheet: Nightmarish season gets even worse for Georgia's Crean

Cuonzo Martin is feeling major heat this season as the losses mount at Mizzou, but he’s not the most embattled basketball coach in the Southeastern Conference.

That dishonor goes to Georgia coach Tom Crean, who formerly had much success at Marquette and Indiana.

The Bulldogs are 6-21 this season. They are dead last in the SEC with a 1-13 record. They have lost seven straight games and 15 of their last 16.

Crean is 47-70 in four seasons at Georgia, so he is almost certain to get fired. And an incident off the court could be the clincher.

Georgia suspended men's basketball assistant coach Wade Mason with pay while the school investigated his alleged altercation with director of player personnel Brian Fish at halftime of the team's 84-65 loss Wednesday at LSU.

“Obviously, it's an unfortunate situation that we're dealing with,” Crean said after Saturday's loss. “But it was handled correctly and we try to focus on basketball and unfortunately today we just didn't play very well.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported that incident. The investigation that followed that report triggered speculation that Georgia was collecting evidence so it could fire Crean with cause, for failing to report the incident, and avoid a buyout.

“There have been various media reports related to UGA Athletics personnel ranging from completely inaccurate to incomplete and premature,” the school responded with a statement. “The incident in question was reported properly as required by university policies and is under review. We will comment if and when appropriate.”

To make matter worse, Georgia did not shut off its Zoom feed after Crean finished his remarks on his team’s 85-68 loss at home to Ole Miss Saturday. That allowed the media to listen in on a private conversation Crean had outside the room.

During that conversation, Crean blamed graduate manager Rashaan Surles for leaking news of the incident.

“Rashaan exposed it,” Crean said. “He'd have to have it organized, man. Somebody's organized the whole thing. Somebody has. There ain't no way that guy got some of the player's numbers. Well, we've just got to keep figuring out what we're going to do next.”

Oh boy.

During that conversation Crean also ripped Our Town’s Aaron Cook, a guard who previously starred at SIU Carbondale and played in the Final Four last season for Gonzaga.

Cook is averaging 10.5 points and 5.8 assists per games, but he is shooting just 38.4 percent from the floor and 27 percent from 3-point range.

“Aaron's not close to as good as he thinks he is, and every time there's a problem he wears down,” Crean said. “Like I said — I said, 'If you played with as much edge as you're talking to me right now, you wouldn't be having any issues at all.' But I said, 'But you're not going to talk like that, OK? You can play like that, but you're not going to talk like that.'”

So what else can go wrong for Crean?

MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE

Questions to ponder while wondering if the baseball owners and players will start bargaining for real this week:

Will Jordan Binnington ever play again?

In future contracts and extensions for basketball coaches, can Missouri list “failure to secure an effective point guard” as one of the just causes for dismissal?

Will the failure to expand the College Football Playoff make it easier for the SEC to rack up more national titles?

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “The final seconds of Florida's potentially season-saving 63-62 win at home over Auburn showed once again how success and failure in this game are separated by the tiniest margin. Every fan of the Gators had a sinking feeling when UF gave the ball back to the Tigers on a botched inbounds pass with nine seconds remaining and a one-point lead. But, after a timeout, Auburn failed to even attempt a shot. The floor was stormed and rightfully so: Florida's tournament hopes are still alive, and the win could lift the Gators into ‘first four out’ territory. Give much of the credit to Tyree Appleby, who hit five 3s and hung 26 points on the Tigers.”

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Auburn is now 12-2 in the league with Kentucky at 11-3. Though the Tigers do have the more favorable schedule going forward, it's fair to suggest the SEC title is now up for grabs thanks to Auburn going 2-2 in a four-game stretch heading into Wednesday's game against an Ole Miss team that owns a win over the Florida team that just beat Auburn.”

Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “Although the Big 12 has more teams near the top of the projected bracket and owns the country's No. 1 NET rating, the Big Ten is currently forecasted to send the most teams – eight – dancing in March Madness. That's largely a product of the depth across the board in this 14-team league. In two weeks, Rutgers has vaulted into the projected field of 68 after being nowhere near the outside of the bubble prior to that stretch. That's thanks to four consecutive Quadrant 1 victories – Michigan State, Ohio State, at Wisconsin and then Illinois on Wednesday. So many bubble teams won't acquire four Q1 wins on their entire profiles. It's evidence that the Big Ten has more opportunity to bulk up the résumé, and at the same time, the credentials of borderline teams can win out over others.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Kentucky's shakiest performances this season have come when the No. 4 Wildcats have missed someone due to injury, which is why there was some reason to doubt how they would handle Saturday's rematch with No. 25 Alabama. This time around, both TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler were unavailable due to injury. But despite missing their two primary ball handlers and getting hit with an early barrage of 3-pointers from the Crimson Tide, Kentucky countered with a sterling offensive performance in a 90-81 victory. The outcome, paired with No. 2 Auburn’s upset loss at Florida, injected new drama into the SEC standings with just two weeks now remaining in league play. Auburn entered Saturday's slate of college basketball games looking secure atop the SEC standings and secure on the No. 1 seed line for the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers were named the second overall seed in the NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Preview to begin the day and enjoyed a two-game lead in the league standings as they prepared to tip-off at Florida. But their loss against a Florida team on the bubble was a reminder of why Saturday's bracket preview is only that: a preview. There are still three weeks to go until Selection Sunday, and that means there is plenty to be sorted out.”

Jay Bilas, ESPN.com: “One thing is clear from the 2022 season: No teams have separated from the crowd as Gonzaga and Baylor did last season. Instead, the game has an upper tier of title contenders, a group of eight. That is not to say that teams outside of the highest shelf of the game can't break through to the Final Four, but the eventual champion will come from those eight. Each can lose early in the NCAA tournament, because every team in this year's field can lose early. But the list of teams that can win six in a row in the tournament is not long. The teams in the upper tier? Gonzaga, Auburn, Kentucky, Duke, UCLA, Arizona, Purdue and a healthy Baylor. Can those teams be beaten before reaching the Elite Eight? Yes, but those are the best teams this season. Could Illinois and Kansas join that group? Perhaps, with a nod to Illinois as the likeliest team to crash the party.”

MEGAPHONE

“I didn't like the timeout they called, and I'm being totally honest with you. I thought it was not necessary at that moment, especially with it being a large lead. ... I thought that wasn't fair to our guys. And so that's what happened.”

Michigan coach Juwan Howard, on what triggered his postgame altercation with Wisconsin coaches after losing to the Badgers.

