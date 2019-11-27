The Tigers did some good things after falling behind 15-3 to both Butler and Oklahoma. But that's like saying "Thanksgiving went pretty well after Timmy burst into flames while deep-frying the turkey."
What was done was done. The Tigers showed some heart batting back, but their offensive incompetence prevented them from completing comebacks.
This team has some interesting pieces and almost all of them should be back next season. This team should grow if it sticks together.
But will Mizzou ever get most of them to play well at one time? And will the team learn to start games on time?
Jeremiah Tilmon delivered just one good half out of four in Kansas City. He wants to play pro basketball next season, but somebody needs to gift him a Babble account for Christmas so he can start learning foreign languages on line.
Right now the NBA can't even be a thought for him.
Here are few more signs of this team's costly inconsistency:
- Mark Smith had the same numbers of turnovers (four) as points against Butler, then finally caught fire late after a slow start to score 18 against Oklahoma.
- Dru Smith was a beast against Butler, then he had four fouls, four turnovers and just nine points against the Sooners.
- Kobe Brown was effective (nine points, three steals in 20 minutes) against Butler, then he had twice as many fouls (four) as points against the Sooners.
- Xavier Pinson had 10 points and three assists against Butler in 26 minutes, then he scored two points in half the time against Oklahoma. He has the heart to attack the basket but not enough muscle.
- On the other hand, Torrence Watson was an afterthought against Butler, then he knocked down a trio of three-pointers against the Sooners.
After back-to-back games, most players rotation could identify really good stretches. But most of them would have to own up utter failure for long stretches.
In both games the Tigers toughened defensively. But in neither game did they locate a consistent offensive flow with good passes and smart shot-taking.
So right now this team has "consolation tournament" written all over it. It will get every chance to improve stock in the SEC -- but if it plays like this it will finish 13th as predicted.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com: "The most significant result of the no-longer-young college basketball season occurred Monday, nearly 5,000 miles from where the NCAA Selection Committee will complete its work in March. It was not the biggest upset, mind you, as that remains Evansville's early November shocker at Rupp Arena. But the most impactful win to date is clearly Virginia Tech's 71-66 opening-round victory over preseason No. 1 Michigan State at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The reasoning is pretty straightforward. Freshman Landers Nolley did more than hit the biggest shot of his life to close out the Spartans in the final minute. He changed the narrative of Virginia Tech's season. Suddenly the Hokies are no longer a nice rebuilding story under first-year coach Mike Young. The Hokies, picked at or near the bottom of the ACC, have a legitimate path to the NCAA tournament. The difference isn't that beating Michigan State is harder than what Evansville did to Kentucky. The difference is that Virginia Tech has the opportunity to remain at its lofty new altitude. Throw in a 1-0 start to the conference season, courtesy of a surprising opening night win at Clemson, and the Hokies could not have asked for a better start to their post-Buzz Williams life. Entering the week, we had the Hokies a dozen spots away from the NCAA tournament cut line. Today, they are at worst a solid bubble team (call it the Seth Greenberg slot ...), with a chance for so much more."
Pat Forde, SI.com: "The James Wiseman eligibility saga now has a defined end date. But the problems are just beginning for the University of Memphis and basketball coach Penny Hardaway. The NCAA ruled that Wiseman, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2019, must sit an additional 11 games for accepting impermissible benefits before returning to action for the Tigers. That penalty includes the three games in which he participated to start the season, flouting NCAA feedback telling the school it was likely playing an ineligible player and should sit Wiseman. While Memphis can breathe a sigh of relief that the 7-foot-1 Wiseman will return to action this season, it must also come to grips with a situation it unilaterally complicated. Had the school followed NCAA protocol from the beginning, this situation would have been remedied earlier—and with far less possibility of further penalties. Wiseman and Hardaway went to court Nov. 8 to obtain an injunction against the NCAA, and Wiseman played that night against Illinois-Chicago and four days later against Oregon. He also played in Memphis’s season-opener against South Carolina State, despite the school being warned that there could be an eligibility issue. While that burst of defiant bravado played well with the fans and probably felt good in the moment, it may ultimately prove very costly for the school and Hardaway. Multiple sources familiar with NCAA enforcement procedures told Sports Illustrated that a major infractions case targeting Memphis is now likely."
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: "And, for the millionth time, yes, I hate the NCAA's rules and would change them tomorrow if I could . . . The idea that a single black woman is prohibited from accepting money, for any reason, from a wealthy man without putting her son's college eligibility at risk is utterly ridiculous -- especially when you consider the people who created the rules are largely white and benefiting from them. But . . . bad rules are still rules just like bad laws are still laws. You can disagree with them intensely -- but you still have to follow them or risk punishment. There's no getting around it. No matter how you feel about the NCAA's rules, once you agree to play for an NCAA-member institution, you, by extension, agree to play by the NCAA's rules. And one of the NCAA's rules, like it or not, is that a family member of a recruitable student-athlete cannot except money from somebody the NCAA labels a 'booster.' Everybody knows this. It's why Memphis was foolish to initially defy the NCAA because there isn't even a smart case to be made, in this instance, against the NCAA. James Wiseman was a top-ranked high school prospect who moved from one city (Nashville) to another (Memphis) in August 2017 to play for Penny Hardaway at East High -- and then he followed Hardaway to college after Hardaway replaced Tubby Smith in March 2018. The NCAA was always going to ask questions about that. And when the NCAA started asking questions, what it learned is that Hardaway, a Memphis booster by definition, once provided $11,500 to Wiseman's mother. That's an undeniable violation."
Seth Davis, The Athletic: "I’m not sure if it’s a tipping point or an inflection point, but I'm hoping Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's rant last week regarding waivers for transfers finally instigates real change. Izzo was incensed that the NCAA denied a waiver to Joey Hauser, the 6-9 sophomore forward who transferred to Michigan State from Marquette. He castigated the process as 'arbitrary' and resigned in protest from the board of directors for the National Association of Basketball Coaches. That was a curious move considering the NABC has nothing to do with these decisions, but that’s how much Izzo wanted to make his point. Let’s set aside the rich irony that Izzo, more than any other coach I can think of, has railed against rampant transferring in college sports and warned of the perils of a proposed rule change that would allow all transfers to compete right away. On this issue, he is absolutely right. The waiver process is arbitrary, inconsistent and invites too much abuse. The only answer is to scuttle it once and for all. This is a prime example of a well-intended rule begetting unintended consequences. The hardship waiver process was put into place so the NCAA could allow some athletes in football, basketball (men and women), baseball and men’s ice hockey to transfer to another Division I school and not have to sit out for a year. (Athletes in other sports are able to get a one-time transfer exception and compete right away.) Waivers are given if the athlete is able to prove there are compelling reasons to change schools. That reason usually involves an immediate relative who is very sick and dependent on that player’s help. It must be a freakish coincidence that ever since the NCAA put this process in place, lots and lots of players have seen lots and lots of close family members fall ill."
MEGAPHONE
"They were better. Bottom line. They were tougher than we were. They played with great poise. And we helped them. You can't give up 64 points in the paint. We don't even give up 64 points. And we gave up so many layups. You go 11-of-24 from the foul line in the second half, it's just a recipe to lose. So we weren't deserving of winning. That team was deserving of winning, and they won."
Duke coach Mike Kzryzewski, after suffering an 85-83 loss to Stephen F. Austin at home.