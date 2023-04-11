On balance, the National League Central looks much tougher this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers have regained their pitching edge and regained some swagger. The Chicago Cubs have more offensive punch with newcomers Dansby Swanson and Eric Hosmer putting up numbers. The Cincinnati Reds have young, electric arms powering their starting rotation.

Ah, but then there are the poor Pirates.

Just as that long-suffering team was showing promising signs with a strong start – highlighted by a three-game sweep of the Red Sox in Boston – it encountered additional misfortune.

Shortstop Oneil Cruz, one of the key rebuilding blocks, suffered a broken ankle while sliding into home. The injury require surgical repairs, so Cruz will be sidelined for four months.

“Obviously, losing Oneil is a blow because he's a big part of what we do on both sides of the ball,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “The flip side of that, because of the depth we've created over the last couple years we're probably in a better spot to handle it than we have been previously.”

True, but, again, Cruz is a rebuilding block and this injury is a huge setback in his development.

“The biggest thing for me today was when we FaceTimed him and he smiled,” Shelton said. “You guys have been around him; that smile is infectious. So, just to see that out of him a little bit, that’s where I’m more concerned. We’re talking about a 24-year-old kid here.

“My concern is more about the kid than worrying about a timetable or what’s going on.”

While the Cardinals have sunk to the division cellar, the Pirates are holding their own at 6-4. But now they must overcome this early gut punch.

“Nobody likes to see one of your friends get hurt and have to miss time,” Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds told reporters. “I’ve been saying since the beginning that our identity is bouncing back from adverse stuff throughout the games. It’s just going to be another test for us, but I think we’ll respond well to it.”

Yeah, well,, we'll see.

Writing for The Defector, Lauren Thiesen had this take on the situation:

The arrival of Oneil Cruz is the best thing to happen to the Pittsburgh Pirates since Bob Nutting almost choked on that shrimp cocktail at the yacht club. This team's owner is so terrified of parting with his TV money that he has currently committed just $10.25 million in payroll to next season. The Pirates and the open market cross paths so rarely the Nutting thinks a "free agent" is when James Bond escapes his cell in Goldfinger. But sometimes you luck into good players without trying. Oneil Cruz, traded by the Dodgers in 2017 when he was still a teenager, is one such player. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound shortstop was called up for good by the team in June 2022, surely not for reasons of service time manipulation, and made an instant impression in an otherwise pitiful season.

His stats alone are decent—especially the 17 dingers in 87 games—but Cruz's appeal lies in the way he plays on the extremes. He's a physical marvel, with a jetpack on the base paths and a howitzer in his arm, but he's an awkward fit at shortstop and isn't expected to stay there for the entirety of his career. At the plate, he struck out as often as anyone in baseball last year, 126 times in 331 at-bats, but when he did make contact it's a wonder the ball didn't crumble into pieces. I'm grateful that he plays in the Statcast era, because that's the best way to contextualize just how different Cruz was from any other Pirate.

And now he's gone for several months.

So it goes for Pirates fans. Their suffering continues unabated.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Yes, the Rays' (10-0) start came against the dregs of MLB in Detroit, Washington and Oakland -- teams Tampa Bay should beat. And yet it's impossible to ignore just how thoroughly the Rays thumped them. They are the first team since 1884 with a run differential of more than 50 over their first nine games of the season. They've scored the most runs (75) in baseball and allowed the fewest (18). Their 21 home runs lead the big leagues, and they have the fewest strikeouts with 51. They have generated more ground balls and walked fewer hitters than any team in the American League. The Rays play an eminently enjoyable brand of baseball. They are simultaneously clean and powerful, exciting and efficient. They are loaded with ballplayers' ballplayers. And with Shane McClanahan, Jeffrey Springs, Drew Rasmussen, Zach Eflin and, soon enough, Tyler Glasnow, they will be just fine pitching their way through a schedule that goes full nightmare -- Yankees, Orioles, Yankees, Mets, Brewers, Blue Jays, Dodgers -- starting May 5.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Rays actually are the No. 1 team right now and it's not particularly close. This doesn't mean I think they will be the best team in baseball when the dust settles after 162 or that they'll win the World Series. This simply means they've played the best baseball so far in 2023 and that counts for something. They've earned it. Now, I'm not going to gloss over the incredibly easy schedule they've been blessed with to start the year. The Nationals, A's and Tigers might well be the three worst teams in baseball this year. They were among the handful-plus teams not really trying to win this season and it shows. Even when they don't play the Rays, those three teams are a combined 7-12 (.368, which is a 162-game pace of a 102-loss team). Then again, teams play the schedule in front of them and the best teams take care of business against the bad teams. A merely good team would be something like 6-3 with that schedule right now. The Rays . . . have bludgeoned their opponents to a bloody pulp with an absurd +57 run differential. Only 10 teams had a better run differential than that all season in 2022. This is legitimately one of the best starts in baseball history given the record and margin of victory. And if we're gonna focus on that schedule, didn't I just say the Astros dropped two of three to the Tigers? That happened in Houston!”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “It’s an understatement to say that the Rays are off to the best start in franchise history (their previous record for season-opening wins was three) or the best of any team this year. By consecutive victories to open a season, they’re off to the best start in 20 years, and by run differential, they’re doing some things not seen in the majors since the late 19th century — and some never seen before. For starters, the Rays are the first team since the 2003 Royals to win their first nine games and the 13th in AL/NL history since 1901. Six of the previous 12 teams to start that hot made the playoffs, two before division play began in 1969 and four more before the Wild Card era began in ’95; three went on to win the World Series. Those 12 teams combined for a .570 winning percentage, which equates to about 93 wins over a 162-game season. All of them finished with records of at least .500, though one just barely; only one team went on to win at least 100 games, though the 1955 Dodgers’ clip would extrapolate to 102 wins over a 162-game schedule. Of those 12 teams, six extended their winning streaks even further. The 1955 Dodgers, ’62 Pirates, and ’66 Cleveland teams each reached 10 straight wins before losing, the ’81 A’s 11 straight, and both the ’82 Braves and ’87 Brewers 13 straight.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “The Orioles were a nice little surprise last year, crawling out of the darkness with 83 wins and a minor threat to win a playoff berth. The offseason came not with significant reinforcements but rather a tentative endorsement from GM Mike Elias, in the form of innings-eating starter Kyle Gibson and useful infielder Adam Frazier. Earnest contention in the AL East – perhaps at its most rugged since the addition of the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 1998 – won’t arrive without significant resources allocated by chairman and CEO John Angelos, a concept hardly buttressed by a tepid offseason and a series of curious media forays by Angelos. Yet Friday was not a time for fans to wonder if the club might ever tender a nine-figure contract to a free agent superstar – or even to retain one of their own, like (Adley) Rutschman someday soon. No, this was instead a day for fans to celebrate a franchise’s escape from baseball purgatory – and for its players to ponder what they might accomplish together. The home clubhouse at Camden Yards has a drastically new look, and it’s not because of the new carpet or paint job. Instead, it’s like the recent pages of Baseball America come to life. Rutschman’s locker has moved to the center of the room – Adam Jones and Chris Davis territory back in the day – befitting the 2022 Rookie of the Year runner-up. He passed on baseball’s consensus No. 1 prospect status to infielder Gunnar Henderson, who’s now a heavy favorite to win 2023 top rookie honors. And on the back wall is Grayson Rodriguez, the consensus No. 1 or 2 pitching prospect in the game the past two years, and who made an emotional major league debut in his home state of Texas on Wednesday.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “There's something special brewing in Milwaukee, and I'll leave it up to you to decide whether the pun was intended. The Brewers are underappreciated for their consistent winning in recent years, even if they missed the postseason last season. This year's team is fun. You have great resurgence stories (Brian Anderson, Jesse Winker) and a trio of rookies in Garrett Mitchell, Joey Wiemer and Brice Turang, all friends who have infused the team with energy, ability, enthusiasm and cheesehead-related celebration. And they are just the vanguard, because wait until Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio join the party. This is a really good team that has a chance to be the best yet in the Brewers' run of winning. And the emergent personality of this revitalized roster is one of pure joy.”

MEGAPHONE

“It's not gotten lost on anybody, but it's not adding any pressure on anybody. We've done this before, and it's pretty cool to do it when we're doing it and how we're doing it.”

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe, on his team’s 10-0 start.