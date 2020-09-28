Tipsheet: NL Central meets expectations, puts four teams in bracket

Through the most grueling and perilous 60-game baseball schedule anybody could ever imagine, the National League Central lived up to its pre-COVID projections.
The numbers crunchers ran their formulas and determined that not much would separate the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers this season.
And that’s how it played out.
The projections bunched these teams around .500 and put them all in the postseason chase.
And that’s exactly what happened, despite all the injuries, illnesses and assorted misadventures.
The Cubs won their third division title in five years thanks to the 13-3 that gave them just enough projection against a weeks-long offensive slump.
"They feel like it's not done yet," Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said. "And that there's a great opportunity this year to add to their legacy, continue their legacy and continue to do remarkable things for the Chicago Cubs during this period of sustained success."
The Cardinals persevered through their coronavirus shutdown to post their 13th consecutive winning season and earn their seventh postseason berth in the last 10 years.
The Reds used a late-season push to climb into the bracket and live up to their justified preseason hype. And the budget-conscious Brewers survived wholesale player turnover to punch their third straight playoff ticket despite finishing with a losing record.
That did not dampen their celebration one bit.
“We can’t tell you everything we did. We probably broke a couple rules," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We’re in. We’re in the playoffs. There’s no reason to apologize. We’re in and we’ve got a chance to win the World Series, still. It’s get in. The record is irrelevant."
So are the dismal number that individuals like Christian Yelich posted this season.
“It’s fitting for 2020 and everything that we went through,” Yelich said. “But it felt just as good as last year’s. There were so many challenges that we had to deal with on a daily basis, behind the scenes things that you don’t deal with in a normal year. It wasn’t pretty. We took a beating sometimes. We had our ups and downs, but we were able to find a way to sneak in.”
The Reds reached their first postseason since 2013. Their excellent starting pitching and ample power potential makes them a classic candidate to pull upsets in the expanded playoff bracket.
First baseman Joey Votto likes this team more than the earlier Reds teams that went into postseason play.
“We’re better," Votto said. "We’re good and we’re better. I like this team much more than I liked those (playoff) teams and I really liked those teams. I think we’re a (bleeping) nightmare and I think everybody knows that. I can’t wait.”
Here is what folks are writing about the postseason bracket.
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “What awaits, then, is Gerrit Cole against Shane Bieber, Yankees against Indians, in Cleveland on Tuesday. A repeat of the 2018 NLCS, Brewers against Dodgers, in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Marlins, now Derek Jeter’s Marlins, in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, and the White Sox, after 11 dark Octobers, a year ahead of themselves perhaps, just as the Padres grew up almost overnight. Dusty Baker, 71 years old, leads his fifth team — the Astros — into the postseason. Sandy Alomar, subbing for the ailing Terry Francona in Cleveland, leads his first, as do Toronto’s Charlie Montoyo, both Chicago managers, San Diego’s Jayce Tingler and Cincinnati’s David Bell. They’ll settle this warped, wayward and unsettling season as they should, in a free for all, and may the hottest team win. They made it this far. And maybe they — those who won as well as those who didn’t — finished with their hands on their knees, pulling breaths from air they couldn’t always trust, thinking all they’d just done was really hard. Also, maybe, that they’re just getting started.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “The staid and steady vs. the young and dynamic. The Padres arrived a year early behind MVP-caliber years from Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. But the health of starters Dinelson Lamet and Mike Clevinger may determine if they get past the ever-resourceful Cardinals.”
Emma Baccallieri, SI.com: “The Brewers and Astros are no more or less deserving of respect than any other team that ever finished a season with a winning percentage of .483. It’s just their luck that this record can now come with a playoff spot. When the new postseason format was announced back in July, the idea that a losing team might qualify was bandied about as the worst outcome, a sign that the whole enterprise was so risky that it should be abandoned. A sub-.500 team in October would be a sort of illegitimacy that the game simply could not bear. And now it’s here (twice over). So what does it mean for baseball? First, an important note in that not all losing squads are created equal. Of our two .483 playoff-bound squads, Houston ended the season with a positive run differential, at least; Milwaukee did not . . . The Astros ranked roughly middle-of-the-pack on both pitching and offense: 14th in baseball in ERA+ and 17th in OPS+. Meanwhile, the Brewers were fine on the mound (10th in ERA+) and a nightmare at the plate (24th in OPS+). Milwaukee was never above .500 at any point in 2020; Houston managed to keep its head above the mark as late as September 22. The teams finished with the same record, but in terms of merit (or, per the t-shirt, “respect”), there’s a clear difference between them.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “For the 2020 Dodgers, we estimate their odds of winning the World Series dropping to 31.6 percent under the 2020 format. As good as they are, their chances don't match the historical average for a top seed because they are projected to face a strong Padres team in the wild-card round and then a strong Braves team in the National League Championship Series. If there is any consolation for Dodgers fans, we have seen super teams succeed in recent postseasons, with the 2016 Cubs, 2017 Astros and 2018 Red Sox all winning the World Series after winning 100-plus games in the regular season. The Dodgers' 43-17 record over 60 games projects to a remarkable 116 wins over 162.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Fun fact: Los Angeles and Oakland are one-two in postseason appearances since 2012. This is the eighth time the Dodgers have been to the postseason since 2012 and the sixth time for the Athletics. No other team has played postseason baseball as often . . . Thanks in part to Kirk Gibson's improbable home run, the Dodgers won the World Series in 1988, and they have not won a World Series since. The Athletics bounced back with a World Series title in 1989. The 2020 edition of a possible A's vs. Dodgers World Series matchup definitely would have a David vs. Goliath feel, which always creates a fun narrative. You've got the plucky small-market team vs. the large-market behemoth. Matt Chapman's injury removes some star power from this matchup, but it's still loaded with fun players. The history, the geography, and the quality of the 2020 clubs makes Athletics vs. Dodgers one of the best possible World Series matchups.”
MEGAPHONE
"Every team goes through tests and challenges. It seemed like we had a lot of them. Our team never gave up. It’s easy to say that, but when you live it and watch it happen, it’s pretty special when things aren’t going your way, and you just stay after it and continue to believe in it, believe in each other."
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell.
