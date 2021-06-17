Tipsheet: NL Central race tightens with three-day turnaround

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Last Saturday, the Rangers snapped a 16-game road losing streak. Only 16 teams in history have had longer road losing streaks and two of them are currently going. The Orioles currently have lost [18] in a row on the road. That's a franchise ‘record.’ Only 11 teams in history have run a longer road losing streak and one is happening right now. They have two more games in Cleveland before returning home. Then their next road trip hits the Blue Jays, Astros and Angels. The Diamondbacks have lost [22] road games in a row. That's the second-longest such streak in MLB history behind the 1943 A's and 1963 Mets, both of whom lost 22 in a row. The D-Backs have two more games in San Francisco before returning home. Their next line of road opponents are the Padres, Cardinals, Dodgers and Cubs. The Rockies have somehow avoided a road losing streak longer than seven games, but it should again be pointed out they are on pace to have the worst road record in baseball history. We shouldn't let this season's Pirates off the hook, either, as they are 10-24 on the road, a pitiful .294 winning percentage. The bottom line is that while it might look like home teams are playing better during the pandemic than before, it's more a product of this group of atrocious road teams skewing the overall record. Now let's keep an eye in the short term on the Diamondbacks and Orioles. It would be dumbfounding to see the two longest road losing streaks ever in the same season. The long-term focus, then, is the Rockies. What a year for road futility.”