Tipsheet: NL Central race tightens with three-day turnaround

Just a few days ago it appeared the Cardinals might plunge from the National League Central race. They fell six games off the division lead while plunging below .500.
But then . . .
- The Cardinals swept the feckless Miami Marlins, who offered almost no offensive resistance at Busch Stadium. That helped the Cardinals finally restore order with their battered starting rotation.
- The Chicago Cubs celebrated their fun-filled sweep of the Cardinals at Wrigley Field by losing three straight road games to the injury-depleted New York Mets.
- The resurgent Cincinnati Reds swept the previously torrid Milwaukee Brewers to create a tight four-team division race.
The Cubs, Brewers, Reds and fourth-place Cardinals are separated by just three games.
Offensive sluggishness has kept the Cubs from pulling away from the pack. For the week ending on Tuesday, they hit just .186.
“We haven’t had runners in scoring position in a while,” Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “So we just have to get that out of the way, get back on track, get on base, start taking our walks. The offense as a whole, we haven’t done that well. Our guys are grinding. That’s what we do.”
Similarly, the Brewers went cold at the plate. They scored just four runs while dropping three games to the Reds.
They hope to get former Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong back for their weekend series against the terrible Colorado Rockies, but Travis Shaw, Lorenzo Cain and Tyrone Taylor remain sidelined.
“Look, we've lost essentially four guys that have been pretty big offensive contributors, so there's a carryover effect to that,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell. “We're also in a stretch we're playing every day, and so we're trying to cycle through resting some guys that, frankly, need a day. If we can get back to adding one of our guys who is going to be in there a significant amount, of course it's going to help us.”
Meanwhile the Reds are riding high with a six-game winning streak.
“With any season comes challenges and ups and downs. We just hit a little bit of a rough patch there early on in the year,” catcher Tucker Barnhart said. “It isn't going to be the last rough patch that we have of this season, [but] we're all prepared for that. But as it stands now, we're playing really good baseball. Playing clean baseball in all parts of the game, and it's fun to be a part of. I think that we just got to keep building on what we're doing.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Brewers will be looking to add -- they always are under David Stearns. Run prevention is the foundation of these Brewers, and a return to health and form by Christian Yelich might be the only in-season boost they need. Still, Milwaukee could use a first-base upgrade. Aguilar is a popular former Brewer, is having a good season for Miami and might be just enough to help Milwaukee edge Chicago and St. Louis to win the NL Central.”
Mike Petriello, MLB.com: “The Reds had a big shortstop problem following 2020, and they filled it by … not filling it. Instead, they moved third baseman Eugenio Suárez back to short, and it didn’t work on either side of the ball; Suárez carries a .169/.248/.376 (61 OPS+) line into Wednesday’s games, and the defense has been well below average. He’s actually been playing mostly third with Mike Moustakas out, but a return to shortstop (pushing Kyle Farmer’s 58 OPS+ to the bench) is likely when Moustakas returns soon.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “When the Dodgers first signed Albert Pujols, he was a luxury -- a future Hall of Famer who would be used mostly for late-game pinch-hitting. But since that surprise acquisition, the Dodgers have lost Corey Seager, Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger to the injured list, prompting extended first-base time for the 41-year-old Pujols. Muncy (oblique) and Bellinger (hamstring) could both return from short stints next week, but Pujols will continue to be counted on. And so far, he's contributing. In his first 70 plate appearances with the Dodgers, Pujols hit .273/.314/.530 with five home runs and 13 RBIs.”
Justin Toscano, NorthJersey.com: “It’s a shame – for Jacob deGrom, for baseball, for all of us. DeGrom, the New York Mets ace who now has a 0.54 ERA, might be the most dominant player in baseball this season. He slings 102 mph fastballs, laces run-scoring hits and dashes around the bases. In almost every situation, he is superior to his opponent. And yet, he’s fallen victim to something that is sometimes out of an athlete’s control: Injuries. The latest scare came when he departed Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs after three perfect innings – in which he struck out eight of nine batters he faced – because of right shoulder soreness. This injury comes after the right flexor tendinitis (left a start early), which followed the right side tightness (injured list stint), which came after the right lat inflammation (scratched from a start). Injuries have ripped deGrom away from the mound at certain points this season. They’ve kept him from showcasing his greatness as often as he – and Mets fans – would like.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Last Saturday, the Rangers snapped a 16-game road losing streak. Only 16 teams in history have had longer road losing streaks and two of them are currently going. The Orioles currently have lost [18] in a row on the road. That's a franchise ‘record.’ Only 11 teams in history have run a longer road losing streak and one is happening right now. They have two more games in Cleveland before returning home. Then their next road trip hits the Blue Jays, Astros and Angels. The Diamondbacks have lost [22] road games in a row. That's the second-longest such streak in MLB history behind the 1943 A's and 1963 Mets, both of whom lost 22 in a row. The D-Backs have two more games in San Francisco before returning home. Their next line of road opponents are the Padres, Cardinals, Dodgers and Cubs. The Rockies have somehow avoided a road losing streak longer than seven games, but it should again be pointed out they are on pace to have the worst road record in baseball history. We shouldn't let this season's Pirates off the hook, either, as they are 10-24 on the road, a pitiful .294 winning percentage. The bottom line is that while it might look like home teams are playing better during the pandemic than before, it's more a product of this group of atrocious road teams skewing the overall record. Now let's keep an eye in the short term on the Diamondbacks and Orioles. It would be dumbfounding to see the two longest road losing streaks ever in the same season. The long-term focus, then, is the Rockies. What a year for road futility.”
MEGAPHONE
“We are aligned in a lot of areas with the commissioner's office on this. ... Please, just talk to us, please just work with us. I know you have the hammer here. But we've been living in a gray area for so long. I would just hate to see players get hurt. I would hate to see balls start flying at people's head. I had a really tough time gripping the baseball tonight, especially early when it was windy. I don't really care to be inflammatory here, so I am just going to leave it at that.”
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, on the ball-doctoring crackdown.