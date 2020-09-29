Tipsheet: NL Central teams gladly collect their postseason reward

Zach Kram, The Ringer: “In the 16-team wild-card round, teams will play up to three days in a row, all at the home stadium of the higher seed. In the divisional round, when the eight remaining teams move to so-called ‘bubble’ sites in Texas and Southern California, they’ll play up to five days in a row. And in the league championship round, they’ll play up to seven days in a row. So if, say, the Yankees advance to the ALDS and have to play a decisive Game 5, do they turn to a rest-compromised Gerrit Cole or a rested Jordan Montgomery? What about in the ALCS, when they’d potentially have to play seven games in seven days, thus necessitating multiple starters to go on short rest if they want to skip Montgomery? This sort of decision will trouble every team that plays deep into October this year, as aside from maybe the Dodgers, there isn’t a single club that should feel comfortable with its last starter in a crucial game. From the perspective of opposing offenses, they’ll face either an ace at less than 100 percent or a pitcher who wouldn’t normally get a playoff start at all. The logical follow is that runs will be easier to come by than in a normal postseason—especially when these inferior starter strategies are complicated by similar bullpen dilemmas brought about by short rest.”