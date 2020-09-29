Tipsheet: NL Central teams gladly collect their postseason reward

Big league players were just glad to be back on the field this year playing some games, however difficult the circumstances.
Between the lines, anyway, they could feel normal during these abnormal times.
The teams that persevered to reach the 16-team bracket are thrilled to be playing meaningful games at the end of this ordeal. Even backing into the playoffs with a losing record, as the Milwaukee Brewers did, was a cause for celebration.
“Look, this is a season where all of us -- we're all presented with unique challenges,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Every day feels like it raises a hurdle for everybody, and when you keep getting hurdles put in front of you, it gets easier to say, 'Enough.'
“And to this team's credit, they've never said enough, you know? They've always, no matter what the hurdle or what the playoff odds look like, or they weren't swinging the bats, or if they weren't pitching well, they kept kind of answering that hurdle, and we've gotten ourselves to this day.”
The pandemic playoff format – three-game wild card series, no byes, no days off in the early postseason rounds – puts all the teams back at square one.
So what if the Chicago Cubs didn’t hit to their ability during the 60-game mini-season? If they hit this week, they can advance.
"I think we're the No. 1 team out of any team that's going to be in the postseason that's happy about everyone starting back at zero," Cubs second baseman Jason Kipnis said. "I've been preaching to the team -- it's what can be. Don't worry about what's already happened. That's already in the past. Let's worry about what's ahead of us."
“You’ve seen this lineup struggle,” Kipnis said. “But no other team wants to see this lineup get going and see us in the playoffs, I’ll tell you that.”
The Cincinnati Reds were supposed to be the National League’s breakout team this season. And they were, although they didn’t come together until the very end of the short season.
"We started this thing probably two weeks ago where it was, hey, these games matter," Cincinnati starter Sonny Gray said. "These games have mattered for us for a long time and that's the good part about it -- we took the challenge face on, we took it head on. We've been playing meaningful baseball for a while now."
Unlike the Cardinals, Brewers and Cubs, they go into the playoffs playing their best baseball.
"From my experience in the playoffs, momentum is everything," Reds second baseman Kyle Farmer said. “The way we finished, winning the [last] series -- the momentum is huge, especially in the playoffs. Hottest team always wins. I think we feel a lot better winning our last game than losing. Momentum's huge. As long as we keep rolling, our pitching staff stays hot, our hitters stay hot, we're going to be in good shape."
Let the battle begin. Here is what folks are writing about the playoffs:
Joon Lee, ESPN.com: “One of 2020's most exciting teams to watch had a rough final week of the regular season with injuries putting the status of Dinelson Lamet and Mike Clevinger up in the air for the postseason, but that shouldn't put a dent in Slam Diego's chances at making a World Series run. The rotation will lean on the likes of Chris Paddack and Zach Davies for strong innings should Lamet and Clevinger not be at full strength, and they'll depend on relievers Trevor Rosenthal and Drew Pomeranz -- who both had strong seasons -- to help overcome any potential starting pitching shortcomings. I expect this postseason to be chaotic with the introduction of the best-of-three first round, but San Diego boasts the second-best run differential in baseball and is riding on the backs of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. I expect this team to make a strong run.”
Connor Grossman, SI.com: “1998 revenge series, anyone? Seems fitting that this weird season will produce a first-time champion. The Padres have elite pitching and a lively offense fueled primarily by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. The Yankees are the Yankees, full of stars and villains and expensive players. Does anyone not want to see this World Series? No. Of course not.”
Katherine Acquavella, CBSSports.com: “The Padres have question marks for Clevinger and Lamet's availability heading into this series, but I don't see the injury concerns being enough of a reason for this club to get knocked out by the Cardinals. San Diego owns one of the best offenses in baseball and their bullpen is deep, but more importantly, they're simply better than St. Louis in nearly every category. Definitely giving the Cards props for even making the playoffs this year. After their coronavirus outbreak in August, the club was forced to play 11 doubleheaders, including six in September.”
Eric Longenhagen, FanGraphs: “A Wild Card Series rotation of Sixto Sánchez, Pablo López, and Sandy Alcantara (who has pitched very well in four of his last five starts) might upset the Cubs but the back of the rotation and bullpen are still clearly behind those of other playoff teams. In a perfect Marlins world, one like 2003, more of the young players would have actualized quickly. Lewis Brinson had a three-week stretch where he hit .364/.375/.618 before struggling down the stretch. He, Monte Harrison, and Jazz Chisholm are ultra-talented variables who can change a single game, but none of them appears ready to perform consistently enough to alter a series.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “The Marlins, finally, are a team with at least a couple todays straight ahead. Those would be Wednesday and Thursday. The rest, in the near future anyway, depends on what happens then. And so it won’t be about how much money Bruce Sherman will spend or how Derek Jeter will spend it (or not) or if this is real momentum or a 60-game mirage. Instead, 28 guys wearing Marlins uniforms will play into October, in Chicago, same as they did 17 years ago. That team had a lot of talent, some well-timed good fortune and another couple weeks in it, and that was all. This one has a chance, like the other 15, and maybe a few fans it didn’t have two months ago. This one is still playing baseball.”
Zach Kram, The Ringer: “In the 16-team wild-card round, teams will play up to three days in a row, all at the home stadium of the higher seed. In the divisional round, when the eight remaining teams move to so-called ‘bubble’ sites in Texas and Southern California, they’ll play up to five days in a row. And in the league championship round, they’ll play up to seven days in a row. So if, say, the Yankees advance to the ALDS and have to play a decisive Game 5, do they turn to a rest-compromised Gerrit Cole or a rested Jordan Montgomery? What about in the ALCS, when they’d potentially have to play seven games in seven days, thus necessitating multiple starters to go on short rest if they want to skip Montgomery? This sort of decision will trouble every team that plays deep into October this year, as aside from maybe the Dodgers, there isn’t a single club that should feel comfortable with its last starter in a crucial game. From the perspective of opposing offenses, they’ll face either an ace at less than 100 percent or a pitcher who wouldn’t normally get a playoff start at all. The logical follow is that runs will be easier to come by than in a normal postseason—especially when these inferior starter strategies are complicated by similar bullpen dilemmas brought about by short rest.”
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “The Dodgers won more than 70 percent of their games, becoming the first National League team with a .700-plus win percentage since the 1909 Pirates, who were 110-42, a .724 clip. The Dodgers won on Sunday and ended the regular season at .717. They ended the season with an ERA of 3.02 and a 1.06 WHIP, both the best in baseball.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “Nothing happened this season to get me off my preseason World Series pick. The deepest pitching staffs in baseball proved their worth. No team has won more games using five or more pitchers than the Dodgers and Rays. The postseason format only enhances that strength; no off days in the first three rounds means depth of pitching is more important than in a typical postseason.”
MEGAPHONE
“Our goal is to win the postseason. As far as that goes, I don't think our job is done yet. I'm really proud of our guys for setting our goals and grinding each and every day. Going from a team that lost 100 games to a team that's going to the postseason, it's something I can't really describe. It's something I'll remember for the rest of my life.”
Miami Marlins slugger Brian Anderson.
