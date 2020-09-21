Tipsheet: NL playoff race remains tight heading into final week

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “The Giants last season lost 85 games and finished in third place in the NL West in Bruce Bochy's final season. The expectation was that 2020 would be a transition year for the rebuilding franchise and perhaps seem them fall deeper into the standings. The free agent departure of ace Madison Bumgarner and the opt-out of franchise legend catcher Buster Posey further lowered expectations, and the Giants became a near-consensus pick for last place in the division. The Giants, however, have methodically defied those forecasts. Right now, the Giants are near .500 despite having played one of the toughest schedules in all of MLB, and they're very much in the mix for one of the last two playoff spots in the NL. As for the Blue Jays, they lost a whopping 95 games a season ago, yet at this writing they're .500 and in playoff position despite not getting all that much from phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The young talent base is impressive, yes, but they've arrived ahead of schedule . . . All of that, though, doesn't compare to the shock of the 2020 Marlins. A season ago, they lost 105 games, but at this writing they've improved their win percentage from .352 to .529. At three games above .500, they're solid bets to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2003 and for just the third time in franchise history. Unlike, say, the Padres, White Sox, and Blue Jays, this time a year ago the Marlins' rebuilding process didn't seem to be going all that well. In 2020, however, a number of young Miami arms appear to have leveled up in a big way.”