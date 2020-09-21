Tipsheet: NL playoff race remains tight heading into final week

The Cardinals have won four consecutive games, thanks largely to the tragicomic play of the hapless Pittsburgh Pirates. They are feeling a bit better heading into Kansas City for a three-game series against the rebuilding Royals.
While this “streak” improved the Cardinals’ chances of reaching the expanded playoff bracket, it did not create space between them and the rest of the National League pack.
The congestion in this race is as severe as ever.
The Cincinnati Reds have won seven of their last eight games, a run that began with that 10-5 gift from the Cardinals. That run gives them momentum heading into their showdown series against the Milwaukee Brewers, who have won four straight games and six of their last eight.
Elsewhere in the NL wild card race, the Philadelphia Phillies just took three of four games against the Toronto Blue Jays as they head into a four-game series against the depleted Washington Nationals.
The Phillies are chasing the upstart Miami Marlins, who have won three of their last four games to improbably remain in second place in the NL East.
And the surprising San Francisco Giants remain in the wild card hunt as well. They have won eight of their last 13 games heading into a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies, who cling to mathematical life.
Weren’t the Giants supposed to start a painful rebuild this season?
So it appears unlikely that any NL team will back into the postseason. There are six playoff contenders in must-win mode and they’ve all been winning.
Something will give during the Brewers-Reds series. Somebody has to lose. The Reds appear to have the upper hand heading into the three-game set since they just won two of three games from the powerful Chicago White Sox.
“This is a playoff team, obviously, that we just played,” Reds pitcher Michael Lorenzen told reporters after the game. “I knew having them come in was a huge test for us, and I think that we’ve definitely passed that test.
"We’ve proven to ourselves that we belong in the playoffs. We need to keep moving forward, keep pushing, keep doing what we’re doing. We can’t stop. We don’t have time to take a breather. We got to keep moving forward.”
The same goes for the Brewers, who just beat up on Mike Matheny’s patchwork Royals. The Brew Crew close their season on the road, first against the Reds and then at St. Louis in a decisive five-game series.
“We've given ourselves a chance. That's the biggest thing,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We're going on our last road trip, and we've got a really meaningful week of baseball. And the other thing is we don’t have to play perfect, you know what I mean? ‘Win series’ is a good way to look at it.”
Here is what folks are writing about the final week of baseball’s regular season:
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “The Giants last season lost 85 games and finished in third place in the NL West in Bruce Bochy's final season. The expectation was that 2020 would be a transition year for the rebuilding franchise and perhaps seem them fall deeper into the standings. The free agent departure of ace Madison Bumgarner and the opt-out of franchise legend catcher Buster Posey further lowered expectations, and the Giants became a near-consensus pick for last place in the division. The Giants, however, have methodically defied those forecasts. Right now, the Giants are near .500 despite having played one of the toughest schedules in all of MLB, and they're very much in the mix for one of the last two playoff spots in the NL. As for the Blue Jays, they lost a whopping 95 games a season ago, yet at this writing they're .500 and in playoff position despite not getting all that much from phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The young talent base is impressive, yes, but they've arrived ahead of schedule . . . All of that, though, doesn't compare to the shock of the 2020 Marlins. A season ago, they lost 105 games, but at this writing they've improved their win percentage from .352 to .529. At three games above .500, they're solid bets to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2003 and for just the third time in franchise history. Unlike, say, the Padres, White Sox, and Blue Jays, this time a year ago the Marlins' rebuilding process didn't seem to be going all that well. In 2020, however, a number of young Miami arms appear to have leveled up in a big way.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “In both 1997 (Livan Hernandez) and 2003 (Josh Beckett), the Marlins' championship runs were fueled by a hot, emergent pitcher. While I'm not predicting Miami will go on a title romp if it gets into the playoffs, Sixto Sanchez could be that kind of emergent pitcher for them this October. Both his traditional results and his Statcast metrics are elite, and he could be going up against a club that has never seen him before in the opener of a best-of-three series. And that opponent could end up being the Dodgers.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “I will be watching whether the Miami Marlins can hold on to a playoff spot. It is truly a remarkable story. The team that lost 105 games last year was hit by a COVID-19 outbreak, has used a franchise-record 60 players–including 18 who never had played in the big leagues before–stepped up at the trade deadline to get the best position player available (Starling Marté), ranks 10th in the league in runs per game, 12th in OPS and 13th in fielding percentage … and yet here it is on the cusp of its third-ever postseason appearance. (The Marlins won the World Series both previous times they qualified.) They are winning with young starting pitching. Every game but one has been started by a pitcher 28 or younger. We knew we might see surprises in a 60-game season. None have been bigger than the Marlins’ run to the postseason.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “This is the first time in four years the Astros won’t win the AL West, hopelessly behind the Oakland Athletics. If they’re not careful, they could miss the postseason entirely, with a three-game lead over the Seattle Mariners for second place in the AL West and an automatic berth in the 16-team expanded postseason. They have lost 11 of their last 15 games, scoring 3.7 runs a game this month, and just when it looked like (Justin) Verlander would be returning, along comes the news that the defending American League Cy Young winner won’t be around to save them . . . Verlander, who had not pitched since Opening Day, when he was diagnosed with a flexor mass in his right forearm, truly believed he’d be back. He worked fervently the past two months, and had even discussed a plan in which he’d make his return Monday in Seattle against the Mariners. Then along came a 75-pitch simulated game Wednesday, the pain he woke up with the next day, the MRIs, the medical opinions, and he knew the comeback was over.”
“This has been such a unique and challenging year in so many ways that I just want to take my time making that decision. Being a parent and being a husband, my family are my top priorities in my life. As my kids get older, I don't enjoy being away from them at all.”
• Brewers slugger Ryan Braun, on the possibility of retiring after this season.
