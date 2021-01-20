Tipsheet: No. 6 Tennessee suffers pratfall ahead of Mizzou game

Conference play in college basketball is a grind. Just ask Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, whose Volunteers took a 75-49 beating at Florida in Southeastern Conference play.
Who could have seen this coming?
The Vols were 10-1. They had climbed to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25. They were zeroing in on a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.
But elite freshman Jaden Springer couldn’t answer the bell against the Gators due to a lingering ankle injury and disaster ensued.
A bad week for the UniversityTennessee got worse. Earlier, the school fired football coach Jeremy Pruitt and much of his staff for recruiting violations. Also, athlete director Phillip Fulmer stepped down.
Then this happened. The Vols will be a really bad mood when the face Missouri Saturday night.
The Tigers best buckle up.
“There’s not one guy that started the game that was productive,” Vols coach Rick Barnes said. “Then we go to the bench, not great production there either, obviously. But we got exactly what we deserved. We knew they were going to come out with a lot of emotion. We knew they were going to play hard, they were going to drive the ball hard. We knew they were going to put us in spread pick-and-roll a lot. We knew that. But the rebounding, to start the game . . . those guys again, (Gators) just crushed us on the boards. I mean, 11 (offensive) rebounds early in the game that they made something out of. Then offensively we missed some shots.”
And . . .
“We just weren’t very good. Just really disappointed. I can tell you this, I don’t know what it’s going to be, but I will change our lineup. It will be changed, because I’m not going to let anybody take anything for granted, thinking hey we’re just going to walk out there and play and show up and think we’re good enough. That’s what I felt tonight. I don’t want to take anything away from Florida and Mike White because they’ve had a hard year with a lot of different things that have gone on. They deserved to win the game from the start to the finish.”
And . . .
“I could tell you this, it makes me sick to watch a group of guys not play hard. As a coach, it’s probably the hardest thing to stomach as a coach, when you know the other team is playing harder in every facet of the game, beating you every which way, and you don’t respond. That’s how I felt tonight anyway. And that’s the most disappointing part in the game.”
Barnes had lots more to day after the game, but you get the drift.
Elsewhere in college basketball, No. 15 Ohio State lost at home to Purdue and No. 3 Villanova barely got by Seton Hall at home. In the SEC, Mississippi State took a 64-46 beating at home from Ole Miss.
Here’s what folks have been writing about college basketball:
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “The No. 14 Fighting Illini could not overcome shorthanded No. 21 Ohio State, losing 87-81 on their home floor and dropping to 9-5. Ohio State didn't have its top two options at point guard, including starter C.J. Walker, yet it didn't matter. Credit to Chris Holtmann, who seems to nudge up in the abstract 'best coaches in the sport' rankings with each passing season. But for Brad Underwood's team to drop two straight at home against Maryland and Ohio State is eyebrow-raising enough to question whether this team will ultimately have the steadiness to make the Final Four. I picked Illinois in the preseason to be one of the last four teams left. To this point, however, Illinois looking like it's merely gotten a little better from last season vs. making that huge jump, which was the expectation when Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn bypassed turning pro and came back. Dosunmu continues to be quite good (22 points, five assists, four ba11 rebounds). Defensively? Illinois is underachieving. That fact is reflected in its record. If you really want to pick apart Illinois at this point, know this: despite all the hype, it does not own a win over a top-20 KenPom team.”
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “It took about one week to come to the conclusion that Gonzaga and Baylor were a level above the rest of men's college basketball this season, and that hasn't changed two months in. Yet we continue trying to shoehorn teams into the same tiers as the Bulldogs and Bears. I think Gonzaga is in its own tier, with Baylor right behind the Zags, also in its own tier. And then there's a gap. After Tennessee won at Missouri by 20, the Volunteers entered the conversation -- and then they lost at home to Alabama three days later. Texas has been a consideration, but the Longhorns just saw their six-game winning streak snapped at home against Texas Tech. The newest Final Four favorite du jour was Michigan, which had one of the best performances of the season in its 23-point win over Wisconsin on Tuesday. And then the Wolverines lost to Minnesota by 18 on Saturday. Perhaps Iowa is up next. Or Villanova, which is ranked No. 3 but also hasn't played in weeks. Or maybe we should just stop trying to pretend anyone is as consistently good as Gonzaga and Baylor this season.”
Cassandra Negley, Yahoo! Sports: “It’s a remarkable first for three men’s college basketball powerhouses. Duke fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the first time since Feb. 8, 2016, and with it came two other historic notes. Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina are all outside of the Top 25 for the first time since Dec. 25, 1961. At the time, the poll was only comprised of the top 10 teams. Kentucky and Duke moved into the rankings with North Carolina and some combination of the three had been in the rankings ever since. That’s a 59-year record. In all of the AP poll’s history spanning 1,213 polls, it’s just the 14th total time that the three are all unranked. Duke’s drop also marks the first time since Dec. 27, 1982 that neither Duke nor North Carolina are in the rankings. Their streak spanned 702 consecutive weeks of rankings.”
Michael Shapiro, SI.com: “The Big 12 wasn’t exactly relevant to the national championship chase on the gridiron in 2020, but that won’t be the case on the hardwood in 2021. The conference sports eight potential tournament teams, with four of them making a strong case as Final Four–caliber. Baylor may very well be the national title favorite outside of Gonzaga. Texas is seeing a program revival. Kansas and Texas Tech both have their respective flaws, but would it really be a shock to see Bill Self or Chris Beard roaming the sidelines in April? This is a deep conference with true championship contenders. Football is often king in the Big 12, but not this year. There are plenty of quality hoops to be seen across the conference through the final months of the 2020–21 season.”
Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “Kentucky went from being a feel-good story at the start of 2021 (going 3-0 to start SEC play) back to being a disaster again. And, this time, the blame rests solely on coach John Calipari. His insistence on keeping Brandon Boston Jr. in the game as much as possible is hurting the Wildcats. Yes, there are other problems, but Boston had a +/- of -13 (meaning Kentucky scored 13 fewer points than Auburn when he was on the floor). Dontaie Allen, who also played 35 minutes against Auburn, was +11. The problem? Cal has built his brand on getting his top-rated recruits to the NBA as lottery picks. With Terrence Clarke injured, Calipari views Boston and Devin Askew as his potential lottery guys.”
MEGAPHONE
"I thought our guys were excited to play. I can't explain it in terms of that aspect. It doesn't matter what the teams' records are and this game will always be a dog fight. But they took it took it to us in terms of energy. That was a very humbling experience tonight for me and our team. It was evident that we have to get back to where we were when we were 4-2 (in the SEC) at one point."
Mississippi State coach Ben Howland, after his team’s collapse against Ole Miss.