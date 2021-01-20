Tipsheet: No. 6 Tennessee suffers pratfall ahead of Mizzou game

Matt Norlander , CBSSports.com : “The No. 14 Fighting Illini could not overcome shorthanded No. 21 Ohio State, losing 87-81 on their home floor and dropping to 9-5. Ohio State didn't have its top two options at point guard, including starter C.J. Walker , yet it didn't matter. Credit to Chris Holtmann , who seems to nudge up in the abstract 'best coaches in the sport' rankings with each passing season. But for Brad Underwood's team to drop two straight at home against Maryland and Ohio State is eyebrow-raising enough to question whether this team will ultimately have the steadiness to make the Final Four. I picked Illinois in the preseason to be one of the last four teams left. To this point, however, Illinois looking like it's merely gotten a little better from last season vs. making that huge jump, which was the expectation when Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn bypassed turning pro and came back. Dosunmu continues to be quite good (22 points, five assists, four ba11 rebounds). Defensively? Illinois is underachieving. That fact is reflected in its record. If you really want to pick apart Illinois at this point, know this: despite all the hype, it does not own a win over a top-20 KenPom team.”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “It took about one week to come to the conclusion that Gonzaga and Baylor were a level above the rest of men's college basketball this season, and that hasn't changed two months in. Yet we continue trying to shoehorn teams into the same tiers as the Bulldogs and Bears. I think Gonzaga is in its own tier, with Baylor right behind the Zags, also in its own tier. And then there's a gap. After Tennessee won at Missouri by 20, the Volunteers entered the conversation -- and then they lost at home to Alabama three days later. Texas has been a consideration, but the Longhorns just saw their six-game winning streak snapped at home against Texas Tech. The newest Final Four favorite du jour was Michigan, which had one of the best performances of the season in its 23-point win over Wisconsin on Tuesday. And then the Wolverines lost to Minnesota by 18 on Saturday. Perhaps Iowa is up next. Or Villanova, which is ranked No. 3 but also hasn't played in weeks. Or maybe we should just stop trying to pretend anyone is as consistently good as Gonzaga and Baylor this season.”