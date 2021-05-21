Tipsheet: No-hitter surge underscores baseball's offensive decline

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Congratulations to Spencer Turnbull of the Tigers for throwing a no-hitter. Same with Yankees starter Corey Kluber! It's still an amazing individual accomplishment to throw a no-hitter at the big-league level the way Turnbull did Tuesday night in Seattle and Kluber did Wednesday night in Arlington. In judging from the reactions of teammates on each and every no-hitter, it's still a huge deal to the current players, too. Now please forgive me while I take a second to yawn. Hyperbole? In the present tense, yes, it is hyperbole, but we're on this path. It is May 19 and we’ve already witnessed six no-hitters. It's such a special occasion that Major League Baseball has decided that seven-inning no-hitters don't count, even though seven-inning games count in the standings and everywhere else. By the end of this season, it won't be quite as special as it used to be. If we discuss only the modern era of baseball, the record for no-hitters in a season is seven. That has happened three times (1990, 1991 and 2012). We've already seen six, officially, and we're on pace to see more than 20. Twenty! This is the most ever no-hitters before June . . . Three teams have already been no-hit twice, which is outrageous and also the first time that's ever happened. The league batting average was .236 heading into Wednesday. In your head right now, go back, say, 25 years and think about hearing someone say something like ‘he's a .250 hitter!’ with laces of disdain. It was long an insult to even say ‘a .240 hitter!’ That's above average now. There are only seven teams hitting above .250 and 12 teams hitting at least .240.”