Tipsheet: No-hitter surge underscores baseball's offensive decline

On one hand, no-hitters provide great theater and a cause for celebration.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone felt like a fan watching Corey Kluber throw his no-hitter in pinstripes.
"That was so much fun to be a small part of, to see Corey go out and spin that," Boone said. "It truly was a privilege. I had butterflies in that ninth inning, getting a little emotional now. Getting to witness that was special and to see his teammates and the excitement of everyone for Corey, just the excitement for themselves being a part of such a thing. What a performance. What can you say?"
On the other hand, no-hitters have become routine this season.
“No-hitters are cool and I have all the respect in the world for Corey Kluber . . . and all those guys that have thrown no-hitters,” Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said. “But to have one happen every night . . . it’s probably not good for the game.”
Well, no, it’s not.
Why are pitchers having their way with hitters this season? Here are some factors:
- Hitters have reengineered their swings to produce higher launch angles and more home runs. As a result they are becoming more one-dimensional and less capable of hitting for average.
- Pitchers have reengineered their mechanics to increase velocity and spin rates.
- Pitchers have also become more adept as using foreign substances to improve spin rates.
- Managers have used analytics to tailor fielding shifts to individual hitters and specific pitch counts.
- Major League Baseball tinkered with the baseballs again, subtracting some carry while improving the grip.
Add all that up and we’re seeing batting orders struggle to string together hits and build excitement on the field.
“First and foremost, there’s a lot of great pitchers right now, pitching is really good,” Boone said. “I think pitchers – more than ever, based on information – know exactly what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are. They’re outfitted with the absolute right repertoire for their skill set, so you don’t have a lot of guys going out there throwing pitches that they probably shouldn’t throw, because you can analyze everything so much.
“You’re able to make little adjustments and learn things in real time, almost, with how the ball spins and what you should be doing a little different. And then I think the game plans are a lot more spot-on than ever.”
At some point perhaps hitters will make adjustments to put more ball in play. In the meantime, the sport will drive away fans.
PONDERING THE RISE OF NO-HITTERS
Here is what folks have been writing about this issue:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “It should be a monumental achievement to throw a no-hitter, and forever be cherished in baseball history, but when there’s a no-hit watch every time you turn on the TV, it loses its glamour . . . Oh sure, it was cool to see Joe Musgrove become the first pitcher Joe Musgrove become the first pitcher in the 52-year history of the San Diego Padres throw a no-hitter, and Kluber, 35, become the oldest pitcher to throw a no-hitter since David Cone in 1999, but the exhilaration is getting as old as a 10-strikeout game. There soon will be stickers in clubhouses that read: ‘Raise your hand if you haven’t thrown a no-hitter.’”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Congratulations to Spencer Turnbull of the Tigers for throwing a no-hitter. Same with Yankees starter Corey Kluber! It's still an amazing individual accomplishment to throw a no-hitter at the big-league level the way Turnbull did Tuesday night in Seattle and Kluber did Wednesday night in Arlington. In judging from the reactions of teammates on each and every no-hitter, it's still a huge deal to the current players, too. Now please forgive me while I take a second to yawn. Hyperbole? In the present tense, yes, it is hyperbole, but we're on this path. It is May 19 and we’ve already witnessed six no-hitters. It's such a special occasion that Major League Baseball has decided that seven-inning no-hitters don't count, even though seven-inning games count in the standings and everywhere else. By the end of this season, it won't be quite as special as it used to be. If we discuss only the modern era of baseball, the record for no-hitters in a season is seven. That has happened three times (1990, 1991 and 2012). We've already seen six, officially, and we're on pace to see more than 20. Twenty! This is the most ever no-hitters before June . . . Three teams have already been no-hit twice, which is outrageous and also the first time that's ever happened. The league batting average was .236 heading into Wednesday. In your head right now, go back, say, 25 years and think about hearing someone say something like ‘he's a .250 hitter!’ with laces of disdain. It was long an insult to even say ‘a .240 hitter!’ That's above average now. There are only seven teams hitting above .250 and 12 teams hitting at least .240.”
Ben Lindbergh, The Ringer: “We’ve never seen so many no-hitters so early in a year, which is especially anomalous considering how rarely pitchers in 2021 are allowed to work deep into games. (No-hitters account for six of the 13 total nine-inning complete games this season.) Kluber’s gem put pitchers on pace for 23 in the regular season, and while that clip can’t continue—offense should pick up with warmer weather, and no-hitters can cluster unpredictably based on batted-ball luck—a double-digit total is potentially attainable. Admittedly, more no-hitters mean more memorable moments for the individuals involved: Every hurler who throws a no-hitter has a heartwarming story and a cheering section of family, friends, and fans. I don’t begrudge them their joy (or, in Kluber’s case, blank expression); Turnbull called Tuesday a ‘a dream come true’ and ‘probably the best day of my life,’ and I’m happy he’s happy. Nor am I immune to the tension that builds when a pitcher is one inning away from hugging his catcher and making a broadcaster rave about baseball immortality. But no-hitters are so special in part because they’re rare. When they’re a weekly occurrence, they lose a lot of their luster. They also expose a worsening imbalance between batters and pitchers that’s fueled the recent surge. That’s the dark side of the no-hitter spree. But there’s also a silver lining: The scrutiny that could come from a year of nonstop no-nos might be baseball’s best disinfectant. In other words, the only way out of this no-hitter headache may be more no-hitters. Just as the offensive nadir of 1968 prompted real reform, the numerous no-hitters of 2021 may leave the league with little choice but to confront its flaws, overcome inertia, and bring about overdue change.”
Joon Lee, ESPN.com: “Wednesday night represented the high point of what has been a resurgent season for Kluber, as the 35-year-old two-time Cy Young Award winner threw his first career no-hitter and the sixth in the majors this season, blanking the Texas Rangers 2-0. For Kluber, who threw just one inning in 2020 in his only season with the Rangers, a one-out walk in the third inning to Charlie Culberson was the only blemish on his night. In nine starts and 50⅓ innings this season, Kluber sports a 2.86 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP in 50⅓ innings and has been the rotation's second-best starter behind ace Gerrit Cole, who sports a 2.03 ERA and 0.78 WHIP in 57⅔ innings pitched in nine starts.”
Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “It feels vaguely unfair to Kluber to lapse into a discussion of the state of offense in 2021, but hey, life’s not fair. He was magnificent, but come on: Spencer Turnbull threw a no-hitter two days ago, and a visiting pitcher has already no-hit these very Rangers in their park this year. Major League Baseball announced changes to the ball before this year, in an attempt to stem the rising tide of home runs. It worked! Unfortunately, it didn’t do much to stem two other tides: rising strikeout rates and declining BABIP. It’s not rocket science (though astrophysicists are on the case ). Fewer home runs, more strikeouts, and fewer hits on balls in play mean more no-hitters and less offense. An early-season run of no-hitters is fun, but if we end the season with 20 or more of them, the whole thing will start to feel farcical. I should clarify: this particular no-hitter didn’t feel farcical. Kluber has been sharp this year. He isn’t the Kluber of old, but he’s still been effective: He had pitched to a 3.48 ERA and 4.01 FIP even before yesterday’s dominant outing. The Rangers looked overmatched, sure, but there’s no cognitive dissonance in my brain when I see him overmatching an opposing lineup. It would almost feel stranger if he’d never thrown a no-hitter. Still, this era of no-hitters all the time kind of sucks. No-hitters are rare and wondrous feats, on a historical scale at least. When they’re pouring in two a week — two in two days, at the moment — it’s impossible not to downgrade the achievements mentally. Sure, Turnbull and Wade Miley threw no-hitters, but Musgrove and Carlos Rodon threw impressive no-hitters.”