Tipsheet: No joy in Mudville as MLB imposes 60-game 'season'

Joel Sherman, New York Post: “Had the sides found the spirit of cooperation there would have been regular-season games on Independence Day weekend. But spring training activities will at least change the subject from labor to play. And the sport has never needed to change the conversation more. This dispute has been devastating to MLB’s image short and long term. So no hiccups of hostility now. There is nothing more important for the sides to do than finalize the protocols to be able to try to play with the most precautions possible in a pandemic. The time for a player grievance that is definitely coming is not in the short term — the union has 45 days to file a grievance that MLB did not act in good faith to try to play as many games as possible. Got it. This is not about ending the hatred. This is about putting it on hiatus for a bit. The parties have not been able to come together for the good of the game for months, even with the pandemic providing cover for concession and cooperation. No one knows if a baseball season could be played over an extended period in a country that still does not have a cohesive strategy for fighting COVID-19. But there was always going to be public understanding if the virus shut down this major league season. The sides cannot get this close to agreement and find reasons to fight again. In fact, this is a moment to be clear-headed. One of the player perks removed with implementation rather than an agreement was the universal DH for 2020 and ’21. But both sides should agree to use it in 2020. The pitchers are going to be working in a hurried, strange atmosphere just to get ready to pitch — amid a pandemic, by the way. It is in neither side’s best interest to put such valuable commodities at further risk. Better to have them just pitch this year.”