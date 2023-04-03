UConn is going to roll over the top of San Diego State Monday night.

Pretty much everybody agrees. With heavy wagering dollars moving behind the Huskies, they were favored by 7.5 points as Monday dawned.

The Huskies took a hard road of the NCAA Tournament title game and crushed one formidable foe after another.

“There’s nowhere where we’re weak as a team,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said.

Indeed, this team is a tank. This Big Dance has been predictably unpredictable, except when it comes to UConn. The Huskies have won methodically, leaving no margin for error.

“We're able to kind of body-blow our opponent,” Hurley said. “It has a cumulative effect. It's been able to break opponents. And we are a unique team in terms of our style of play, which hurts you in conference play because people are a lot more familiar. They see you twice. The games are much more physical.

“When people see us for the first time with the two centers and all the shooting, there's no real players like Andre Jackson in the country, he's so hard to prepare for. So we're a unique team.”

While San Diego State has produced one magical moment after another during this tourney, UConn has not had to win with sleight of hand.

So the Huskies intend to simply take care of business against the Aztecs.

“We know we have the best big man in the nation, the best shooter in the nation and the best defender in the nation,” UConn point guard Tristen Newton said. “We're not going to try and do a superhuman performance. We're just going to go out there and do what we've been doing all season.”

The competitive level of the Big East and the caliber of opponents the Huskies have faced in this tournament has prepared them for whatever adversity they may encounter against San Diego State.

“The group has shown their quality so many times in terms of the level that we could play at,” Hurley said. “It’s a battle-tested team.”

Writing for ESPN.com, Jeff Borzello summed up the matchup:

UConn is operating at such a high level right now, it's hard to see the Huskies losing Monday night. San Diego State does pose a difficult matchup, given how good the Aztecs are defensively and how they impose their physicality and tempo on opponents. But I think UConn is built to win in a variety of ways. Its defense against Gonzaga and Miami the past two games has been incredible, holding two top-five offenses to their worst games of the season. Their offense is obviously fantastic; they have size on the interior, shooters on the perimeter and confident playmakers at the point of attack. They can win this game at either end of the floor, at any tempo.

TALKIN’ BASKETBALL

Here is what folks are writing about March Madness:

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “To me, tournaments come in types. With a No. 4 filling the role as this year's highest remaining seed and as our potentially so-called ‘great team,’ this year feels reminiscent of Final Fours like 2006 (the first Florida title), 2011 (UConn with Kemba Walker) and 2014 (the Huskies with Shabazz Napier). The difference between then and now is that those champions felt a bit more surprising than a UConn title would be this year. The other difference is perhaps that a San Diego State national championship would be a somewhat more startling development. Yes, the Aztecs are a No. 5 seed, while UConn in 2014 was on the No. 7 line. Still, the fact that this year marks SDSU's first ever Elite Eight (much less Final Four) appearance underscores how special this run has really been. This tournament already ranks as one of the modern era's most delightful and salutary surprises.”

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “Miami took a respectable road here, playing the best possible seed in each game through the first four rounds of the tournament. But UConn is on a different level. That was obvious within the first few minutes of Saturday's national semifinal nightcap. With the 13-point victory, the Huskies are the fifth team to win five Big Dance games by 13-plus points in the same tournament. And among teams that made the title game by winning all five previous matchups purely by double digits, four of the five went on to win the national title . . . Long before the game was in hand, UConn made sure it would never be in doubt. The Huskies' defense showed up in a way that must have surprised Miami; the Hurricanes scored a season-low 24 points at halftime and wound up being the third straight victim to a season-low in efficiency. After UConn induced high-octane Arkansas and ever-dangerous Gonzaga into 32 and 33% shooting nights, respectively, the Hurricanes hung their heads on the trek back to the locker room after managing just 32% from the field. Until Saturday night, there hadn't been a team in 60-plus years to hold opponents to under 35% shooting in the three rounds leading up to the national title game.”

Isaac Trotter, 247 Sports: “Miami captivated (and outraged) the nation in the offseason with its all-too-public, gaudy Name, Image and Likeness deals. But it drew the nation in on its run to the Final Four. Miami's gorgeous offense and never-quit mentality is easy to fall in love with. But it ran into a complete juggernaut. First Iona's Rick Pitino, then Saint Mary's Randy Bennett, followed by Arkansas' Eric Musselman, next up was Gonzaga's Mark Few and Saturday was Jim Larranaga's turn to be completely mowed down by UConn. Make it five of college basketball's elite coaches that were helpless against the freight train-like Huskies.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “And now UConn stands at the precipice of winning its fifth national title in the last 24 years, a truly unthinkable run for a program whose greatness was built by Jim Calhoun, thrown into disarray during the Kevin Ollie era and now completely restored by Hurley. Should the Huskies win, they’ll have as many championships as Indiana and Duke in their history and more this century than Kansas, Kentucky and UCLA combined. That is heavy-duty stuff for a program without the historic blueblood label, but UConn doesn’t need the validation of dusty banners to justify where it sits in the college basketball hierarchy. In the here and now, nobody is doing it better. With one more win, that won’t be in dispute.”

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “This is what magic looks like. A team of upstarts with a seed that is not imposing and from a conference that is not blue starts the time-honored march of surviving and advancing, and suddenly they can’t be stopped. One moment, they’re storming back against the highest-ranked team in the tournament, sweeping past the favorite and its loud and large crowd. There went Alabama. Two days later, a free throw with 1.2 seconds left to get to a first-ever Final Four. There went Creighton. Six days after that, another epic finish on an even grander stage; a buzzer-beater that goes directly to the annual Final Four highlight reel, not to mention a likely spot in One Shining Moment Monday night. There went poor Florida Atlantic.”

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “We tend to judge most NCAA tournaments by the Final Four. And we still have another game to go. But I don't think I'll compare this to the great tournaments I've witnessed. I'm not even sure this will register among the good tournaments for me. It hasn't had the memorable blend of highlights that help elevate a traditional tournament. But it did have some moments that stand out. The Lamont Butler buzzer-beating shot was epic. The Fairleigh Dickinson win over Purdue is the biggest upset of all time, in my opinion. The four top seeds missing the Elite Eight was an incredible story, too. I think parity is a beautiful thing. I think Florida Atlantic's run is remarkable, too. The NCAA tournament is always an incredible event. This year is no different. But I don't think this is an edition we'll discuss 25 years from now. It's probably just a Wikipedia page. Nothing more.”

MEGAPHONE

“I just truly decided that basketball was going to make me happy again. It was a crazy moment in my life to even hear that my sister had passed. But my teammates and my coaches, they gave me time to just decide what I wanted to do. They said if I didn't want to come back and play, they were fine with that as well. So they just made me comfortable, and they're also like my second family.”

San Diego State star Lamont Butler, on persevering after the death of his sister.