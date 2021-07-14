Tipsheet: Nogowski steps up for Pirates as Craig flees to Korea

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The 2021 All-Star Game might go down as the moment when Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. cemented himself as one of the faces of baseball. No, I'm not saying he's the face of the game. Arguments about this are pretty boring considering there's always room to have more than one player be the ‘face of baseball.’ But Vlad Jr. is certainly now in the conversation. In putting together one of the most memorable Home Run Derby performances in history in 2019, Guerrero showed he liked to rise to the occasion under the bright lights. Tuesday night in Denver, he showed it again, this time in the actual All-Star Game, bringing home MVP honors (and becoming the youngest player ever to do so) with his home run and two RBI. Vladimir Guerrero, Sr. homered in the 2006 All-Star Game. The Guerreros are now the third father-son combo to hit All-Star homers along with the Bonds and Griffeys, the two best father-son duos in MLB history. The Guerreros probably aren't too far off. The elder Guerrero is a Hall of Famer and the son is having an MVP-caliber season -- perhaps only the two-way play of Shohei Ohtani will get in his way from taking that MVP award.”