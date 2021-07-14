Tipsheet: Nogowski steps up for Pirates as Craig flees to Korea

First baseman Will Craig was a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates back in 2016. He was supposed to become a big piece of the team's future.
But now he’s headed off to continue his career in Korea while Cardinals washout John Nogowski gets time at that position
This speaks volumes about the hapless Pirates.
Craig is just another failed prospect for that team. After arriving from the minors this season, he posted a miserable .203/.261/.281 slash line. He hit one homer, drove in three runs and struck out 22 times in 69 plate appearances before returning to the Triple-A level.
Worse yet, Craig committed one of the most comical fielding blunders in big league history.
“I feel like most players always have a play or some type of event that happens in their career,” Craig told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Mine just happens to be a little bit bigger than others."
In a game against the Chicago Cubs, Javier Baez hit a grounder to Pirates third baseman Erik Gonzalez. When Gonzalez’s throw pulled Craig off the base, toward home plate, Baez threw on the brakes.
Anybody who has played past the tee ball level knows that the first baseman simply has to return to the bag and step on it for the out in this scenario.
But Craig tried to tag Baez, then got sucked into a chase when Baez backtracked toward home plate.
So what did Craig believe would happen if Baez slide back safely into home? Did he think that Javier would get to bat again?
Anyway, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was running from second on this play and he slid into home before Baez could get there. Craig’s flip to the catcher was too late to get Contreras, then Baez ended up at second base when the Pirates threw the ball around some more.
This was high comedy that many parents can appreciate after watching their kids learn Our National Pastime threw trial and error.
But Craig is having a hard time living this down, which is one reason why he took a $425,000 deal with the Kiwoom Heroes for the rest of this season.
“I feel like that play kind of defined me,” Craig said. “I didn’t want that to be the case. That’s another thing that went into my decision to go over there. I need to almost start over in a way.”
Meanwhile Nogowski has impressed his new club with is 14-for-28 start at the plate -- and his firm grasp of baseball’s basic rules.
STARS COME OUT IN DENVER
Here is what folks were writing after the All-Star extravaganza:
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “A dark cloud has hung over Major League Baseball over these past few weeks. Incessant talk about the industry's issues with foreign substances was followed by hideous sexual assault allegations against the sport's highest-paid player, all within the backdrop of interminable concern about baseball's future. But sometimes the game takes over and nothing else seems to matter. Sometimes the balls fly, the personalities come out, the young stars emerge and the hype that surrounds these major events is actually realized. This All-Star Game – won by the American League by a 5-2 score -- provided that. It served a much-needed break from the troubles that ail this sport, perhaps even an acknowledgement that some of them might be overblown. It was also an emphatic representation of life normalizing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrated by the electric crowds that filled Coors Field over these past two nights.”
Gabe Lacques, CBSSports.com: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is just 22 years old, yet already well-versed in fulfilling destinies. It is now Guerrero, and not his Hall of Fame father, dominating the American League, as so many imagined when Vladito was just a kid in oversized shorts tailing his dad around the ballyard. And after a first half in which he slammed 28 home runs and led the major leagues in batting and OPS, vaulting him to his first All-Star Game, he made a promise to Blue Jays teammates Lourdes Gurriel and George Springer: That he'd come home with the game's MVP trophy. After slamming a pitch 468 feet through Colorado's thin air, and boosting the AL to a 5-2 victory over the National League, it's worth noting whatever this 6-2, 250-pound barrel of power and joy might next aim to achieve.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The 2021 All-Star Game might go down as the moment when Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. cemented himself as one of the faces of baseball. No, I'm not saying he's the face of the game. Arguments about this are pretty boring considering there's always room to have more than one player be the ‘face of baseball.’ But Vlad Jr. is certainly now in the conversation. In putting together one of the most memorable Home Run Derby performances in history in 2019, Guerrero showed he liked to rise to the occasion under the bright lights. Tuesday night in Denver, he showed it again, this time in the actual All-Star Game, bringing home MVP honors (and becoming the youngest player ever to do so) with his home run and two RBI. Vladimir Guerrero, Sr. homered in the 2006 All-Star Game. The Guerreros are now the third father-son combo to hit All-Star homers along with the Bonds and Griffeys, the two best father-son duos in MLB history. The Guerreros probably aren't too far off. The elder Guerrero is a Hall of Famer and the son is having an MVP-caliber season -- perhaps only the two-way play of Shohei Ohtani will get in his way from taking that MVP award.”
Zach Kram, The Ringer: “Ohtani could have generated more highlights during his All-Star experience. He didn’t make it out of the first round of the Home Run Derby on Monday, then grounded out in both of his at-bats on Tuesday. Yet his performance in the All-Star festivities doesn’t remotely qualify as a disappointment, either. On the mound, the first player to be named an All-Star as both a pitcher and position player retired Fernando Tatis Jr., Max Muncy, and Nolan Arenado in a row, in the process hitting 100 mph on the radar gun for the first time since his first start of the year. And he pitched that proficiently just a night after whacking 28 homers in the derby, going to two tiebreak rounds against Juan Soto in the most memorable matchup of the night. The 2021 All-Star showcase was Ohtani’s event more than anyone’s, and even if he didn’t quite live up to extraordinary expectations, he still provided two-way exploits and captured the spotlight, earning raves from his fellow All-Star players most of all.”
Lauren Thiesen, The Defector: “Being Shohei Ohtani seems like it should be an impossible task. It’s not even just hitting the home runs and striking out the home-run hitters that should be so much more difficult than he makes it look, but the weight of expectations that have built and been built upon him, and how he seemingly shrugs them off in a way that has him constantly smiling, laughing, and doing the goofy things that make him so perfect for fancams.”
MEGAPHONE
"I don’t want my daughter to grow up seeing me as some stoic guy at work and somebody different at home. This is just me. This is what I do. I enjoy doing this [stuff] --. I love baseball. And I might hate baseball at times — because it can kick your [backside] — but that’s part of it. That’s all part of it. When that little girl grows up, I want her to see that this is how I did it. This is how I played the game."
Animated Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker, on enjoying his All-Star experience.