Tipsheet: Nostalgic Hoosiers turn to NBA for curious coaching hire

Indiana basketball boosters live deep in the past. They made that abundantly clear by recruiting yesteryear Hoosier Mike Woodson from his assistant coaching post with the New York Knicks.
Woodson, 63, played for Bob Knight and remained true to his school over the decades that followed. After a good NBA career he enjoyed a long run in The Association as a head coach and an assistant in various scenarios.
He is one of the good guys in the business. His longevity speaks to the respect he commands.
But now he’s stepping into a whole different world. College basketball has never been a crazier place to work. Players come and go willy nilly while boosters crank up more pressure.
“I’ve never coached in college, but I like to think I’ve coached at the highest level and I’ve coached some of the greatest that ever graced the basketball court,” Woodson said during a video call with reporters Monday. “Yes, there are going to be some challenges for me. But at the end of the day, coaching is coaching and I’ve got to get players, recruit quality student-athletes and get players who can come in here and help this program move in the right direction.”
Indiana hired former Ohio State coach Thad Matta to help guide Woodson’s transition to the college game. Woodson is considering bringing 900-year-old Larry Brown to help as well.
The first big challenge for this regime: invent time travel.
“It’s going to be my job to bridge the gap between young people who don’t know who coach Woodson is and the old-timers,” Woodson said. “I’m going to bring back all the old-timers back just like the old days and we’re going to bridge the gap between old and new.”
Tony La Russa is managing the White Sox at the age of 76 while owner Jerry Reinsdorf relieves his 1980s, Tipsheet supposes this isn’t such a ridiculous idea.
“The players are looking for me to get them where they need to go, and I’m looking for them to get Indiana basketball where it needs to go,” Woodson said.
“If you don’t develop (players), you struggle. All the teams I’ve worked with, we’ve been able to develop great players. It takes time. I’m going to push guys, I’m going to be demanding that they work, that they come to the gym and put time in and I think if they do that good things will happen.”
Here’s what folks are writing about this:
Pat Forde, SI.com: The echoes of the Bob Knight Era continue to reverberate in Bloomington—to the point that the school appointed a 63-year-old former Knight player with no college coaching experience to drag the program out of its doldrums. Time is a flat circle at Indiana, where fixating on the past is now seen as the gateway to the future. How’s this for an echo chamber: A former basketball manager under Knight hires a former Knight player, with considerable urging from another former Knight player. One of the first people athletic director Scott Dolson (head manager of the 1988 IU team) thanked Monday was Quinn Bucker (point guard on the undefeated ’76 team). A person familiar with the inner workings at Indiana, who predicted several hours before the news broke that Woodson would get the job, described Buckner as ‘a bulldozer’ in the process. The strong-willed Buckner has bulldozed his way to a lot of success in life. Perhaps he will bulldoze a path back to greatness for his alma mater. We’ll see. Monday, the path beat back ceaselessly into the past. There were salutations for former players, former coaches—even a former sports writer, Bob Hammel, who was best friends with Knight. Woodson said he is ‘going to bridge the gap between old and new,’ but the vibe on the first day was more nostalgic than cutting edge.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “If you would've told them two weeks ago that IU was about to pay $10 million to make Archie Miller go away, six players would enter the transfer portal (including three of the top four scorers), and 63 year-old Mike Woodson (who spent nine seasons as an NBA coach but has never worked on a college campus) would be the man pegged to come in and make everything great again, the response would not have been pretty. That's inarguable. But this is also the truth: Who knows how it'll actually go? I was firmly in the camp that Miller was a fantastic hire for Indiana -- and I was wrong. So I have no interest in telling you I'm certain how this will unfold . . . It's still reasonable to wonder whether paying $10 million to blow up your program -- instead of just letting Miller bring back most of the best pieces from a top-50 KenPom team and seeing if next season might be a breakthrough -- could end up being a net-negative. And it could definitely end up being a net-negative. At best, it's likely a setback. But regardless of the short-term damage or long-term outcome, Indiana simply decided it would rather gamble on the next thing than stick with someone it no longer believed in. So here we are.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “There’s a reason why this type of NBA-to-college coaching gambit hasn’t historically worked. Rutgers tried it with alum Eddie Jordan, who actually did have a few years of college coaching experience in the 1980s before going to the NBA. He lasted three seasons. Alabama tried it with Avery Johnson, who actually recruited some pretty good players (see the Crimson Tide team this season) but was 34-38 in the SEC before being fired. Sidney Lowe was an epic disaster at N.C. State. Remember the Mike Dunleavy era at Tulane? Terrific basketball coach; had no clue how to relate to college players. It’s even fair to say that Patrick Ewing, before a three-day miracle run in the Big East tournament this month, had been on a path to failure with lots of losses and roster churn. The notable exception in recent years has been Juwan Howard, going back to Michigan after a long playing career and six years on the Miami Heat bench. It has been a brilliant decision for the Wolverines, and perhaps Indiana is trying to capture some of that magic in this hire. But it’s not necessarily that simple. Howard isn’t just much younger than Woodson and more relatable to teenagers who at least know a little bit about the Fab Five, he had sons in the AAU pipeline and had at least seen a little of the recruiting process up close. He also inherited a stable program with solid infrastructure from John Beilein and made some great assistant coaching hires, most notably longtime St. Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli.”
MEGAPHONE
“My first job is to sit down with each one of them and talk about staying in Hoosier Nation. You know, that’s what’s important. And if I got to plead and beg a little bit to keep them here, I’m going to do that . . . They have got to make the final decision on what they want to do, but there’s no better place in the country to play basketball I think. That’s what I’m going to relay to them and let them know that I’m in their corner, that we’re family.”
Woodson, on trying to coax Hoosiers out of the transfer portal.