Tipsheet: Nostalgic Hoosiers turn to NBA for curious coaching hire

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “If you would've told them two weeks ago that IU was about to pay $10 million to make Archie Miller go away, six players would enter the transfer portal (including three of the top four scorers), and 63 year-old Mike Woodson (who spent nine seasons as an NBA coach but has never worked on a college campus) would be the man pegged to come in and make everything great again, the response would not have been pretty. That's inarguable. But this is also the truth: Who knows how it'll actually go? I was firmly in the camp that Miller was a fantastic hire for Indiana -- and I was wrong. So I have no interest in telling you I'm certain how this will unfold . . . It's still reasonable to wonder whether paying $10 million to blow up your program -- instead of just letting Miller bring back most of the best pieces from a top-50 KenPom team and seeing if next season might be a breakthrough -- could end up being a net-negative. And it could definitely end up being a net-negative. At best, it's likely a setback. But regardless of the short-term damage or long-term outcome, Indiana simply decided it would rather gamble on the next thing than stick with someone it no longer believed in. So here we are.”