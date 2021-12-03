Tipsheet: Notre Dame avoids silly bidding war, replaces Kelly from within

Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “Three games, 3 second-half leads, 3 losses. Zero 4th quarter points, zero moral victories, zero actual victories. Those are the stats that define Kirby Smart’s 3 attempts to beat Nick Saban. Of course, those aren’t the only stats. How about the fact that in 180 minutes of football against Saban — not including overtime in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship — Smart led for 98 minutes and 55 seconds. Compare that to Saban, who only led for 31 minutes and 28 seconds against Smart. But when you have a 31-0 advantage in those 3 4th quarters, well, that’s the type of thing you can overcome if you’re the G.O.A.T. like Saban. Saturday’s SEC Championship is different from the previous 3 matchups. For the first time, Smart arguably has the better team. Georgia is favored. It’s the first time Alabama has been an underdog in a game since the 2015 matchup against Georgia. That day, ironically enough, Smart’s Alabama defense stymied Mark Richt and the Dawgs en route to a 38-10 victory in Athens. That blowout signaled the beginning of the end for the Richt era. It’s been 14 years since Georgia took down Alabama. As long as that streak looms over Smart, there will always be that ‘yeah, but.’ Irrelevant for Smart is the likely possibility that his team has a Playoff berth clinched, win or lose against Alabama. There’s no denying that Georgia has been the best team in the sport this year. It’s the first team to hold each of its first 12 opponents to 17 points or fewer since Brian Bosworth’s 1986 Oklahoma defense accomplished that feat. This Georgia team, this version of Smart, this has to be different.”