Tipsheet: Odom fired up to tackle UNLV head coaching challenge

Yes, Barry Odom learned from his so-so stint as the head football coach at Missouri.

Now he is ready for his second shot at running a program. Odom, who was most recently defensive coordinator at Arkansas, has landed at UNLV.

He also explored the Tulsa head coaching opening after the Razorbacks closed their regular season by losing at Mizzou. Ultimately he ended up heading out West.

“I know that I’m a heck of a lot better coach today than I was a year ago. And even fast forward that from five years ago,” Odom said at his introductory news conference at UNLV. “You learn from your opportunities, you learn from your successes, you learn from your failures and your setbacks.

“I’m excited to apply some of those things that I learned from my first time as a head coach at my previous institution.”

Odom, 46, got a five-year contract to replace Marcus Arroyo, who posted a dismal 7-23 record in three years. Odom’s starting salary is $1.75 million and he will get a $250,000 bump in 2025 and another $250,000 raise in 2027.

While on a recruiting trip to Las Vegas for Arkansas, Odom cruised the UNLV campus and went into the new football facility to check it out. He was impressed.

Odom also had a previous connection to the school’s athletic director Erick Harper, who played football at Kansas State and previously served as director of football operations at Arizona.

“I knew when the job came open, I was going all in to try to get this job,” Odom said. “I knew what I thought this program could be. I believe in the opportunity. I believe in the leadership. I believe in the conference. I believe in the footprint of recruiting.

“There’s only one Vegas in the world. Let’s make it special.”

When Deion Sanders took the job at Colorado, Coach Prime essentially told the incumbent players to scram. Odom took the opposite approach when he met the Rebels.

“Everybody in that room, I need them to stay,” Odom said. “That’s important.

“I firmly believe in building the team around the team that we currently have.”

While Sanders suggested he would load up with transfers to replace the 2022 team, Odom wants to build the program’s foundation with recruits from the high school ranks.

“Because right now, that’s getting lost a little bit,” he said. “There’s a great focus on that, on getting high school kids in the program. You’ve able to develop them, grow them.”

Odom said he would add transfers on a selective basis, looking to fill specific needs while trying to limit the yearly roster churn.

“I feel the urgency to win, and win now,” Odom said. “Every year is a rebuild of a team, OK? That doesn’t mean that it’s a rebuild and not have success. My goal is to take this team and go win and win immediately.”

Writing for CBSSports.com, Barrett Sallee gave this hiring a B+ grade, He wrote:

Odom brings more than a decade of experience in the SEC as a head coach and coordinator, which should pay huge dividends for the Rebels. He was 25-25 in four seasons as the coach at Missouri (2016-19), and that experience will be huge for a program that has been spinning its wheels for quite some time.

Writing for Football Scoop, Zach Barnett had this take:

Despite -- or perhaps because of -- its location, UNLV is one of the toughest places to consistently win in FBS. The Rebels fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving from 0-6 in 2020 to 2-10 in 2021 to 5-7 this fall. UNLV made its first bowl game in 1984 and has appeared in three since, most recently in 2014. A 1994 Big West title is the program's only conference championship. In Odom, UNLV has an established FBS coach with defensive bona fides that can perhaps build a solid foundation in the desert.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks are writing about college football:

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN.com: “Going home doesn't automatically equal success. Just look at Scott Frost and Nebraska, a can't-miss hire at the time that missed terribly on a number of levels. Brohm will have more to navigate in Louisville than a place where he has limited or no connections. The entire Brohm family -- Jeff, his father and a brother played quarterback there and another brother played wide receiver -- will be a constant story. Brohm will need to manage the impact. He also will face immediate expectations to elevate the program, which might not line up with reality. Brohm needs to harness the excitement around his hiring and a 2023 recruiting class that projects very well. He should make Louisville an attractive destination for transfers, especially on offense. But there are inherent obstacles he will deal with, including financial challenges within the athletic department.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “After a professional playing career, Brohm had a six-year run as an assistant for the Cardinals before moving on to coaching staffs at FAU, Illinois and UAB. Then, in 2013, he landed at Western Kentucky as (Bobby) Petrino's offensive coordinator. When Petrino returned to Louisville after just one season with the Hilltoppers, Brohm got the head coaching job and took WKU to new heights. The program's 12-win season in 2015 and 11-win season in 2016 under Brohm still stand as WKU's only seasons with double-digit wins in 14 years as an FBS program. His rapid success earned him the Purdue job at a time when the Boilermakers were in a pit of despair, limping to a 9-39 mark over the previous four seasons. Brohm took them to a bowl victory in his first season, which quickly earned him attention from even more high-profile jobs. At one point, he was linked strongly to Tennessee during the Volunteers' winding 2017 search for Butch Jones' replacement. But Brohm stayed put and guided the program to another bowl appearance in 2018. Though the Boilermakers finished just 6-12 over the 2019 and 2020 seasons, back-to-back 6-3 marks in Big Ten play over the past two seasons marked the best two-year run of conference play for the Boilermakers since 1997 and 1998 when the program finished 6-2 in the Big Ten in consecutive seasons under Joe Tiller.”

Tom Schad, USA Today: “A little more than a year ago, Illinois gave (Ryan) Walters a three-year contract extension that made him one of the highest-paid defensive coordinators in the country. But after another stellar season, the 36-year-old could be in line for another pay bump because he could soon be fielding offers for head coaching jobs. Under Walters' guidance, the Fighting Illini gave up just 14 touchdowns in 12 regular-season games.”

Andrea Adelson, ESPN.com: “Why Sanders? There is an easy answer here: Colorado needs its program jump-started, and gaining a coach with the name recognition and clear recruiting chops Sanders possesses is absolutely huge. Just look at what Sanders did in flipping the No. 1 recruit in the country last year, Travis Hunter, from Florida State to Jackson State on signing day. We all know how far behind Colorado has fallen in the Pac-12, but bringing in a coach with the brand Jackson has will immediately make Colorado relevant again in the minds of recruits. Jackson has nowhere to go but up with Colorado, and in all honesty, that lessens the pressure to win right away that would exist at a schools in, say, the SEC.”

Ryan Wright, Rivals.com: “Coaches such as Bobby Ross, George O'Leary, Chan Gailey Ross and Paul Johnson showed that Georgia Tech can be a winning program. After six years of subpar football, the Yellow Jackets have hired Brent Key to right the proverbial ship. There is something to be said for a former player returning to his alma mater. There is also something to be said for promoting from within as Key has been on the Georgia Tech staff for three years. For a decade earlier in his career, Key was on staff at UCF building recruiting ties in the region. Those efforts were further expanded during three seasons at Alabama. Key knows the inner workings of the program and knows how to recruit the area. Are there “sexier” hires the Yellow Jackets could have gone after? Sure. But Key is the right person at the right time for Georgia Tech. He will reestablish a winning culture and give the program a baseline to improve on in the ACC.”

MEGAPHONE

“Willing to talk to whoever I can to endorse him and just talk of how great of a coach he is. Thinking of him in the college level, I think it's a very well fit, just a guy that does things the right way, is consistent as ever, has great messaging, and I just think he'd be huge for a program like that that's so [prestigious]. Yeah, I think it would be awesome. Hope to see him in it.”

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, on former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett drawing interest from Stanford.