Tipsheet: Odom takes change in Arkansas after Pittman's positive test

That didn’t take long: Barry Odom is a head college football coach once again.
OK, his elevation Monday came on an interim basis. Odom, who was fired last year as Missouri's coach, is temporarily standing in for Arkansas coach Sam Pittman – who was shelved after testing positive for COVID-19.
Arkansas (3-3) is one of the SEC’s success stories this season. Pittman has rallied a downtrodden program to victories over Mississippi State, Mississippi and Tennessee as the first-year head coach.
The Razorbacks came into this season with a 20-game conference losing streak, so Pittman is a strong candidate for SEC Coach of the Year.
As defensive coordinator, Odom has played a major role in the program’s turnaround. Along the way he is rebuiding his personal coaching stock.
The Razorbacks hope that Pittman’s test result was a false positive, which could allow him to return quickly. In the meantime Odom is guiding their preparations for Saturday’s game against high-flying Florida.
"Practice will be very similar to if I was there," Pittman said. “Once I get my test results back in the morning, we may add a coach. We’ve got a couple of [graduate assistants] that we could move up. I’m not positive where that would help us to be honest with you. I don’t see the head coaching role for Barry being any change really whatsoever until Saturday.
"Barry, right now he’s basically at practice. I have the tone setter for practice. And then during practice I run basically all the timing of practice, and oversee every drill and all those things. Barry won’t be able to do that, because he has a defense to get ready.
“When we go out to practice, somebody on the equipment staff will run the timing of practice instead of me, and Barry will coach defense. But as far as the voice of the team and those things, that’ll be coach Odom. Certainly if I’m not able to go to Florida on Saturday, he’ll act as the head coach and he’ll do a damn fine job I’m sure."
Elsewhere in the SEC, positive COVID-19 tests in the Mississippi State program forced the postponement of its game against Auburn. An outbreak at LSU is endangering its game against Alabama while Texas A&M is also dealing with a few positive tests.
Here is what folks are writing about college football:
Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “Georgia's defense still dominates offenses that are anything less than elite, but when both Alabama and Florida hit the turbo button and turned their respective games with the Dawgs into track meets, Bennett couldn't keep up. Florida's Kyle Trask threw for 474 yards and four scores against UGA on Saturday, but [Stetson] Bennett and late-game substitute [D'Wan] Mathis could go only a combined 9-for-29 for 112 yards, two scores and three picks. Georgia scored twice in its first seven offensive snaps ... and then twice in its last 51. Florida won by 16. Injuries in the receiving corps -- for two straight years, really -- haven't helped the cause by any means. But Alabama lost one of the best receivers in the country (Jaylen Waddle) to injury and hasn't lost a beat. Trask lost amazing tight end Kyle Pitts to a nasty collision with safety Lewis Cine midway through the second quarter Saturday but finished the game 17-for-25 for 241 yards. The Tide and Gators have both the offensive scheme and quarterback play that Georgia doesn't. As a result, the Dawgs will be sitting out of the CFP for a third straight year, while Bama (91% chance of reaching the CFP . . . and Florida (18%) are both in great-to-decent shape.”
Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “The 2-0 start to 2020 feels like a long time ago. The Vols have lost four straight since, and while two of those losses were to Alabama and Georgia, the Kentucky and Arkansas defeats are a hard pill to swallow. Jeremy Pruitt's trying to rebuild the program from the ground up, but you have to wonder if patience is beginning to wear thin.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “That preseason contract extension Phil Fulmer gave Jeremy Pruitt looks worse by the week. The Volunteers have now lost four straight, by an average margin of 23 points. Few fan bases are quicker to announce the program 'back' than Tennessee, and they jumped hard on that bandwagon after going 8-5 last season and starting this one 2-0. Now it’s a question of whether the Vols have more than a single victory (Vanderbilt) left on the schedule. While much of the criticism in recent weeks has centered on quarterback play—and not without justification—the fact is Tennessee cannot run the ball. During the losing streak, a Vol running back doesn’t have a single gain of longer than 16 yards. Also: whatever Pruitt and his staff are doing at halftime isn’t working. Tennessee has been outscored in the second half 88-7 last four games.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Texas A&M might be fifth in the polls, and it is getting respect, but not enough. South Carolina really isn’t as bad as it looked – the Aggies were dominant. The D allowed just 150 yards of USC offense, Kellen Mond was methodically good, and the ground game – 264 yards and two scores – picked a great time to put together one of its best games of the season. It’s all there for the taking. Keep winning, go 9-1, expect Florida to lose another game, hope for a Notre Dame loss somewhere, and the CFP is right there.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “While Michigan’s collapse this season has sucked up much oxygen, Penn State’s 0-3 start has been just as jarring. The Nittany Lions suffered one of the worst losses of James Franklin’s tenure there on Saturday, as Maryland beat Penn State for just the third time in 44 tries. What lingers more than a home loss to Maryland was the tenor of it, as the Terps led 35-7 in the third quarter and the game was never really much of a contest. Penn State lost in the waning minutes to Indiana on a clock-management mistake, got beaten handily by Ohio State last week and now have a 35-19 shellacking from Maryland that’s going to conjure big-picture questions about the program. Penn State already has more losses this season than last season. And while Franklin’s job is in no kind of remote jeopardy, this clunker of a year raises a fascinating question about this bizarre COVID-19-tainted season. What kind of context will a bad year be taken in during 2020?”
MEGAPHONE
“For as many things that went wrong, we missed tons of opportunities, those opportunities are gone. Our next opportunities is with Missouri. I personally think they have a really good football team that is getting better. When you watch them play throughout the year, they have gotten better with each game. Eli [Drinkwitz] is one of the best coaches around. When you take what he did at App State and what he’s been able to do at Missouri, so that’s all of our attention.”
Georgia coach Kirby Smart, on rebounding from the Florida loss to face Missouri.
