Tipsheet: Odom takes change in Arkansas after Pittman's positive test

“When we go out to practice, somebody on the equipment staff will run the timing of practice instead of me, and Barry will coach defense. But as far as the voice of the team and those things, that’ll be coach Odom. Certainly if I’m not able to go to Florida on Saturday, he’ll act as the head coach and he’ll do a damn fine job I’m sure."

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “Georgia's defense still dominates offenses that are anything less than elite, but when both Alabama and Florida hit the turbo button and turned their respective games with the Dawgs into track meets, Bennett couldn't keep up. Florida's Kyle Trask threw for 474 yards and four scores against UGA on Saturday, but [Stetson] Bennett and late-game substitute [D'Wan] Mathis could go only a combined 9-for-29 for 112 yards, two scores and three picks. Georgia scored twice in its first seven offensive snaps ... and then twice in its last 51. Florida won by 16. Injuries in the receiving corps -- for two straight years, really -- haven't helped the cause by any means. But Alabama lost one of the best receivers in the country (Jaylen Waddle) to injury and hasn't lost a beat. Trask lost amazing tight end Kyle Pitts to a nasty collision with safety Lewis Cine midway through the second quarter Saturday but finished the game 17-for-25 for 241 yards. The Tide and Gators have both the offensive scheme and quarterback play that Georgia doesn't. As a result, the Dawgs will be sitting out of the CFP for a third straight year, while Bama (91% chance of reaching the CFP . . . and Florida (18%) are both in great-to-decent shape.”