Tipsheet: Odorizzi waits out market, gets real money in Houston

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “The Cubs had a weird offensive 2020 season in general—so much so that Jason Heyward, whose lack of production since joining the franchise has become a macabre joke, was one of only two Northsiders who hit worth a damn. But no Cubs player had a more concerning campaign than [Javier] Báez. In 2018, Báez combined his signature exceptional infield defense with a career year at the plate: a .290 batting average, 83 extra-base hits, and 21 stolen bases—all career highs—to go with an NL-leading 111 RBI. Award voters were impressed, as Baez finished second to Christian Yelich in the MVP race. In 2019, Baez slashed .281/.316/.531 with 29 homers and 38 doubles. That was a step back from his 2018, but still an outstanding season by any standard. Then in 2020, with zero warning whatsoever, Báez was the second-worst qualified hitter by wRC+ in the entire National League. At least Bryant walked enough to get on base a decent amount; Baez managed only a .238 OBP. In 2019, that would’ve been good for 16th among pitchers with at least 20 plate appearances. Even with Báez’s great defense and plenty of power, El Mago was a replacement-level player. If Báez had hit the free-agent market after either 2018 or 2019, he could’ve billed himself as a two-way star, either the last piece on a championship contender or the leader of an up-and-coming team, and the kind of box office attraction who could serve as a pied piper for future free agents, much like Machado has in San Diego. Báez has always had holes in his game, but last season they were so exaggerated that he turned into an extremely expensive Freddy Galvis. Actually, that’s unkind to Galvis, who hasn’t had such a bad offensive season since 2014. How the 28-year-old Báez fares at the plate in 2021 could dictate the rest of his career.”