Tipsheet: Odorizzi waits out market, gets real money in Houston

Week after week after week after week Cardinals fans begged the team to sign Jake Odorizzi. He was the best starting pitcher left in free agency and fans were convinced their team needed more pitching.
But the Cardinals have been waiting out the market to see if there will be any bargains are left in the pile.
Meanwhile Odorizzi, who was 15-7 with a 3.51 earned-run average for the Minnesota Twins in 2019, waited out the market to see which teams developed a big pitching crisis this spring.
That team, as it turned out, was the Houston Astros after Framber Valdez suffered a broken finger while trying to field a spring training grounder.
So Odorizzi was able to command a two-year contract that could be worth as much as $30 million with very attainable performance bonuses and the buyout of his option on a third year.
The contact includes $20.35 million in guaranteed money, including a $6 million bonus to sign.
Those were not dollars the Cardinals were ready to spend on depth pitching – not with the team paying massive dollars for Dexter Fowler to play in Anaheim and Matt Carpenter to fill a part-time here in the final year of his contract here.
Writing for FanGraphs, Dan Syzmborksi offered this overview on the Odorizzi signing:
Odorizzi took a qualifying offer from the Twins after the 2019 season with the hope of further establishing his value for a possible long-term deal after 2020, when he would no longer be saddled with the loss of a draft pick. '=
Unfortunately, last year didn’t pan out that way, as his season was ruined by a series of injuries: an intercostal strain that bothered him over the summer; a chest contusion from a line drive; and blisters that kept him from taking part in Minnesota’s latest doomed playoff run. Ultimately, he only managed to pitch four games and wasn’t particularly effective, with a 6.59 ERA and 6.12 FIP in 13 2/3 innings.
Odorizzi was reportedly looking for a three-year deal . . . The problem is, only a single free-agent pitcher received a guaranteed three-year contract this offseason: Trevor Bauer. And Odorizzi is not coming off winning a Cy Young award.
The Twins were very careful with Odorizzi, generally pulling him after about 15 batters faced in each game — probably a smart thing given that pitching through an injury can sometimes lead to a different one. Todd Stottlemyre is probably the biggest example of this phenomenon I can think of off-hand: At the end of his career, he tried to pitch through a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum with an altered delivery, hurt his elbow, and then suffered thoracic outlet syndrome while recovering from elbow surgery.
While Minnesota’s plan may have kept Odorizzi healthy, it also resulted in him suffering what was essentially a lost season.
So fans in this parts must cross him off their wish list and move on to their next target.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The switch-hitting [Dylan] Carlson appeared in 35 big-league games, batting just .200/.252/.364 with a 29.4 percent strikeout rate. There's ample reason to think he'll put that disappointing stretch behind him sooner than later, beginning with his relative youth and his well-rounded offensive skill set. Carlson has a disciplined approach; ample bat speed; and above-average raw strength. There's a chance he trades some contact for power; otherwise, he should be able to contribute to each of the triple-slash line stats. The Cardinals used him a fair amount in center field in 2020, but he might outgrow that as he ages. Carlson is also regarded as a hard worker who's a good bet to max out his physical skills.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Did any team have a worse offseason than the Reds? They lost the Cy Young winner, traded their closer and their top setup guy, lost their shortstop and haven't replaced him, and their big move was signing Sean Doolittle, who has allowed 14 home runs in 67.2 innings the past two seasons and moves into one of the easiest home run stadiums in the majors. Managers love to say that you build up the middle. The Reds do not have what looks like a championship middle. They have Tucker Barnhart and rookie Tyler Stephenson at catcher. Rule 5 pick Kyle Holder may be the shortstop or maybe it will be former catcher Kyle Farmer or maybe it will be Dee Strange-Gordon, who hasn't played there in years. The second baseman is third baseman Mike Moustakas. The center fielders are the often-injured Nick Senzel and the light-hitting Shogo Akiyama.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “The Cubs had a weird offensive 2020 season in general—so much so that Jason Heyward, whose lack of production since joining the franchise has become a macabre joke, was one of only two Northsiders who hit worth a damn. But no Cubs player had a more concerning campaign than [Javier] Báez. In 2018, Báez combined his signature exceptional infield defense with a career year at the plate: a .290 batting average, 83 extra-base hits, and 21 stolen bases—all career highs—to go with an NL-leading 111 RBI. Award voters were impressed, as Baez finished second to Christian Yelich in the MVP race. In 2019, Baez slashed .281/.316/.531 with 29 homers and 38 doubles. That was a step back from his 2018, but still an outstanding season by any standard. Then in 2020, with zero warning whatsoever, Báez was the second-worst qualified hitter by wRC+ in the entire National League. At least Bryant walked enough to get on base a decent amount; Baez managed only a .238 OBP. In 2019, that would’ve been good for 16th among pitchers with at least 20 plate appearances. Even with Báez’s great defense and plenty of power, El Mago was a replacement-level player. If Báez had hit the free-agent market after either 2018 or 2019, he could’ve billed himself as a two-way star, either the last piece on a championship contender or the leader of an up-and-coming team, and the kind of box office attraction who could serve as a pied piper for future free agents, much like Machado has in San Diego. Báez has always had holes in his game, but last season they were so exaggerated that he turned into an extremely expensive Freddy Galvis. Actually, that’s unkind to Galvis, who hasn’t had such a bad offensive season since 2014. How the 28-year-old Báez fares at the plate in 2021 could dictate the rest of his career.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “Kris Bryant's career began amid speculation -- an assumption, really -- that the Chicago Cubs delayed his promotion to the big leagues to give themselves an extra season to control his career. His agent, Scott Boras, made the media rounds that spring to loudly protest. Eventually, the union filed a grievance on his behalf -- one it lost. Bryant's career began with a lie -- the team acting in bad faith, as many teams have in the past decade with the initial promotion of their best prospects. Later, the Cubs tried and failed to reach an agreement on a long-term deal. And over the most recent winter, some rival executives were surprised that the Cubs even tendered a contract to Bryant . . . it's natural to wonder if Bryant's career might have played out differently if he wasn't immediately pounded by that first avalanche reminder that pro baseball is complicated and the teams don't always have the player's best interest at heart.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “There he was standing on the mound, wearing the brown-and-gold uniform in a spring-training game for the first time, representing the San Diego Padres’ hopes and dreams. The Padres loaded up all winter. They grabbed frontline starters and locked up stars, trying to scare their neighbors up the I-5 Freeway. Well, if the Padres are going to interrupt the Los Angeles Dodgers’ dynasty hopes, no one is more important than Yu Darvish, who showed in his first spring training start why the Padres acquired him from the Chicago Cubs in a salary dump. Darvish dazzled in his debut Sunday, striking out four batters in two innings against the Kansas City Royals. He threw seven different pitches, and permitted just one baserunner, a single. He certainly looked like the guy who dominated the NL Central last year, going 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA and finishing second to Trevor Bauer, then with the Cincinnati Reds, in the Cy Young race.”
MEGAPHONE
"None of us are going to be mad at Pedro. It's just a little slipup and, again, I think it's a moment for us to realize that we need to take the protocols seriously and keep everybody as safe as possible, so we can play all 162 this year."
Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta, after teammate Pedro Strop violated the COVID-19 protocol.