Tipsheet: Ohio State best brace for Alabama's offensive assault

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Somehow, the overarching matter of the seventh College Football Playoff National Championship has gotten lost. It's not Ryan Day's youth, Justin Fields’ health or Alabama’s Triplets. It's not even Nick Saban's daughter. It's Saban himself. Before Saban started making his run with Alabama, there was a hint of parity in college football. Since then, we must start the season by penciling in Bama and figuring it out from there. History awaits him once again. This is Saban's second shot at passing Bear Bryant for most national championships. Whether you think Saban is the best team sports coach ever, winning title No. 7 would pretty much solidify that fact. In fact, it might place the record out of reach. Think of it as the football version of Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hitting streak or Wayne Gretzky's 92-goal season. Bryant won six championships at Alabama from 1961-79. Saban has won his six in 15 years (2003-17). The difference between the two -- and really everyone else -- is age. Saban is 69 and shows no signs of slowing down. Bryant died at age 69 just weeks after his 25th season with the Crimson Tide. Few if any coaches have had such success this late in life.”