Tipsheet: Ohio State best brace for Alabama's offensive assault

OK, so it looks like we will get one last college football game played this season. And it should be special as Southeastern Conference juggernaut Alabama plays Big Ten power Ohio State in the College Football Playoff championship game.
The Crimson Tide feature one of their most explosive offenses ever, which is saying something.
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz told the Yahoo Sports College Podcast that defending them will become incredibly difficult if receiver Jaylen Waddle returns to action after recovering from his broken ankle.
With Waddle and fellow wideout DeVonta Smith attacking the secondary and Najee Harris running the ball, Alabama would have many ways to beat defense.
“I don’t know that you can play man, you can’t tilt a safety one way or the other,” Drinkwitz said. “I don’t know that you can play zone. They can run through zone. You can’t play 2-man. They’re going to hand off the ball to the unbelievable tailback that they have. It’s pick your poison. I don’t know.”
Sustaining pressure on the Alabama quarterback would help.
“Mac Jones plays with a clean jersey all game long,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s really good at sliding away from pressure and knowing when to get rid of the football.
“If you go back and study him … the only time he’s ever struggled is when he gets hit or has to be moved off his spot. That really is the critical component of that game.”
A few weeks back folks were wondering if the Buckeyes deserved to be the bracket after playing a coronavirus-diminished schedule. Then they went on an offensive tear of their own to reach this game on their merits.
So after everything every college football program went through to give us this season, we should see quite the finale tonight.
Alabama coach Nick Saban is just glad the sport got this far.
"I would say under the circumstances that we're pleased with the way this season has gone and the number of games we've been able to play, the players having the opportunity to compete and now to culminate it with actually a playoff and a championship game," he said.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day feels the same way, although his team battled COVID-19 right to the season’s end. The Buckeyes could be missing some key contributors as a result of the pandemic.
"We'll have plenty of players," is all Day would say on that topic.
Also, red-hot Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields is playing through a rib injury.
"You can feel sorry for yourself, or you can continue to work on and push through it," Day said. "For us, that's why the story about this season is so amazing to me. We continue to push through despite all these difficult challenges along the way, and no different this week. We got a new set of challenges this week. We're going to have to figure it out, go down to Miami and play."
Here is what folks are writing about the national title game:
Pat Forde, SI.com: “From 2008 to ’17, Alabama was in the top seven nationally every year in scoring defense, while its offense was never higher than 15th. Since then the defense has not been in the top 10 — but its scoring offense has been in the top three for three consecutive years. The reversal of program strength is complete . . . Alabama had four first-round picks last year, all of them offensive players. The Tide could have four to six more this year, with four of the most likely high picks from the offense. The offensive stars flock to Tuscaloosa from around the nation now that Saban has embraced modern strategies on that side of the ball.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “It’s Nick Saban’s finest offense yet with a Heisman-finalist-to-Heisman-winner passing combination of QB Mac Jones and WR DeVonta Smith to go along with a running back in Najee Harris who finished sixth in the voting. How good is this attack? Arguably the team’s best player – WR Jaylen Waddle; more on him in a moment – went down early with an ankle injury, and the machine kept on rolling. The Tide geared down in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Notre Dame, scoring 14 points out of the gate and cruising from there. In between that and a 38-19 win over Missouri to start the season, the Tide scored 41 or more in every other game, the defense has been terrific – outside of the 52-46 SEC Championship fight with Florida and a fight with Ole Miss – and everything is in place for Saban to win his seventh national championship as a head coach.”
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Somehow, the overarching matter of the seventh College Football Playoff National Championship has gotten lost. It's not Ryan Day's youth, Justin Fields’ health or Alabama’s Triplets. It's not even Nick Saban's daughter. It's Saban himself. Before Saban started making his run with Alabama, there was a hint of parity in college football. Since then, we must start the season by penciling in Bama and figuring it out from there. History awaits him once again. This is Saban's second shot at passing Bear Bryant for most national championships. Whether you think Saban is the best team sports coach ever, winning title No. 7 would pretty much solidify that fact. In fact, it might place the record out of reach. Think of it as the football version of Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hitting streak or Wayne Gretzky's 92-goal season. Bryant won six championships at Alabama from 1961-79. Saban has won his six in 15 years (2003-17). The difference between the two -- and really everyone else -- is age. Saban is 69 and shows no signs of slowing down. Bryant died at age 69 just weeks after his 25th season with the Crimson Tide. Few if any coaches have had such success this late in life.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “The lore of Ohio State’s 2014 title run will forever be centered around Cardale Jones, the accidental third-string quarterback who turned into a folk hero over a three-game stretch. Jones’ halogen smile, gutty runs and ability to hit Devin Smith on vertical routes remain the familiar snapshots from Ohio State’s last national championship run. But the reality of that three-game stretch is that it doubled as a career breakout for Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott, then a sophomore tailback with modest production. While he’s best remembered for his 85-yard touchdown run that slayed Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Elliott flashed his NFL potential with three consecutive performances that shaped the direction of his career. As Ohio State enters a showdown with Alabama in the title game on Monday as a touchdown underdog, Buckeye fans are hoping that history is repeating itself. Tailback Trey Sermon has put forth back-to-back games that few could have seen coming. Can he complete the postseason hat trick? Any path for Ohio State to win the national title includes another monstrous game from Sermon, who ran for 331 yards against Northwestern in the Big Ten title game and combined for 254 all-purpose yards (193 rushing and 61 receiving) in Ohio State’s upset of Clemson in the CFP semifinal.”
Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “As much as anyone on the Ohio State roster, Sermon has embodied the team's late-season surge leading into Monday night's championship game against Alabama. His arrival from Oklahoma, where a knee injury cost him the home stretch of last season, came just as teams across the Bowl Subdivision were shutting down and scattering due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both factors contributed to a sluggish acclimation period for a high-profile transfer expected to play a significant role in helping the Buckeyes replace former starter J.K. Dobbins, who ran for 2,003 yards in 2019 . . . He spent Ohio State's first four games in a secondary role behind Master Teague III, never drawing more than 13 carries or exceeding 68 rushing yards, and had just four touches in the second half of the Buckeyes' 42-35 win against Indiana on Nov. 21.”
Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “Sermon doesn't have to rush for 230 yards to beat Bama (it would help!), but if he can keep Ohio State mostly on schedule, Fields will be in position to succeed. And if Fields isn't under pressure, this is the most explosive offense in college football. The only teams that made Bama sweat deep into the fourth quarter this year were the two most built to keep up in a track meet. Ole Miss gained 20-plus yards on 8.8% of its snaps this year (15th in FBS), while Florida did on 10.4% (second). These two teams produced nine such gains each on Bama and averaged 47 points between them against the Tide. Bama's other 10 opponents: 2.8 such gains and 13.4 points per game. You need explosiveness to have a chance, and Ohio State has more than anybody: The Buckeyes have gained 20-plus yards on 10.5% of their snaps, narrowly edging the Gators for first.”
"What we try to do is be realistic with the players in terms of helping them make a good business decision for them and their family. We try to make them aware of how the money sort of goes down in the draft. There's no developmental league in football. That's different that baseball that has minor leagues. Hockey has a minor league. NBA has a G-League. So the one place that you can continue to develop and create value for yourself is to stay in school."
Saban, on players mulling their NFL options.