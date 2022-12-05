Tipsheet: Ohio State vs. Georgia highlights appealing College Football Playoff

The college football craziness this season continued right through the league championship games as USC took a 47-24 tumble against Utah and TCU fell short against Kansas State.

USC plunged from the College Football Playoff, allowing Ohio State to reach the bracket through the back door. “Certainly a lot of people counted us out, but here we are.” Buckeyes coach Ryan Day told reporters Sunday. “I kind of like being in this role.

"What an unbelievable chance to go do something special.”

Meanwhile TCU survived its loss to the Wildcats to remain in the bracket, over the objection of Alabama fans. But we're guessing that most Americans are OK with the Crimson Tide taking a year off from the national title chase.

There is a lot of like about how college football’s postseason sets up. We have appealing semifinal matchups of Georgia-Ohio State and TCU-Michigan and plenty of good bowl games.

We’ve all been clamoring to see some fresh blood in the playoff and TCU brings that. Who expected the Horned Frogs to tear through the Big 12 this season?

“It’s been quite a journey, from where we were this time last year to where we are today,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said on the selection show Sunday. “You’ve got to give our players and everybody associated with our program a ton of credit for just believing, and believing in the journey and doing things the right way and understanding that you get rewarded by doing things the right way and preparing, emptying the tank every Saturday and refilling it as soon as that job is over.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart accepted the Ohio State assignment with grace, although this is not the sort of matchup the No. 1 seed usually gets in the semifinal.

The Buckeyes are loaded with four-star talent all over the field, like the Bulldogs, and they will have an extra week to prepare for this game after failing to reach the Big Ten title game.

If Ohio State can upset Georgia and Michigan can handle TCU, American would get a rematch of The Game. Can you imagine the pressure on Day if that happens?

Failure against Michigan is not an option in the minds of Buckeyes boosters and Day has lost his last two games to Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines.

Elsewhere in the postseason, Missouri got a good outcome with the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa against Wake Forest. It’s not a trip to Las Vegas, but it’s not a trip to Shreveport either.

Illinois will also head to Tampa, for a shot a Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Illini will get a chance to create a happy ending to a season that took a wrong turn late.

Here is what folks are writing about the College Football Playoff:

Chris Low, ESPN.com: “No matter what the committee did, it was going to be criticized. But, yes, it looks like the four most deserving teams got in. The four best? That's up for debate. Just like Roy Kramer, the godfather of the BCS, used to say, there's no perfect system to select the teams, not with everybody playing different schedules and in different conferences. Georgia and Michigan were locks. It's a bummer for USC it didn't get in when it probably would have been a lock had it not played in the Pac-12 championship game. But it lost to Utah . . . twice in the same season. You could make cases for Ohio State, Tennessee and Alabama -- probably in that order -- for the fourth spot. The Vols had better wins, but were also blown out by South Carolina and lost starting quarterback Hendon Hooker. Alabama, with a healthy Bryce Young, is capable of beating anybody but lost two games on the final play and won two games on the final play. It was the ultimate back-in job by the Buckeyes, who were hammered on their home field the final week of the regular season but still managed to slip in.”

Nick Bromberg, Yahoo! Sports.com: “The Buckeyes thought their national title hopes were over after Michigan and Donovan Edwards ran all over them in the second half of The Game. Instead, USC’s loss in the Pac-12 title game opened the door for Ohio State to sneak into the playoff despite not playing on conference title game weekend. It’s not an unprecedented scenario; Alabama won the national title after the 2017 season despite missing the SEC title game. Can Ohio State do the same? This is a team that puts up nearly 45 points per game and has phenomenal receiving talent, especially if Jaxon Smith-Njigba would be healthy enough to play in the playoff. The question of Ohio State’s national title viability might rest with the defense. It’s been significantly better for much of the season than it was in 2021 after an offseason coordinator switch but the Buckeyes have given up 75 points in their last two games.”

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Georgia will enter the College Football Playoff the same way it ended last season: No. 1. Judging by Saturday's performance, the two playoff games the Dawgs have to transverse to defend their national championship look like speed bumps. As the season wound down, almost everyone wavered. Georgia? It got better. If Saturday isn't a peak, then God help the rest of the playoff field. The Dawgs opened the scoring blocking a field goal and returning it 96 yards for a score. They later scored two touchdowns in 20 seconds with an interception off a LSU player's helmet in between. They knocked out Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels at halftime. Turns out Daniels got out just in time. LSU signal callers were sacked eight times. Conflicted about a Heisman Trophy favorite? You could do worse than Georgia's Stetson Bennett IV, who might have reserved a flight to New York for himself by tossing four touchdowns -- in the first half.”

David M. Hale, ESPN.com: “Hey Georgia, here's your reward for being the best team in the country all season: You get a date with, arguably, the second-most talented team in the country in the semifinal. A quick comparison between Ohio State and TCU: Ohio State is No. 3 in FPI. TCU is No. 10. Ohio State is No. 3 in SP+. TCU is No. 6. Ohio State's past four recruiting classes ranked, on average, sixth. TCU's ranked 38th. Ohio State is making its fifth playoff appearance. TCU is making its first. It's true, of course, that Georgia wouldn't have been a shoo-in to beat TCU, and the Bulldogs are the obvious favorite over Ohio State, too. But the bottom line is this is a far tougher matchup for the No. 1 team in the country than TCU or USC or Tennessee or Clemson or, heck, even Alabama might've been. The Buckeyes' ugly loss to Michigan in the regular-season finale is the overwhelming storyline because it happened most recently, but as committee chairman Boo Corrigan noted, the final score wasn't entirely indicative of how competitive Ohio State was for most of the game, and there's a reason the Buckeyes spent the bulk of the year ranked among the top two teams in the country. TCU is a great story this season. The Horned Frogs are absolutely deserving of the playoff berth. But we've seen enough college football over the years to know that, by the time we get to December, the single biggest factor in success is talent, and there's a good case to be made that the two most talented teams are meeting in the semifinal, which is hardly a fun draw for the Dawgs.”

Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “The big fear for the Horned Frogs coming out of the narrow loss to Kansas State wasn't whether they'd be jumped by Ohio State but whether the committee would give Alabama the benefit of the doubt at the Frogs' expense. By keeping TCU in the top four, the committee avoided making a historically bad decision that would've cast a dark cloud over the entire selection process. Better yet, TCU wasn't docked for losing to one of the nation's best teams — another very good decision by the committee — and will take a shot at exploiting a Michigan pass defense that has given up 715 yards through the air on 7.5 yards per attempt in the past two games.”

MEGAPHONE

“I just think it comes down to trying to establish the kind of respect that we’d like to have for this team and what we did and didn’t accomplish, what we did and didn’t do. But what we do in the future, what we do moving forward is going to determine that to a large degree.”

Alabama coach Nick Saban, on bouncing back from missing the CFP.