Once again the Edmonton Oilers fell short in the Stanley Cup playoffs, despite employing offensive megastars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The Toronto Maple Leafs fell short too, despite the franchise’s heavy investment in Fab Four forwards Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitch Marner and William Nylander.

Earlier the New York Rangers ducked out despite loading even more offense onto their talented roster by adding Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane ahead of the trade deadline.

The NHL’s Final Four will feature the defensive-minded Carolina Hurricanes, the streaking Florida Panthers, the Vegas Golden Knights and the winner of Monday’s Game 7 between the Dallas Stars and second-year Seattle Kraken.

While the NHL has evolved into a faster and more skilled game, the ingredients for playoff success remain the same: sturdy team structure, hot goaltending, shift-to-shift intensity and timely opportunism.

To win a Cup, a team must get better and better as the playoffs progress. A team must strengthen its resilience and team belief by overcoming adversity and pushing forward through the inevitable obstacles.

An NHL axiom suggests that playoff failure can prepare a team for playoff success, if it can turn negative experience into collective mental toughness.

McDavid hopes that is true. The Oilers have failed to build that sort of team despite “earning” four first overall picks since 2010 and 10 Top 10 picks since 2009 through sustained failure.

“It feels like every team that wins and goes on a stretch of winning kind of experiences this,” McDavid said. “Obviously, it's not what you want to do, not what you want to feel. That being said, I really feel that you've got to go through some of this to win. I think we've seen that all the way through. Let's hope it's the last time.”

We’ll see. The franchise has failed to develop or otherwise acquire top-flight goaltending and it could use a couple of shutdown defensemen as well.

The Oilers put on quite a show during the regular season, but they were ill-prepared to prevail in the postseason grind. After running the Detroit Red Wings into the ground, GM Ken Holland came to Edmonton and failed to surround McDavid and Draisaitl with the right players to balance up the team.

Meanwhile Toronto could experience a significant franchise makeover, since GM Kyle Dubas also failed to make proper investments in goal and on the blue line. Dubas wedged four world-class scorers under his salary cap while neglecting other needs. His plan failed.

Adding Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari from the Blues before the NHL trading deadline added some needed grit, but not enough to push the Maple Leafs past the second round.

So that franchise is headed toward a busy and dramatic summer.

The Rangers are also in for a busy offseason. GM Chris Drury will hire a new coach after cashiering Gerard Gallant and he must add more defensive toughness into his talent mix.

Here is what folks have been writing about postseason play:

Mark Spector, Sportsnet: “The hike to the peak is never a constant ascent. It comes with dips and detours, dashed hopes and the odd switchback. It’s a merciless process, one that doesn’t care when the climb began or what spring you had planned on planting your flag. In a season where the path to ol’ Stanley was wide open, the Edmonton Oilers ran out of oxygen before the halfway point, losing their Round 2 series to the Vegas Golden Knights in six games. The longer this series went — culminating in a 5-2 clincher on Sunday — the clearer it became that this version of the Oilers was not yet the one . . . Three rounds last season turned into just two this time around, as an Oilers team ran low on the two life lines of playoff travel: goaltending and support scoring. Stuart Skinner, the Calder Trophy candidate who became this franchise’s goalie of the future this season, just wasn’t ready to pull a Ken Dryden and take his team to the Cup in his first playoff journey.”

Nick Cotsonika, NHL.com: “How did the Seattle Kraken go from 30th in the NHL in their inaugural season to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season? How have they had 18 goal-scorers in 13 playoff games and pulled within a win of the Western Conference Final? A big reason is that they've kept improving the roster, and they've done that by continuing to find players who were undervalued elsewhere, the way they did in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Three new additions made big impacts Saturday, when the Kraken staved off elimination with a 6-3 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the best-of-7 Western Conference Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena . . . Eeli Tolvanen had three points (one goal, two assists), rookie Matty Beniers had two points (one goal, one assist) and rookie Tye Kartye had a goal. Beniers was the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Seattle's first shot at an elite talent. That's one thing. But Tolvanen was claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Dec. 12, and Kartye was an undrafted free agent out of junior who played in the American Hockey League this season and made his NHL debut in the first round of the playoffs.”

Adam Proteau, The Hockey News: “The two teams have taken different paths to get there: the Hurricanes were one of the league’s most consistent regular-season franchises this season, while the streaky Panthers have gotten hot at the opportune time. That said, one thing stands out as we examine the Canes and Panthers matchup, and that’s Carolina’s defense corps. The Hurricanes’ group of blueliners is better than that of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins’ collection of D-men, the two defensive groups the Panthers have taken on in this year’s playoff tournament. In a series that has similar groups of forwards, Carolina’s edge on ‘D’ will be the difference-maker in deciding who goes on to the Cup final. As expected – and as we’ve seen throughout this regular season – the Hurricanes’ D-men have been a cut above the rest. Major minute-muncher Jaccob Slavin has led the way, averaging 22:09 of ice time in the playoffs while chipping in a pair of goals and six points in 11 games. Meanwhile, first-year Hurricane Brent Burns has played the most of any Canes player, averaging 23:55 while adding an edge that Carolina needed to be better than they were last season.”

Luke Fox, Sportsnet: “This is how it ends. With four straight home losses in Toronto and controversy sharing shifts with uncertainty. With Coke bottles and rally towels littering the ice, and cuss words cutting the air. With John Tavares and Auston Matthews — $22.64 million worth of All-Star centermen — combining for 50 shots and zero goals in the most important playoff series of their lives. With Matthew Tkachuk (who didn’t score, either) walking tall to the winners' podium, holding a jalapeno salmon roll in one hand and a game sheet in the other. With Tkachuk chirping the Maple Leafs fans who chanted, ‘We want Florida!’ only to eat their words like a Sam Bennett shoulder . . . This is how it ends, the first Toronto Maple Leafs' second-round appearance in 19 years. With Matt Murray, Kyle Dubas's boldest off-season swing, wearing the ball cap, then walking quietly into the shadows without a sweat. With seven consecutive offensive efforts of precisely and only two goals — the driest offensive stretch from the franchise in 13 years. With seven defensemen and a Cirque du Soleil of line juggling. With Mitch Marner skating 31:37, Morgan Rielly 28:39 and 39-year-old Mark Giordano 9:29. This is how it ends, another year for a fantastic regular-season squad. With going 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. With all of two regulation wins in the post-season, and with everyone wondering if a 5-6 playoff record is all that much better than a 3-4 playoff record.”

Mike McKenna, Daily Faceoff: “I said it this past offseason: the one area that I felt could doom Dubas was goaltending. I didn’t think Ilya Samsonov and Matt Murray were a tandem capable of going on a deep run in the Stanley Cup playoffs. And Joseph Woll’s arrival on the scene was too late. But what was the threshold here? Did the Leafs have to make it to the Eastern Conference final? Win the Stanley Cup? I understand that the team has supposedly underachieved over the past few years, and mistakes have been made. But at this point it feels like it was Cup or bust in TO or else everyone would go. That’s just the nature of the city and the pressure involved. I think Brendan Shanahan is out. And sadly I think Kyle Dubas, despite doing just about everything possible to improve his team at the trade deadline, will likely be out as well. Especially considering his free agent status this summer. Keefe? Yeah he’s gone, too. Samsonov will leave as well, but mostly because he’s a free agent and I expect him to chase a multi-year deal elsewhere. Nylander? See ya. He wants to get paid and it’s not going to happen in Toronto without major surgery. Matthews and Marner aren’t going anywhere. Rielly is a lock on ‘D.’ Bottom line is if Toronto decides to make a change in management, whoever comes in next won’t want any baggage tied to the past regime.”

MEGAPHONE

“This is obviously part of the book that, you know, one day we're all gonna write. A chapter where it stings and it sucks and it's painful — and sure it's (my) first year — but we had a very special group and I had the chance to help this team do that. And I didn't do that. But it's part of the road. Part of my story anyways.”

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner, on his playoff failure.