Tipsheet: Ole Miss coach Davis can feel Martin's pain in deep SEC

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “For the first time in a month, there's a legitimate No. 1 debate. For me, it's between Auburn and Gonzaga, with Arizona's relative lack of key wins keeping the Wildcats one notch behind the Tigers and Bulldogs. So why Auburn? Simply put, I think the Tigers' overall résumé is slightly better. They have eight wins away from home, compared to Gonzaga's four. They have eight Quadrant 1 and 2 wins, which is three more than Gonzaga's. It's very close: The Zags rank No. 1 in NET, KenPom, BPI and Sagarin, and own wins over Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA and BYU, but Auburn just edges it out -- for now. The Tigers host Kentucky on Saturday, in a game that is shaping up to be one of the best conference matchups of the season. Kentucky, as I'll get to shortly, has been one of the best teams in the country over the past month and will be looking to knock Auburn from its perch.”