Tipsheet: Ole Miss coach Davis can feel Martin's pain in deep SEC

Like Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin, Kermit Davis is another proven basketball coach facing a massive challenge in the Southeastern Conference.
In his last seven years at Middle Tennessee State he won five conference titles and earned three NCAA Tournament bids. Improbably, he took lightly regarded Ole Miss to the Big Dance in 2019, his first year in Oxford.
That 20-13 debut earned him SEC Coach of the Year honors. Since then, though, the Rebels have gone 15-17, 16-2 and 9-8 thus far this season.
The Rebels had high expectations for Year 4 of the Davis regime after signing the two highest ranked recruits in program history, Matthew Murrell and Daeshun Ruffin.
But they have gone into a tailspin while playing without leading scoring Jarkel Joiner (back surgery), forward Robert Allen (knee surgery) and guard Austin Crowley (ankle) due to injuries.
The Rebels were just awful against the Tigers Tuesday, throwing down the welcome mat in their 78-53 loss. An exasperated Davis used all four of his timeouts in the first half and then emptied his bench in the second half.
“We were just trying to get a group that could compete and try to play the way we play at both ends,” Davis told reporters after the game. “We got down and we took some bad shots in the first. They were driving the ball, we were settling and that’s why the score was what it was.”
This is the same Ole Miss group that just played SEC power Auburn very though.
“We’ve seen our team run good offense and play against really good teams in a good way,” Davis said. “It just wasn’t our night tonight. I take full responsibility for that and give Missouri a lot of credit. They played great.”
So how can Davis get the depleted Rebels to regroup?
“I’ve been doing this for 39 years,” he said. “You just go back to basics of coaching. Individually meet with your guys, you coach your team. We’re not the first team to get hit like this. First time it’s happened at home. It’s disappointing, it’s embarrassing. We’ll get our team back to playing the quality of basketball.”
The school is likely to be patient with Davis, who got a reworked contract after his first season and another do-over before this one. He is signed through 2025.
But he is just one more example of the down side of the SEC’s basketball depth. Every school has made ambitious coaching hires in recent years, but somebody has to lose.
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while wondering if Amari Davis will knock down those mid-range jumpers for the rest of this season:
- Will Missouri come out of its next three games in one piece?
- Will Blues coach Craig Berube reunite his Russian line if the team gets back to full strength?
- Now that Carlos Correa has hired Scott Boras to represent him, will Cardinals fans quit fantasizing about him signing here?
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “For the first time in a month, there's a legitimate No. 1 debate. For me, it's between Auburn and Gonzaga, with Arizona's relative lack of key wins keeping the Wildcats one notch behind the Tigers and Bulldogs. So why Auburn? Simply put, I think the Tigers' overall résumé is slightly better. They have eight wins away from home, compared to Gonzaga's four. They have eight Quadrant 1 and 2 wins, which is three more than Gonzaga's. It's very close: The Zags rank No. 1 in NET, KenPom, BPI and Sagarin, and own wins over Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA and BYU, but Auburn just edges it out -- for now. The Tigers host Kentucky on Saturday, in a game that is shaping up to be one of the best conference matchups of the season. Kentucky, as I'll get to shortly, has been one of the best teams in the country over the past month and will be looking to knock Auburn from its perch.”
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: “The SEC has a big gap between the top five teams by bracket standards and the rest of the league. The biggest problem for most of the teams in the second group is non-conference strength of schedule. Texas A&M is among the first four out primarily because of a poor schedule, which currently ranks No. 287. The two best teams the Aggies have played, Wisconsin and TCU, beat them.”
Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “I’m officially ready to press the panic button for Alabama. For weeks, as the Tide have struggled, I’ve said “yeah, but they have wins over Gonzaga and Houston.” Well, now that the Tide have lost 3-straight SEC games, against Mizzou, Auburn and Mississippi State. Even Nate Oats sounds like he’s ready to call this a lost year . . . On Wednesday night, LSU comes to Tuscaloosa. That has the feeling of a must-win game for the Tide. If they fall to 2-4 in SEC play, they’ll suddenly find themselves in the bubble discussion for the NCAA Tournament.”
Andy Katz, FoxSports.com: “The Hogs were a trendy NCAA Tournament pick early after they won the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, but then they fell flat and lost five of six in December and early January. However, an impressive win over Missouri followed by a road win against LSU has changed the direction of this team. A home game against Texas A&M on Saturday will be telling.”
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Before Baylor ever went down, Kansas State offered Texas Tech -- and the country -- a reminder of how brutal life is in the Big 12 on Saturday as the Wildcats knocked off the No. 19 Texas Tech 62-51. K-State (9-7, 1-4) entered winless in league play but outscored the Red Raiders (13-4, 3-2) 36-23 in the second half. It was Texas Tech's fourth game in eight days, and the Red Raiders must have been gassed after the expending the energy required to knock off Baylor, Kansas and Oklahoma State. If Kansas State is capable of beating Texas Tech by double digits and Baylor is losing at home to Oklahoma State, it just confirms that any game between Big 12 teams -- regardless of where it's played -- can swing in the underdog's favor.”
Patrick Stevens, Washington Post: “It’s never too soon to take a guess about which team will produce some of the more nuanced conversations for the NCAA basketball committee as it selects and seeds the 68-team tournament field. One distinct possibility? Houston. The Cougars (15-2, 4-0 American Athletic) reached the Final Four last season and appeared loaded for another deep run this March. Their performance has lived up to those expectations. Houston is two possessions away from a perfect record, with losses to Wisconsin (65-63) and Alabama (83-82) the only blots on their record. It’s the stuff going on beyond the Cougars’ control that’s problematic. Sophomore guard Tramon Mark, who averaged 10.1 points in seven games, underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in December. Just days later, leading scorer Marcus Sasser (17.7 ppg) was lost for the rest of the year due to foot surgery. That hasn’t stopped Houston from winning, but the payoff from its more recent triumphs (and those still to come) could be muted because of the absence of high-end foils in the American. The Cougars are the only AAC team in the top 50 of the NET.”