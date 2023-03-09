With Ole Miss wooing Chris Beard to become its next basketball coach, Southeastern Conference could get that much tougher.

Beard is a big-time winner. Normally a coach of his caliber would be difficult to bring to Oxford, where where isn't much history of success.

But Beard's tenure at Texas ended unceremoniously after a domestic violence incident involving his fiancée Randi Trew. Police arrested him on Dec. 12 and he was charged with a third-degree felony.

Trew later withdrew elements of her complaint and supported Beard’s claim that he acted in self-defense. Given the lack of a cooperating witness, the charge against Bear eventually went away.

That put Beard back in play. While the domestic violence incident would disqualify him from a lot of college jobs. Ole Miss plays in the SEC, where winning is everything, er, it just means more.

The school was quick to connect with Beard after letting Kermit Davis go in midseason. Beard shares the same agent as Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin, so this was an easier sell for both sides.

This could be a busy coaching carousel, with Texas, Notre Dame, Texas Tech and likely Georgetown looking for new leadership – and more major openings sure to come. Ole Miss wanted to get the jump on competition in hiring.

This looks like a right-sized opportunity for Beard to get his career on track. He didn’t need to back down to, say, Austin Peay to start over given his achievements.

Here is a quick summary:

In his one year running Little Rock, he led the school to a 30-5 finish and a double-overtime victory over Purdue in the NCAA Tournament.

In five years at Texas Tech he went 112-55 and took the Red Raiders to the NCAA Tournament three times. He reached the 2019 championship game against Virginia.

In his one full season at Texas the Longhorns finished 22-12 and went to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. Texas was 7-1 this season when Beard was removed as coach.

So, yeah, there’s a good chance he can elevate the Rebels and increase the SEC’s competitive depth.

That's is just one more sign that Missouri will need to reward Dennis Gates for his quick success and make this job one of the better gigs at the power conference level.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Joe Cox, Saturday Down South: “Seven SEC teams are all but guaranteed NCAA Tournament spots. Yes, whoever wins the Auburn/Arkansas game will rest a little easier, but even the loser should be in good NCAA shape. Ditto Bama, A&M, Kentucky, Mizzou, and UT. And 5 SEC teams — Florida, Carolina, Georgia, LSU, and Ole Miss — can draw meaning only by winning the entire SEC Tournament. If you’re Mississippi State and Vandy, this week defines your immediate future. The Bulldogs really need a win Thursday over Florida to be on solid NCAA Tournament footing. The good news is get that and a potential upset of Alabama would just be gravy — welcome, but probably not needed. For the Commodores, it probably takes more than a win over LSU or Georgia. Vandy probably needs a quarterfinal win over Kentucky on Friday to squeeze into the NCAA Tournament picture.”

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “Arkansas is the 10-seed in the SEC Tournament . . . The Hogs have lost three straight, and five of seven, the only wins in that stretch coming against non-NCAA tourney teams in Georgia and Florida. But! Eric Musselman's brought this program to back-to-back Elite Eights. He has a top-10 pick in Nick Smith Jr., who's averaging 21.8 points in his past four games. Ricky Council IV is also good for 20-plus on a given night. Oh, and Anthony Black is a top-five mismatch at point guard and will also be taken in the 2023 NBA Draft lottery. The defense is good enough. The SEC Tournament has serious chaotic energy attached to it going into Thursday. Check the SEC bracket. Auburn, then Texas A&M, then maybe Kentucky. Would be tough, but not unthinkable. I rank the Razorbacks among the five biggest wild cards heading into the NCAAs.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “The Bulldogs are 8-3 over their last 11 games, and their only losses in that span are by a combined 10 points against Kentucky and on the road against Missouri and Vanderbilt. Over those 11 games, center Tolu Smith is averaging 18.3 points on 62.2% shooting as he's become arguably the league's top big man. Smith earned first-team All-SEC honors and is playing the best basketball of his career at the right time as the Bulldogs have rounded into form under first-year coach Chris Jans. The Bulldogs are the No. 9 seed for the SEC Tournament and would face a tough quarterfinal matchup with No. 1 seed Alabama if they can get past Florida on Thursday. But they nearly beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 25 when the Crimson Tide had been playing their best basketball of the season. Mississippi State is already 3-0 at neutral sites this season with a solid trio of victories against Akron, Utah and Marquette. This squad is fierce defensively and has a star in Smith. If the Bulldogs can make some timely perimeter shots, they have the goods required to make a run in Nashville and solidify their place on the right side of the bubble.”

Isaac Trotter, 247Sports.com: “Thirteen of the 14 Big Ten teams had a winning record at home, but only two teams had a winning record on the road. Big Ten teams went a whopping 173-57 this season at home. That’s an absurd 75.2% winning percentage for you math majors. Life on the road was a death sentence (56-98). So, what’s going to happen on Chicago’s neutral site court? Your guess is as good as mine.”

John Fanta, FoxSports.com: “Over the last month, the Huskies have played like a dark horse to reach Houston in April. They've played much more like the team that started the year 14-0, having won five in a row and eight of their last nine entering the Big East Tournament. What's gone right? Connecticut has Jordan Hawkins and other teams don't, and Dan Hurley is playing through his superstar sophomore guard. Also, Adama Sanogo continues to be strong and Andre Jackson Jr. worked through a midseason slump to get back on track. A silent assassin from deep, Alex Karaban is such a key to what the Huskies do, and when this team is connecting on perimeter shots, pack your bags.”

MEGAPHONE

“It was a rough year. It was not the year we thought we would have had. We kept fighting. We didn't give up, and we're disappointed the season ended the way that it did.”

Doomed Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing, after his 7-25 season.