And so the Madness continues.

Once again the NCAA Tournament has lived up to the event’s reputation. Upsets abounded, Cinderellas danced and overdogs went home with their tail between their legs.

No. 1 seed Purdue fell to No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson. No. 1 seed Kansas fell to No. 8 seed Arkansas. No. 15 Princeton rallied past No. 2 Arkansas, then ran No. 7 Missouri off the court.

This was another Big Dance gut punch for Truman -- not quite as bad as the Norfolk State fiasco, but similar enough to leave a mark.

When Missouri was on this season, the Tigers could beat just about anybody. And when Missouri was off, it could take a hard fall against just about anybody.

Once again were we were reminded that these single-elimination tourney games are short and highly emotional. Momentum shifts can be dramatic. When teams get rolling in this highly charged atmosphere, they can really roll.

Just ask the Princeton Tigers.

“The world looks at us as two upsets,” Princeton star Tosan Evbuomwan said. “But I feel like we're supposed to be here. We have a lot of confidence in one another, what we're doing. There's definitely no letup with this group.”

Teams on the wrong side of a momentum shift often run out of time trying to recover. In Missouri’s case, though, Dennis Gates’ team was never coming back against Princeton. Saturday’s game was never in doubt.

But here is the positive angle for TigerFan to take: Gates is highly driven, even by major college coaching standards. Getting stepped on by an Ivy League team with a Sweet 16 berth at stake did not sit well.

Now he gets to work on next season, identifying which eligible players will return and what team needs he must address in the transfer portal.

If Gates needs additional motivation during the offseason (and we doubt that he does) then perhaps he can display in his office a photo of shirtless Eric Musselman’s celebration after Arkansas advance.

Here is what folks have been writing about March Madness:

Jerry Brewer, Washington Post: “For the second straight NCAA men’s basketball tournament, a No. 15 seed from New Jersey has charmed and bludgeoned its way to the Sweet 16. Just as St. Peter’s went from cute to dangerous in record time last year, Princeton now stands as more than a great story. It is a threat to keep up this disturbance. A first-round upset of second-seeded Arizona wasn’t sufficiently chaotic. So Princeton blew out No. 7 Missouri, 78-63, on Saturday at Golden 1 Center to advance to a South Region semifinal next week in Louisville . . . These Tigers can play with either team. They’re big and athletic, skilled and tough, and blessed with the resourcefulness to win in many different ways. Don’t categorize them plainly as a tough out. They’re locked all the way in, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they matched the St. Peter’s run and made it to the Elite Eight . . . With guard Ryan Langborg splashing three-pointers and slashing hard and finishing through contact at the rim, Princeton tore apart Missouri’s full-court pressure defense. It was a thorough dissection. Missouri had the lead for just 32 seconds of this game. The rest of the time, Princeton forward Tosan Evbuomwan was controlling the game without scoring much and his teammates were attacking every Missouri weakness. Princeton managed to beat Arizona with its ‘C’ game, but this time, the Tigers were sharp. And right now, their best measures up to just about anybody.”

Tom Ley, The Defector: “A 15-seed making it past the second round used to be just about as unthinkable as a 16-seed winning even one game, but that's also a trend that has started to change. The Dunk City team from FGCU became the first 15-seed to make the Sweet 16 in 2013, and it has since happened three more times, in consecutive years. Oral Roberts got there in 2021, St. Peter's got all the way to the Elite 8 in 2022, and now Princeton has advanced to the Sweet 16 this year. Princeton has brought further innovations by joining Oral Roberts as the rare 15-seed that nobody really wants to root for. Where all this leaves us is in the middle of a tournament where two things that have happened less than a handful of times in the history of college basketball—a 15-seed making it to the Sweet 16 and a 16-seed winning its first-round game—have happened over the course of the same long weekend. No. 8 Arkansas beating No. 1 Kansas on Saturday night barely even registers as an unexpected outcome in this context. This all comes on the heels of a 2021 Sweet 16 which featured the highest average seed (5.88) in tournament history, and a 2022 Sweet 16 which nearly matched that mark (5.31 average seed).”

Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “No. 1 overall seed Alabama looked every bit the part of the No. 1 overall seed in this year's tournament in a dominant, runaway 73-51 win over No. 8 seed Maryland. The Tide have run it up on teams all season in SEC play and they did the same against the Terps, outscoring them 45-28 in the second half to distance themselves en route to a Sweet 16 berth. Freshman star Brandon Miller contributed 19 points after being held scoreless in the first round and Jahvon Quinerly led all scorers with 22 points. The win moved Alabama to the Sweet 16 for the second time in three seasons under coach Nate Oats after failing to do so in 16 years leading up to 2021.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “A sport of small sample sizes and microscopic margins has turned into a roulette wheel of possibilities that will likely be determined over the next two weeks by health, random shotmaking and perhaps sheer luck . . . Arkansas probably has more players who will earn a living in the NBA than Kansas, and yet they were a No. 8 seed because they dealt with injuries and didn’t play up to their potential for much of the season. Now healthy, why not Arkansas? Or what about Tennessee, which spent much of the season shooting terribly but made nine threes to beat red-hot Duke on Saturday? The Vols guard like crazy, but they’re not among the top-50 teams in the offensive metrics. What if they suddenly catch fire for a few games?”

John Fanta, FoxSports.com: “For Rick Barnes, Saturday put the criticism to bed that he can’t get Tennessee going on a deep NCAA Tournament run. How did they do it? Well, we entered asking how the Vols would score. A team that entered shooting 33% from beyond the arc on the season had a game-changing day from downtown, going 9-for-21 from 3. With Zeigler down, it has meant Santiago Vescovi has to take on an even bigger role. He drilled four triples, scoring 14 points to go along with five rebounds and as many assists. March Madness can bring out a different wave from a team, and we saw that on the offensive end from the Vols on Saturday. But it all goes back to the matchup. Duke is defensively oriented, but that played right into Tennessee’s hands. The Vols are wired for that style of a game, ranking No. 1 in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Since Kentucky coach John Calipari signed a ‘lifetime contract’ in 2019, the Wildcats have failed to make it past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky's 2020 team was destined for a good seeding in the Big Dance before it was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Wildcats missed the event in 2021 amid a historically bad 9-16 season. Kentucky returned to the field last year as a No. 2 seed but was bounced by No. 15 seed Saint Peter's in the first round. Including SEC Tournament games, Kentucky is just 2-5 in the postseason since Calipari's lifetime deal, which reportedly came amid UCLA's pursuit of Calipari. At the time, he was coming off a 30-7 season that ended in the Elite Eight. It marked the sixth straight season in which UK played beyond the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, but by the time the 2024 NCAA Tournament rolls around, it will have been five calendar years since one of the nation's most-storied programs has made a Sweet 16.”

Lindsay Schnell, USA Today: “Sixth-seeded Kentucky and John Calipari lost 75-69 to third-seeded Kansas State on Sunday but don’t worry, Calipari is still getting paid. A lot. Calipari, one of the highest paid coaches in college sports, will take home $8.5 million this season despite Kentucky underachieving again. The Wildcats haven’t been to the Sweet 16 since 2019, a puzzling trend for a team typically stacked with NBA talent. Kansas State, meanwhile, is only paying Jerome Tang $2.1 million. Given all of Kentucky’s advantages and all of K-State’s disadvantages, it seems like maybe the pay should be just a little more equitable. Or, at the very least, like Coach Cal should consider giving back some of his money.”

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “I think Houston can become the first team in NCAA history to both host and participate in the Final Four and win a national title. (Yes, Butler reached the Final Four in Indianapolis in 2010, but Butler was not the host school.) For Houston, I just had to see if Jamal Shead and Marcus Sasser could play at a high level, even though they're both dealing with injuries. Shead had his struggles, but he played 34 minutes. And Sasser scored 22 points (7-for-14 shooting) in 31 minutes, even though he had to play through foul trouble. That's not the only evidence. When healthy -- or most healthy -- this team has a depth that boosts its chances. Tramon Mark (26 points) reminded all that this team is bigger than Sasser. I don't know if Houston is 100 percent. But it's close enough to make its national title dreams seem tangible. Plus, the Cougars have a lot of time to rest and get ready for their next opponent.”

MEGAPHONE

“I understand what this program is about. I think, again, that's what makes it what it is, and that's why I tell players, this isn't for everybody because the expectations are so high. The same with coaching. It's not for everybody. This thing is -- there's a high expectation level, and it is Kentucky. You put that on. The other team is going to play out of their minds, and they're going to play like they have nothing to lose. That means you've got to play that way.”

Kentucky coach John Calipari, on the unique pressure of his job.