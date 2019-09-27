There was lots of dynasty chatter in the Windy City after the Chicago Cubs won the 2016 World Series and ended their epic title drought.
That franchise lost 91, 101, 96 and 89 games during its tank-and-rebuild period. That was a big price to pay for building that juggernaut.
But after four straight trips to postseason play, the Cubs collapsed down the stretch this season and missed the bracket.
President of baseball operations Theo Epstein told reporters that he will see the job through. He shot down speculation that he could return to the Boston Red Sox to replace Dave Dombrowski.
"There's nothing to that story. I'm here," Epstein said. "We have a lot we need to work on to get back to the level we're accustomed to. I'm invested in that. That's what I'm focused on, so yeah, there's nothing to that. I will say, I have really good relationships with a lot of people there. I certainly wish them the best. It's just, there's nothing to the story."
Manager Joe Maddon probably won't get to see the job through. All signs point to him getting the short haircut after the season.
"I'm going to keep that between me and Joe," Epstein said. "It's just not something I'm comfortable talking about."
With managerial jobs opening up all across baseball, Maddon ought to be on a bench somewhere next season. Meanwhile, he must finish out this season with a team that's mentally physically beaten.
With several of his regulars battling injuries, Maddon is likely to use some mish-mash lineups against the Cardinals -- who are trying to fend off the hard-charging Milwaukee Brewers and win the National League Central.
"Listen, we're going into St. Louis, these games matter for two teams," Maddon told reporters in Pittsburgh. "And that's why I would like to believe we should play some pretty good baseball . . . You just put your best foot forward."
Going forward, Epstein and Co. have lots of work to do. The franchise's stunning inability to draft and develop pitching put it at a disadvantage against the Cardinals and Brewers.
So expect the Cubs to be busy on the trade front and in free agency.
"When you go through things like this, the extreme nature of what's happened can make things clear or make things unavoidable," Epstein said. "You can't spin a narrative for yourself and avoid facing some realities. So, I think there are important things that we need to examine and fix in every aspect of our operation. I think that's the mindset we're all going to take."
And . . .
“I think there's obviously change needed in a lot of areas,” Epstein said. “That's made even more clear by the nature of what's happened down the stretch. But I think it was made clear over the course of the year, too, in a lot of ways. And back to last year in some regards, too. And just for the record, I'm not talking about Joe."
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Jay Jaffe, ESPN.com: "It's easy to identify what has gone wrong for the Cubs in September. They've had a lack of dependable starting pitching outside of Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks, awful bullpen performances in high-leverage spots (their .436 wOBA in such situations this month ranks 29th out of 30) and some bad breaks with injuries (Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Addison Russell) that revealed this team's lack of depth relative to the past few seasons. In the larger sample size, two areas of weakness really stand out. The bullpen, despite ranking third in the National League in ERA (3.91), is just eighth in fWAR (1.8). (Craig) Kimbrel has only intermittently pitched well since joining the team in late June; but it is the struggles of higher-leverage guys such as Brad Brach (since released), Carl Edwards Jr. and Pedro Strop, as well as the all-too-predictable loss of Brandon Morrow to elbow troubles, that reduced the team's margin for error. That needs fixing. So too does center field, where Albert Almora Jr., Jason Heyward and Ian Happ have combined for just a 77 wRC+ and 0.2 WAR. At this stage of his career, Heyward's bat (101 wRC+) is a better fit for center field than right, but the defensive metrics suggest his glove is stretched in the middle. As tempting as it might be to retain hot-hitting deadline acquisition Nicholas Castellanos, his terrible glove work (minus-5.7 runs via ultimate zone rating and minus-10 via defensive runs saved) would make for a much-weakened defense in such an alignment."
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: "Given their lack of range and the fact that the Cubs are stuck with Jason Heyward -- who is better suited in right field than center -- keeping both Nicholas Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber doesn't seem like the smart play. That means they have to pick one. Signing Castellanos costs them only money and it's possible he wants to be a Cub for life after the trade from Detroit breathed new life into his game. At the very least, I'll guess he goes to Scott Boras and says to only talk to contenders. Schwarber doesn't have the trade value he once had, but he's hit .302/.392/.657 with 12 doubles, two triples and 15 homers in his last 53 games. He really seems to have come into his own. Dealing him while putting Castellanos in left field could land the Cubs one or two usable pieces and my hunch is the money isn't much different on Castellanos in free agency vs. Schwarber in arbitration."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "The Cardinals were nothing more than a mediocre .500 team at the All-Star break who did absolutely nothing at the trade deadline. Yet, (manager Mike Shildt) not only kept his team believing in themselves, but they thrived down the stretch, going a major-league best 32-12 since Aug. 9 and 46-23 since the All-Star break. He edges out Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers for (NL Manager of the Year), as long as the Cardinals win the NL Central."
Emma Baccallieri, SI.com: "The boost from that easy schedule can’t be overlooked. But (pitching success) still an encouraging sign in a crucial area for Milwaukee. It includes the success of deadline acquisitions Jordan Lyles and Drew Pomeranz; the best run from Zach Davies since his electric April; the steadiest month yet for Chase Anderson and Gio Gonzalez; and a strong performance from Brent Suter in his return from Tommy John. And, meanwhile, Josh Hader has continued to be himself, which means that he’s still striking out more than sixteen batters per nine. In other words, Milwaukee’s success here has pulled from across the board, rotation and relief. The season-best monthly numbers have come from both units. The Brewers’ pitching has been so good, in fact, that it’s been able to sustain a fairly flat offense. Milwaukee’s September OPS of .743 is its lowest monthly number of the year. (By OPS+, that’s a perfectly average 100, not anything to get concerned about but not anything to get excited over, either.) There have been positive points—(Christian) Yelich’s replacement Trent Grisham has capably answered the call; Yasmani Grandal has been stellar, Ryan Braun has continued a strong second half—but, in all, the offense hasn’t been the driving force here. It’s been the pitching."
MEGAPHONE
“It's definitely a stinging feeling. It hasn't happened too often for me, so it's a weird feeling. But, I mean, we as a group just flat-out didn't get it done this last month. Other teams did. Other teams played better than us. It (stinks) going forward.”
Cubs pitcher Jon Lester, on missing the playoffs.