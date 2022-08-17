Tipsheet: Once-promising Cardinals outfielder Piscotty fades onto waiver wire

Back in 2018, Cardinals fans really missed outfielder Stephen Piscotty.

He hit .267 with 41 doubles, 27 homers, 88 RBIs and a .821 on-base plus slugging percentage for his hometown Oakland A’s that season. The Cardinals traded him after the 2017 season so he could be closer to his family while his mother, Gretchen, battled Lou Gehrig’s disease.

In return for Piscotty, the A’s sent the Cardinals utility player Yairo Munoz – who delivered two decent seasons before flaking out – and spare infielder Max Schrock.

That was not an exciting return for Piscotty, but the Cardinals and A’s did right thing by making that trade.

Unfortunately Piscotty’s career took a negative turn in 2019 that eventually led to the A’s cutting him loose Tuesday.

Piscotty, 31, was batting .190 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 42 games when he hit the waiver wire.

“I wasn’t planning on having to reflect on my time with the A’s so soon, but when I do think back, I think immediately to 2018 and how grateful I am to this organization for bringing me home to be with my family while my mom was sick,” Piscotty texted to the San Francisco Chronicle. “I will forever be grateful for that. Surely there have been a lot of ups and downs over the last few years, I think for now I will just focus on the ups and how lucky I was to wear the uniform of my hometown team.”

The Cardinals drafted Piscotty 36th overall in 2012 out of Stanford. He was another of the franchise's classic high-floor, low-ceiling picks.

To transition from the college game to pro baseball, Piscotty had to alter his hitting approach and gain more power. In his last full season at Triple-A Memphis, he hit 32 doubles but just nine homers in 500 at bats in 2014.

To take the Next Step in his career, Piscotty picked spots during his at bats to “go big” and swing for power.

In his one full season with the Cardinals, in 2016, he hit .273 with 35 doubles, 22 homers, 85 RBIs and .800 OPS. He was an excellent right fielder who could fill in as a center fielder as well.

Piscotty seemed destined for bigger things in the STL, but Gretchen’s fight brought him back to the Bay Area and refocused his life. After her death in 2018 Piscotty continued to raise awareness for ALS research.

“I want to acknowledge Stephen Piscotty first and just talk a little bit about his time here, which came at a really important time for us when we made that trade at the end of 2017,” A’s general manager David Forst told reporters after letting him go. “I appreciate everything that Stephen gave us both on and off the field in his time here.”

Despite his declining production, Piscotty is not ready to retire.

“Not sure what’s next for me, going to spend family time with my beautify wife and son and let it all sink in, but I’ve definitely not played my last baseball game,” he texted.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here’s what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “(Paul) Goldschmidt has seemingly been the (NL MVP) leader here since he hit .404 with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs in May, but now he appears to be neck-and-neck with teammate (Nolan) Arenado. Goldschmidt has the offensive edge, but Arenado is not far behind while also providing his usual Gold Glove defense at third base. It certainly will be a fascinating debate if this holds, as the last time teammates to finish 1-2 in the MVP voting was 2000, when Jeff Kent beat out Barry Bonds. Where it gets really interesting, however, is if one of the other contenders makes a late push. We could end up with a situation like 1996, when Mariners teammates Alex Rodriguez and Ken Griffey Jr. were the two best players in the league but A-Rod got 10 first-place votes and Griffey four, while Juan Gonzalez ended up winning MVP honors with A-Rod and Griffey in second and fourth place, respectively. (In those pre-WAR days, it's now viewed as one of the worst MVP selections ever). Anyway, Goldschmidt is my sentimental favorite given that he has two runner-ups and another third-place finish in his career.”

Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “That (Yadier) Molina is and long has been so important to how the Cardinals operate is obvious. And now he’s in the final weeks of a Hall of Fame-worthy career. He was absent with injury for a month and a half, and it’s probably not a coincidence that the Cards kind of plodded along without him, going 17-19 in that span. Since his return, they have had an awesome August. And on a new-look pitching staff post-Deadline (with the possibility of Jack Flaherty returning for a handful of starts), Yadi’s game-calling is as important as ever.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The White Sox would never fire (Tony) La Russa again, but they would move him to a special assistant’s role if they miss the postseason. They are the most underachieving team in baseball playing in the league’s softest division.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “(Walker) Buehler has not pitched in the majors since June 10, just days before he underwent an operation to have bone chips removed from his throwing elbow. The National League West-leading Dodgers were hopeful he could return ahead of the stretch run and the 2022 postseason, but that will not be the case. Buehler's absence for the rest of the season is a blow to the Dodgers, who are also without left-hander Clayton Kershaw (lower back discomfort) for the time being. Young right-hander Dustin May is nearing his return after undergoing his own elbow surgery in May 2021. As it stands, the Dodgers playoff rotation seems likely to feature some combination of Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin, Andrew Heaney, and Tyler Anderson. Of course, much can change over the coming month-plus, and it's possible that the Dodgers will end up using May or rookie Ryan Pepiot instead if they feel a right-hander matchups up better with their postseason opponents.”

Dan Syzmborski, FanGraphs: “While a certain trade with the team in D.C. for a specific outfielder of much acclaim rightfully got the most thundering plaudits after the deadline, the depth move for Brandon Drury in a small trade with the Reds is looking even better. After a string of disappointing seasons following his early success in Arizona, he’s having a career year, hitting .269/.333/.521 for a wRC+ of 130 and playing several positions. Drury is competent at both second base and third base, which amplifies the value of his offensive production, and that flexibility allows the Padres to shuffle players around the diamond as needs, matchups, or injuries demand. He’s even played enough shortstop that he can be at least considered an emergency option, but it’s less needed in San Diego with Ha-Seong Kim and Jake Cronenworth likely ahead of him in the depth chart at the position. The Padres’ depth mitigates the loss of (Fernando) Tatis (Jr.), but their young superstar is so good that practically any timeshare of mortals will represent a significant downgrade at the position.”

Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus: “What’s most amazing about the Baltimore Orioles isn’t even that they’re here: It’s how they’re here. This isn’t the story of a single breakout, a 2020 Cedric Mullins coming out of nowhere. This Orioles ballclub is a model of depth, an inconceivable sentence to type given that this rebuild has been symbolized by Mikael Franco and Rougned Odor, a collection of castoffs killing time together. The preseason Orioles roster was in danger of forfeiting from a lack of major-league players; the situation transformed over a matter of months, almost invisibly. The 2022 Baltimore Orioles are an actual good team.”

MEGAPHONE

“I mean, it’s going to let us know pretty quick where we are as a team. Great team. But we’re also a good team and we fight.”

Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff, on his team’s stretch of games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.