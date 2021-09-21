Tipsheet: "Ordinary" Alabama effort at Florida gives other SEC teams hope

While barely hanging on to edge Florida 31-29 down in The Swamp, Alabama looked somewhat human.
The Crimson Tide started fast in that game, then faded while Gators pounded them on the ground.
“We became an ordinary team,” Averaged coach Nick Saban noted Monday.
Saban became vexed by his team’s uneven defensive play. The Gators averaged 6.0 yards per carry.
“What concerns me most is we cannot sustain our intensity, especially on defense,” Saban said after the game. “We had a lot of mental errors. They did a good job, they did a really good job, had a good plan.
“When you’re playing the option, everybody’s got to be disciplined. Somebody’s got the quarterback, somebody’s got the pitch. Because we weren’t doing that correctly, I think we were afraid of doing a lot of other things that we had planned in the game.”
As you expect, Florida came at Alabama with some new offensive wrinkles.
“But you’ve got to adapt to those things and play things on principle,” Saban said Monday. “And at times we didn’t do that very well. And we weren’t very aggressive. We didn’t get off the field on third down, especially in the second half.”
Writing for Saturday Down South, Matt Hayes had this take on Alabama:
Saban’s defense, his pride over 14 glorious seasons in Tuscaloosa, is driving around with a flat tire and no spare.
Florida rushed for 254 yards against Alabama, the most given up by a Saban defense since Ohio State got 281 in a 2014 CFP semifinal win over the Tide. The Gators had 9 runs of 10-plus yards, and did all of that damage on the ground without a serious threat in the passing game. Florida wideout Jermaine Copeland, the team’s leading receiver and deep threat, had 1 catch for 10 yards.
One more thing: Florida accomplished all of this with its best player, QB Anthony Richardson, standing on the sideline with an injured hamstring.
The Crimson Tide figure to get healthy Saturday at the expense of Southern Miss before getting tested by Ole Miss and Saban’s only buddy Lane Kiffin the next week.
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks are writing about college football:
Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “Over the weekend, we saw No. 1 Alabama struggle to hold on against then-No. 11 Florida, winning by only two. For some reason, No. 3 Oklahoma decided to be the first good team in recent memory to look mediocre against Nebraska. No. 6 Clemson continued looking as flawed as ever in a strange -- and weather-delayed -- win over Georgia Tech. Then there was No. 9 Ohio State, which responded to its loss to Oregon by being in a one-score game against Tulsa at home in the fourth quarter. The four programs that have dominated the CFP era of the sport -- they are responsible for 20 of the 28 playoff berths in the first seven seasons -- have never looked more vulnerable during it. Their struggles have led to a national narrative that the 2021 season could mark the first time since the first College Football Playoff in 2014 where the four-team field doesn't include at least three of these programs. Of course, we'll ignore the fact that if the season ended now, the field would still be Alabama, Oklahoma and two teams that have reached the playoff before in Georgia and Oregon, because that's not the point. College football's national title race has become so hopelessly predictable that even the idea of Georgia and Oregon being in the title race has a ‘Cinderella’ feel to it.”
Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports: “A glance at the scores across college football might not send a shiver down the spines of the elite today, but it should. No team in the top 10 lost but watch the games closely and listen for the muffled hiccups in Columbus, Norman, Tuscaloosa, Clemson, Athens and Eugene. No one has a perfect bill of health. Clemson beat hapless Georgia Tech by six; Oklahoma survived — yes, survived — against Nebraska; Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown was injured against Stony Brook; even in a blowout, Georgia’s defense had issues defending South Carolina’s smaller and faster receivers. Yes, the symptoms continue to worsen across the sport. The nationally-ranked teams below the “elite” fell or experienced scares Saturday. Nineteen ranked teams have lost in the span of three weeks, the most ever in the AP poll era. We haven’t quite reached 2007 levels of panic among the elite, but you can feel chaos looming. Not all of the nation’s best will fall, but all have already stumbled. The only question is whether insanity will set in, just as it did in 2007, when the Nos. 1 and 2 teams lost 11 times in a span of 56 days.”
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: “Alabama (3-0) has won 17 straight games. The Crimson Tide beat Florida 31-29, but they struggled to run the ball. The Gators were a two-point conversion away from tying the game. Arkansas, Texas A&M and Ole Miss are among the unbeaten teams in the SEC West that could at least make it tough on the Crimson Tide to go unbeaten in the regular season. There will be less ‘rat poison’ [glowing media coverage] for Alabama coach Nick Saban to contend with, at least for a week.”
Erick Smith, USA Today: “It's easy to point out Clemson and its struggles on offense this season. The Tigers have been held to 17 combined points in its two games against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents. They look like a shell of the team that previously had Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence running the offense. The crazy thing is that they still might be the best team in the conference. Virginia Tech appeared to be the biggest challenger to Clemson after beating North Carolina in its opener. Then the Hokies lost at West Virginia this week. But that wasn't the worst non-conference showing Saturday. Miami fell for the second time, by 21 points at home to Michigan State. Pittsburgh dropped a game at home to Western Michigan one week after beating Tennessee on the road. About the only consolation to the weekend was Louisville's upset of Central Florida, which is telling in that the Cardinals were an underdog at home against a Group of Five opponent.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “For Cincinnati – or any Group of Five program, or BYU for another few years – to even be in the College Football Playoff discussion in the conference room in a Grapevine, Texas hotel, it 1) has to go unbeaten – that’s non-negotiable. 2) It has to beat a few Power Five programs, and 3) it has to rip through everyone else. The final score wasn’t exactly indicative of how tough the Indiana game was, but you are what it says on the scoreboard, and Cincinnati went on the road against a Big Ten team ranked in the preseason top 25 and left with a 38-24 win over Indiana. It gets a week off, and then it’s on to Notre Dame. In a perfect world, the Irish beat Wisconsin this weekend to make that meeting mean that much more.”
Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “For those who remain Michigan skeptics despite the strong start, that's fine. Sensible, even. With the disappointing ways the Wolverines' seasons have tended to end -- three losses in four games in 2016, three losses in a row in 2017, two in a row in 2018 and 2019, four in five games in 2020 -- they still face the burden of proof. They have a battery of tests ahead, too, with a Week 4 visit from 3-0 Rutgers and road trips to Wisconsin, Michigan State and Nebraska before Halloween. But they've looked the part so far. They're not alone. These are heady days in Big Ten country, and not only because the ennui wafting from Ann Arbor has died down (for now). The ice cream tastes a little sweeter at the Michigan State and Penn State dairies. The burgers at Short's in Iowa City are a little juicier. Iowa and Penn State are both in the top six in the AP poll, and Michigan, Maryland, Michigan State and Rutgers are each 3-0 for the first time since 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2012, respectively. Of the 15 power-conference teams with at least a 4% chance of going 11-1 or better, per SP+, five reside in the Big Ten. Even if Alabama and Georgia win out in the regular season and gobble up two of the four spots in the College Football Playoff -- which is obviously far from guaranteed -- the oddity of the early season and the sheer depth of options within the Big Ten could mean that it has a chance at scoring both of the other two spots.”
MEGAPHONE
“One thing is a lot of team plays Alabama and sometimes don’t think they’re going to win the game, maybe. Our guys certainly expected to win the game. Played that way. Where we’re headed as a program -- I talked about it when I got here, I want a team that can compete for championships on a consistent basis. To compete for championships, you’re going to have to beat Alabama.”
Florida coach Dan Mullen, after nearly knocking off the Crimson Tide.