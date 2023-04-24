As the NHL playoffs roll on, castoffs of the 2022-23 Blues continue to flourish while putting the miserable STL season behind them.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, bolstered by forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari, lead the Tampa Bay Lightning two games to one in their first-round series.

The New York Rangers with winger Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola have a 2-1 edge over the New Jersey Devils. Out West, forward Ivan Barbashev and the Vegas Golden Knights have a 2-1 edge over the Winnipeg Jets.

For decades, the long-frustrated Blues acquired players with Stanley Cup experience while hoping to build a parade-worthy team. Now other franchises are benefiting from Cup-seasoned players acquired from the Blues.

Defenseman Morgan Rielly scored the game-winning goal for the Maple Leafs Saturday, but O’Reilly was the player who kept his team alive in the game by scoring the tying goal with 1 minute left in regulation time.

Writing for NHL.com, Michael Zeisberger had this take on the former Blue:

In O'Reilly's case, Keefe said the 32-year-old forward was acquired along with forward Noel Acciari from the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 18 "for moments like this."

Big moments. Playoff moments. Moments he produced repeatedly in winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2019, when he helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup. Moments the Maple Leafs have had far too few of in playoffs past.

One of those O'Reilly moments came with a minute remaining in the third period, when he banged in a rebound at the edge of the crease to tie the game 3-3 after Toronto appeared destined to lose. Up in the press box, general manager Kyle Dubas, the architect of the O'Reilly deal, appeared to almost fall out of his seat while celebrating.

With good reason.

O'Reilly was Toronto's best player not named Samsonov, finishing with three points (one goal, two assists), including the face-off win that led to Rielly's overtime winner, and sacrificing his body to block a shot with two seconds remaining in regulation.

“His name was all over this game,” Rielly said in admiration. “That's why you go out and get a guy like that. We really appreciate the way that he plays.”

Other alumni of the 2019 Blues Cup winners include Pat Maroon (Lightning), Alex Pietrangelo (Golden Knights), Oskar Sundqvist (Minnesota Wild) and Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz (Seattle Kraken).

And look: That was former Blues grinder Mackenzie MacEachern scoring from the slot for Carolina as the Hurricanes won Sunday. Mac Mac spent the year with their AHL team, the Chicago Wolves, and graduated from Carolina’s playoff taxi squad to play his first game for the franchise.

“It's a pretty easy group to step into,” MacEachern told reporters afterward. “I got to know a few of them during training camp, but it's an unbelievable group. They're a bunch of nice guys. They made me feel pretty welcome right away. It's just an unbelievable experience . . I'm just trying to take it all in and go shift-by-shift.”

Here is what folks have been writing about the postseason:

Mark Spector, Sportsnet: “Evander Kane and Zach Hyman had one crummy empty net goal between them through three games and almost 57 minutes of Game 4 of this playoff series. Jack Campbell had gone from being the final piece of the puzzle, to a puzzled guy down at the end of the bench, opening the gate for the boys. As a team, the great offensive machine that is the Edmonton Oilers had cashed in just one of its past 11 playoff overtime games. But it’s a funny thing about stories that get penned down here in the land of the Hollywood screenwriter. Somehow, a hero always emerges — against all odds. Campbell came off the bench trailing 3-0 after 20 minutes, stopped 27 of 28 shots he faced — including a circus stop on Viktor Arvidsson with 5:46 to play in a game led 4-3 by the Kings. Then Kane rifled home the game-tying goal with 3:02 left in regulation. Then finally — and you would groan if it went down like this in a Disney movie — it was Hyman who was rewarded on his 16th shot on goal of the series, beating the irascible Joonas Korpikoski in overtime. Roll the credits on a thrilling, 5-4 win that evens this series at two games apiece. Let the MGM lion roar. We’ve got a series here.”

Adam Proteau, The Hockey News: “After their 5-2 victory Sunday afternoon, the Carolina Hurricanes hold a 3-1 series lead in their first-round showdown with the New York Islanders. But something feels not quite right about them. After losing Game 3 to the Isles Friday, the Hurricanes did regroup well in a dominant win Sunday. But if you’d said, prior to the start of the regular season, the Canes were going rely on Antti Raanta to carry all the load in net for them this off-season, we’d have been more worried about picking Carolina to win the Stanley Cup. As it turns out, the Hurricanes did not receive high-quality goaltending through the first three games against the Islanders – at least, not consistently high-quality netminding. Although Raanta turned aside 25 of 26 Isles shots in Carolina’s 2-1 Game 1 win, he posted an average .887 save percentage in his next two appearances. That is certainly not nearly good enough, especially when the guy in the other team’s net is star goalie Ilya Sorokin. Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour went back to Raanta for Game 4, however, and the Hurricanes responded with their most thorough win over the Islanders. Raanta stopped 27 of 29 Isles shots in Sunday’s win.”

Matt Larkin, Daily Faceoff: “Brayden Point stood up for a few anguished strides and fell back down, writhing. Morgan Rielly lay prone as Nikita Kucherov buried a stick in his back. Steven Stamkos and Auston Matthews waltzed for a few bars before crashing to the ice. Tanner Jeannot hurled obscenities at Luke Schenn, thirsting for violence. Mark 5:04 of the third period in Game 3, Saturday night at Amalie Arena, as the moment of detonation between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning. The intensity was already percolating. The series arrived lugging the baggage of recent history between two teams who went seven games last year. Game 1 included Michael Bunting’s nasty check to the head of Erik Cernak and ensuing suspension, not to mention Jake McCabe taking out Mikey Eyssimont with a thunderous hit. Jeannot bloodied Schenn during a heavyweight tilt in Game 2, which also included Mark Giordano and Zach Bogosian throwing down. But this rivalry went nuclear in the third period of Game 3 Saturday when Rielly drilled Point into the boards in Toronto’s zone. Rielly was initially assessed a five-minute major for boarding, but it was correctly negated upon a review. Point simply lost the puck battle with Rielly, who hit him clean on the shoulder. Still, it was a heavy collision that drew the Lightning’s fury. It’s clear now: hate is real in this series. Looking at how Leafs GM Kyle Dubas behaved at the 2023 Trade Deadline, it feels like everything was building toward a night like Saturday, wasn’t it? Seemingly fed up with his team’s streak of first-round playoff exists and the reputation that teams can push around the Leafs’ stars, Dubas eschewed the spreadsheet-friendly team construction to collect blunt instruments, acquiring Schenn, McCabe, Noel Acciari and Sam Lafferty, not to mention upping the grit and experience factor with Ryan O’Reilly. It was as if Toronto was reconstructing its roster specifically to go to war with the Lightning, who are the NHL’s biggest, heaviest team and also among the toughest, sitting near the top of the league in penalties, major penalties and hits in the regular season. And why not prepare for them? The two teams were locked into their matchup months in advance.”

Emily Sadler, Sportsnet: “Down two games after stumbling through back-to-back 5-1 losses at home, it was clear heading into Game 3 in New York that the New Jersey Devils needed to make a change if they had any hopes of finding their footing in this series. Although the Devils’ defeats couldn’t be pinned entirely on the performance of Vitek Vanecek considering the club’s sputtering offence shrunk his margin of error to pretty much zero, the starting netminder’s .827 save percentage through two games wasn’t exactly setting the stage for a comeback. Enter Akira Schmid. Though the rookie netminder didn’t see a lot of ice time this season — he got just 14 starts, compared to Vanecek’s 48 and Mackenzie Blackwood’s 20 — he was quick to impress when he did. And on Saturday night against a New York Rangers team trying to push New Jersey to the brink, Schmid pushed back. The 22-year-old was calm, cool and collected over the course of his post-season debut, facing 36 shots and letting just a single puck past him to backstop his team to a 2-1 overtime victory.”

Larry Brooks, New York Post: “If it is an axiom that players and teams need to have short memories in the playoffs — and it is — then the Devils showed up at the Garden on Saturday as if they had gone through an Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind treatment. This was a different Devils team with, literally, a different goaltender in place as contrasted with the one that played the first two games at The Rock and suffered consecutive defeats to the Rangers. This was a team that reminded everyone it finished the regular season with 112 points, five more than the Rangers. But this was also a somewhat different Rangers team from the one that dominated in the two games in Newark. This was a Rangers team that never quite got on its horse, never quite got to its game, never quite rose to the moment yearned for by a Garden crowd that was more apprehensive than exuberant as the match evolved.”

MEGAPHONE

"I think all playoff games are big tests, but this one was massive for our group. I thought we responded well. It is not an easy team to come back against. We came back in waves in the second period and put ourselves back into it."

Oilers star Leon Draisaitl, on his team’s comeback victory Sunday.