Former Blues captains Ryan O'Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo experienced contrasting fortunes in Wednesday night's NHL playoff action.

First, here's the positive Blues alumni news. Backed to the brink of elimination, O'Reilly and the Toronto Maple Leafs responded with 60 strong minutes of playoff hockey Wednesday,

They came out hitting the Florida Panthers. They won board battles. They blocked shots. O'Reilly set a perfectly-timed net front screen on Mitch Marner's decisive goal.

Our Town’s Joseph Woll, the Leafs’ No. 3 goaltender, was steady in net. Toronto’s team defense held firm in the 2-1 road victory that kept the Leafs’ season alive.

“We hadn’t gotten up to our standards,” Leafs forward William Nylander told reporters. “If we battle, we have a chance against these guys.”

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe has been waiting and waiting for his team to elevate its play. It took sinking into a 3-0 series hole to inspire that response.

“From the coach side of it, now you look and say, well, that's the standard,” he said. “That's where we've been trying to get to. That is what's required. So, we can't have any letup.

“It’s a great response. But it’s one response.”

And the Leafs will need three more responses with Florida leading the series 3-1. Winning this series – and keeping the Toronto media wolves off their door – will require still better and better effort.

Now, here's the negative Blues alumni news. Over in the other playoff game Wednesday night, the Edmonton Oilers handled the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 to even that series 2-2.

The game got ugly at the end. Pietrangelo pole-axed Leon Draisaitl as the Oilers star bid for an empty-net goal.

Draisaitl’s running mate, Connor McDavid, was none too pleased with that. Pietrangelo, a former Blues captain, has never been suspended -- but the Oilers are calling for him to be banned from Game 5 of the series.

“You would like to see it reviewed for sure. I'd like to see it suspended,” McDavid told reporters. “I mean, it's as intent-to-injure as you can get. Time, score, clock, all play a factor. He comes from over his own head and places it kind of under Leon's chin. You'd like to see something like that suspended. It's not a hockey play."

In the other two series, the Carolina Hurricanes will try to close out the erratic New Jersey Devils Thursday while the Dallas Stars will try to gain the edge on the Seattle Kraken.

The Devils trail the Hurricanes 3-1 in their series. And when they have lost this spring, they have lost big: New Jersey has been outscored 32-7 in their six playoff losses this spring.

“We get down and then every game's kind of been like that for us,” Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton said. “Just grows and grows.”

The Dallas-Seattle series is knotted 2-2 after the teams traded blowout victories. Blues fans should be pulling for the Kraken, who feature old friends Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz.

Losses by Toronto and Dallas in this playoff round would give the Blues better draft position with the two later first-round picks they acquired this season.

Here is what folks have been writing about the playoffs:

Luke Fox, Sportsnet: “After shrugging through too many periods of regular-season effort in Round 2, the Maple Leafs played with pride Wednesday. Role players David Kämpf (bone-rattling bodycheck) and Noel Acciari (full-windup slapshot) each absorbed blows forceful enough to send them to the trainer’s room. Both hustled back into action. Justin Holl rebounded just swell from healthy-scratch status and, with partner T.J. Brodie, made Keefe look wise in his decision to tweak his shutdown pairing for the first time all season. John Tavares sold out to eat a puck and went a perfect 7-0 in the faceoff dot. Marner checked with edge. And Nylander looked like a threat in every zone. When the dust settled, the shots on net were a dead heat 25-25 , but Toronto out-shot-blocked the Panthers to the tune of 21-9.”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “What an unfortunate stretch of playoff hockey this has been. In a tournament that at its best is defined by edge-of-your-seat tension, panic-inducing empty-net sequences, and marathon overtimes, fans have been subjected since Friday to a lopsided stretch of so-called contests where the outcome's been clear before the second intermission. In these last few days, the playoffs have devolved from a parade of heart-stopping spectacle into a six o'clock line at the drug store, and Tuesday's games were especially notable offenders. But let's recap the past, before we get there. The trouble started on Friday, in the lone game of the night, as the Hurricanes scored four unanswered against the Devils in the second period to eventually win 6-1. The Oilers and Golden Knights, tasked with providing the sole entertainment on Saturday, couldn't even hold the suspense until the first intermission, as Edmonton opened with a furious quartet of goals and took a 5-1 win. Sunday had New Jersey get revenge with an 8-4 pounding, while the Kraken and Stars returned to action with a bedtime-hastening 7-2 Seattle victory. The Panthers did beat the Leafs in overtime that same day, but only to put Toronto in a three games to none hole. That's a series blowout—even worse! I hoped for a course correction after that lost weekend, but the Knights made the third period irrelevant as they dismantled the Oilers 5-1. And now, finally back to Tuesday night, where the Canes and Devs refused to restore the drama. After a tight 20 where each team scored once (good!) the Canes unloaded with five goals in the second (bad). Surely both of the night's games couldn't be duds, though. Right? Wrong. The Stars enjoyed the thrill of accurate finishing (and a goalie-interference non-call) as they held a 5-1 stranglehold on the game after two. They only momentarily had to sweat what eventually became a 6-3 win that knotted the series on the way back to Texas for Game 5. Goalies are switching places faster than a game of three-card monte. Intermission analysts are struggling to convince viewers to stay away from the basketball. What gives?”

Adam Proteau, The Hockey News: “Whether that reality was because goaltenders were worse as a group this year or that parity in the league has led to boosts in offense is still something that’s up for debate. But the explosion of offense is something the league’s coaches will do their utmost to address next year. If we know anything about NHL coaches, we know they’re better at clamping down and gumming up offensive breakouts than they are at boosting offense, and these playoffs are probably going to reflect that as the post-season continues.”

Frank Seravelli, Daily Faceoff: “It’s amazing that (the Hurricanes are) getting Seattle Kraken-like depth scoring. That’s kind of what I was asking before this series was that if the Kraken can do it, why can’t the Canes? So you see someone like (Jordan) Martinook come out of the clear blue sky and have a run in this series, nine points in four games series so far, even he’s confused. It’s amazing to see what’s happening; he’s had 13 and 15-point seasons over the entire regular season before. This is a guy that’s not your typical playoff performer and not someone you’d normally count on to beat the goalie out of his pants on a penalty shot in the playoffs. Those are the types of things we’ve seen from Martinook in these playoffs, and it’s been incredible to watch. To watch the depth scoring the Canes needed, and now we’re talking about Carolina without its top three scorers potentially advancing to the Eastern Conference Final where if the Florida Panthers are able to take care of business, you could be setting yourself up against the eighth seed, which Florida hasn’t played like it. Still, the Canes have a legit chance in what was supposed to be their year to play for the Stanley Cup. That’s an incredible thing to think about for some of the pieces that the Canes have lost. I think we talk a lot about scoring, but I think we overlooked the idea that of all the teams remaining in the playoffs, I think, far and away Carolina has the best defense core. When you see the contribution from Brent Burns and how much he’s meant to that team this year in terms of driving overall play in offense, maybe we should consider that blueline and the role it’s had facilitate some of that depth scoring as well.”

MEGAPHONE

“We had guys that just went rogue. You can't call that lack of experience. Even the power play turned into one man trying to do something and the next guy trying to do something. There was no team effort. We weren't good.”

New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff, on his team’s no-show versus Carolina.