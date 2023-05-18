Former Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly loved everything about his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs this season, except for the sad playoff ending.

“Obviously, you guys see the players that they have and such, but the people in the organization, every facet that’s looked after — the strength training, the nutrition, everyone on the staff is just incredible and the best at what they do,” O’Reilly told reporters on clear-out day. “It’s such an amazing place — I’m so thankful that I was brought into it.

“Obviously, I’m sorry I couldn’t get the result that we wanted but just to be part of this organization is an amazing thing. But I’ll have some decisions to make going forward now.”

The Leafs fell in the second round to the Florida Panthers and pushed the entire organization into a cloud of uncertainty. Team president Brendan Shanahan, general manager Kyle Dubas, coach Sheldon Keefe and his assistants could all get the boot.

O’Reilly is headed toward unrestricted free agency. He told reporters that he is open to returning to the Leafs, but he must see what the marketplace bears for him and what direction the franchise takes.

“I’m still reflecting on the loss,” O’Reilly said. “You know, going forward here, I have a lot to think about, what I’m going to do. But this organization is incredible.”

Or is it? The ownership group must decide if the current regime will go forward or get replaced. And however the management settles, the franchise will have big decisions to make with forwards Auston Matthews and Michael Nylander.

Both are entering their final contract year. Both would be due large raises in new deals for 2024-25 and beyond.

Even with the salary cap expected to rise down the road, paying the Fab Four of Matthews, Nylander, John Tavares and Mitch Marner would be difficult. And isn’t time for the franchise to allocate more resources to the defensive end of the ice?

So Matthews and Nylander have been subject to trade speculation.

Given all of that, O’Reilly’s pending free agency is a secondary issue for the team. He received positive reviews for his work in Toronto, so it’s not hard to imagine the Leafs wanting him back – at the right price, of course, and if the team could move other money.

The smart play for the Maple Leafs would be to extend Matthews, trade Nylander and keep O’Reilly as the No. 2 center, bumping Tavares to the wing. They need more of what O’Reilly offers, not less.

Not everybody is cut out to play on the big Toronto stage. As an Ontario native, O’Reilly embraced the challenge of playing for that marquee franchise.

That meant dealing with overwhelming media attention that turned ugly when the Maple Leafs bowed out.

“Yeah. I guess(I'm) not surprised — you don’t really know it until you’re in it, to see it,” O’Reilly said. “But it’s part of it. It’s part of what makes this the Mecca of hockey, the way people care. And when you do win, it’s going to be something that’s that much more special.”

Or course, he realizes he may not get another chance to make that happen.

“The organization, my family, the support that I’ve had from everyone — you know, I just can’t thank the organization enough for bringing me in, to have a run like this and be part of this group,” O’Reilly said. “It’s something I’ll always cherish.”

Here is what folks have been writing about the NHL playoffs:

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “First-year Dallas coach Pete DeBoer is now 7-0 in his career in Game 7s across four different teams, so I think he can get some credit for the way his guys played. Boosted by the home crowd, the Stars looked better conditioned, more willing to take risks, smoother in transitions, and didn't really get pinned down until Seattle went 6-on-5. It helps, too, that (Jake) Oettinger is the kind of goalie who can follow bad with good, shaking off a yank in Game 6 to deliver 22 necessary saves through plenty of tension . . . The Stars may have struggled to get everything going at once so far in these playoffs—top scorer Jason Robertson remains notably invisible—but heading into the conference final against Vegas, they certainly have the pieces. They're a well-coached squad with no glaring weakness and with the ability and the inclination to make opponents pay for the slightest of mistakes. The Golden Knights are not a team that burns easily, but they'd better watch their backs.”

Dan Rosen, NHL.com: “As juicy as the coaching matchup is in this series, DeBoer coaching against his former team gives the Western Conference Final some added pulp. DeBoer, in his first season with the Stars, was fired by the Golden Knights after missing the playoffs last season. It's the only time in its six seasons that Vegas has missed the postseason. Though injuries played a huge part in it, DeBoer was let go exactly one year ago Tuesday. Dallas hired him June 21, 2022, and here he is in the conference final for the fifth time with a fourth team (New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, Golden Knights). That Vegas is the opponent certainly allows for a revenge storyline. The Golden Knights went 98-50-12 in 160 regular-season games, and 22-17 in 39 playoff games under DeBoer.”

Dmitri Filipovic, EP Rinkside: “The reason why things got as dicey for them as they did is because two of their best players uncharacteristically underperformed the lofty standards we've come to expect from them. Jake Oettinger finished the series with an .877 save percentage, getting pulled twice along the way. But he's hardly the first goalie to struggle with Seattle's uniquely deliberate form of shot creation this season, and he bounced back nicely in the occasions he was called upon in the biggest game of the year. Plus this sort of variance in performance comes with the territory of the position. The more surprising one to me was Jason Robertson's strange absence from the score sheet. After finishing seventh in both goals (46) and points (109) during the regular season, his offence has completely dried up through these first two rounds. He has just four 5-on-5 points in 184:58 minutes so far, which is tied for just ninth most on his own team. He didn't score a single goal in this series, but the more troublesome part of his play is that he's not even getting the type of opportunities that usually does.”

Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff: “Can the Golden Knights’ goaltending be the difference? Jake Oettinger has had his ups and downs, but when he’s good, he’s dominant. Vegas, meanwhile, have been forced to use their third- and fourth-stringers in Adin Hill and Laurent Brossoit, but both have been excellent. Jonathan Quick is also available while Logan Thompson is out with an injury. So, Vegas has shown the value of goaltending depth, just like they did during the 2017-18 regular season. But can this continue? Will the well finally dry out against a Dallas team that can score from anywhere in the lineup? Both teams need their goaltenders to win a game here. With both teams having the capability of scoring at will, you can’t have a goalie allowing five and expect to win.”

Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News: “The best five-game stretch of Sergei Bobrovsky’s tenure with the Panthers came in the five games against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round, including a 50-save overtime win in Game 6 to eliminate the Leafs. Bobrovsky’s return to Vezina form was a welcome sight for Florida as relying on an unproven Alex Lyon would have been a risky bet. Despite a trying season that took them 81 games to clinch a playoff spot, the Panthers came off a Presidents’ Trophy season and were talked about as a potential sleeping giant heading into the playoffs. Bobrovsky is playing at an elite level again, making massive saves with his technique and athleticism. Could Bobrovsky finally be the obstacle that the Canes’ injury-riddled offense can’t overcome?”

Adam Vingan, Sportsnet: “The Carolina Hurricanes appeared to be in dire straits. Late in Game 2 of the first round against the New York Islanders, Teuvo Teravainen suffered a broken left hand on a slash from Jean-Gabriel Pageau. The Hurricanes won the game in overtime to take a 2-0 series lead, but they were down another top forward. Teravainen joined scorers Andrei Svechnikov (knee) and Max Pacioretty (Achilles tendon) on the injured list. Even at full strength, the Hurricanes struggled to score consistently during the regular season, finishing tied for 30th with a 4.7 true shooting percentage in all situations. Their forwards ranked tied for 26th at 6.3 per cent. A question emerged: Would the injury-depleted Hurricanes have enough firepower to go on a long playoff run? Carolina answered it with an emphatic ‘yes’ in the second round. Twelve different players combined for 24 goals over five games against the New Jersey Devils. As a result, the Hurricanes are one series win away from their first Stanley Cup Final in 17 years. (In a bit of good news, Teravainen could return during the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers after undergoing surgery last month.)”

MEGAPHONE

"It's Cup or bust for this group. Just where everyone is at with their career, that's the expectation."

Edmonton Oilers megastar Connor McDavid, on his team bouncing back from its latest playoff failure.