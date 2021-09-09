Tipsheet: Orgeron should feel conflicted about LSU's next foe

After suffering an ugly season-opening loss to UCLA, you would expect LSU take out its frustration against its outmanned opponent in its home opener.
You might expect the Tigers to bulldoze poor McNeese State and plant flowers on that sideline.
But . . .
LSU coach Ed Orgeron is friends with McNeese State coach Frank Wilson, a former LSU assistant coach.
“I believe is one of the greatest assistant coaches to ever came to LSU,” Orgeron said Tuesday. “Great recruiter. I worked with Frank. He's a great coach.”
And . . .
“A little bit about McNeese, obviously we're playing a spread offense,” Orgeron said. “My son Cody's the quarterback. [Running back] Josh Matthews, he and Josh have had a good career so far together. They are good players.”
Uh, oh. It’s bad enough that Coach O is facing one of his buddies in a game he must win as big as humanly possible to appease his boosters. He must face his son as well.
Will LSU go easy on its blitzing? We shall see.
“Playing against Cody is going to be pretty cool,” Orgeron said. “He's going to be talking some smack. I know he'll come to the sideline and talk a little smack. He knows all our players. He's excited to play in Death Valley. For a quarterback from McNeese to come to LSU and play in Death Valley, he's really excited about that, but once the game starts, it's going to be competition.
“I'm the head coach at LSU and he's the quarterback at McNeese. We've both got to do what we can to win the game.”
If you’re wondering why Cody Orgeron didn’t go to LSU, he wasn’t that kind of recruit.
“I'm proud of Cody,” Coach O said. “You think about Cody, he walked on at McNeese. He was the sixth string quarterback standing in line. Now he's one of the few players left in that class and he earned a scholarship. He's graduated. He's going to get his graduate degree. We're proud of him.”
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks are writing about college football:
Matt Hinton, Saturday Down South: “It’s not exactly novel to compare Ed Orgeron and his bipolar resume' as a head coach with the most infamous one-year wonder of the past few decades, Gene Chizik, whose tenure at Auburn lasted just 2 years after the Tigers’ unlikely national championship run in 2010. But a loss like this one pushes Orgeron too far down the Chizik path to pretend otherwise. The lineup has almost completely turned over since 2019, along with most of the coaching staff and the unique chemistry between them. His attempt to rekindle that in the offseason by hiring younger coordinators is off to a depressing start against an outfit that hasn’t posted a winning record since 2015, which LSU was widely expected to beat. It’s not just one game, and it’s not about to get any easier.”
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: “My colleague Andrea Adelson and I discussed a doomsday scenario for the ACC last week: Clemson loses to Georgia, North Carolina falls at Virginia Tech, and Alabama and Ole Miss hammer Miami and Louisville, respectively. Unfortunately for the conference, all of those things happened opening weekend, and it was actually worse. Georgia Tech fell to Northern Illinois, which didn't win a game in 2020. Duke lost to Charlotte, which had never beaten a Power 5 opponent. When does basketball practice start? Clemson, which has won six consecutive ACC titles and played in every CFP since 2015, faces an uphill battle in getting back to the top four. The Tigers' remaining nonconference schedule (FCS program South Carolina State, woebegone UConn and rebuilding South Carolina), combined with not playing Miami, North Carolina or Virginia Tech in ACC crossover games, might leave them behind a two-loss team even if they win out. As bad as the Tigers looked, though, it's silly to say coach Dabo Swinney's dynasty is over. Other than Alabama, no one has been better over the previous six years. But the way Georgia's defense manhandled Clemson's offense line, sacking quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei seven times and limiting the Tigers to only two rushing yards, has to be concerning. The Tigers were the first team that went toe-to-toe with the Crimson Tide and won when it mattered most. This season, however, the Tigers don't look nearly as fast, strong or physical as Alabama or Georgia.”
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Message to the rest of the 2021 regular season: You've got a lot to live up to after a stellar Week 1. We saw Alabama continue to be … Alabama. The ACC slumped in a major way. Six FCS programs upset FBS teams with ranked Washington falling among them. We learned Georgia has an even better defense than we expected. Clemson needs (a lot of) work on offense. As for LSU, one Edward James Orgeron might already be on the hot seat. The fastest riser has to be UCLA, which started the season unranked before beating LSU . . . coach Chip Kelly earns plenty of praise nationally for his apparent turnaround of the program. Penn State and Wisconsin played a classic. Florida State looked rejuvenated despite losing. The Big Sky Conference had as many nonconference wins against FBS schools as the ACC: three.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Arizona State is 1-0, and so is Colorado, and so is Utah, but for all intents and purposes, the Pac-12 is all in now on the Ducks, Bruins, or Trojans to keep making more noise to make the league relevant on a big level. There’s a problem with that, though. If Oregon loses to Ohio State this week, then that’s about it unless there’s a minor miracle from one of the LA teams. It’s hard to get too much love from a national audience when five teams in one division – Pac-12 North – lost games they shouldn’t have. Eight of the 14 ACC teams are 1-0, but realistically, Clemson is the only one with a shot at the College Football Playoff. The Tigers will probably roll through the rest of their slate and everything might work out just fine, but what if Ohio State is 13-0? What if Oklahoma wins the Big 12 title unscathed, and what if the SEC has at least two viable options for the CFP? Let’s not even start with what happens if Cincinnati or UCF go 13-0. Clemson no longer controls its own playoff destiny even if it rips through everything in its path. But it’s worse than that. The ACC and Pac-12 need America to care about their respective conferences. There might be some buzz over parts of the Pac-12 as long as they keep winning, but will the ACC make any national noise now with Clemson, North Carolina, and Miami all combining to score 26 points in their three losses?”
RJ Young, FoxSports.com: “A 38-20 win against a ranked and experienced defending conference champion? Yeah, that looks good on a résumé, even if we're referring to Sun Belt co-champ Louisiana. Longhorn QB Hudson Card looked good in his debut, completing 14 of 21 for 224 yards with two tuddees. Bijan Robinson carried the rock 20 times for 103 yards, and UT went for 170 on the ground. Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s debut was outstanding, too. The Longhorns allowed just four of 13 third downs to be converted. Although Ragin' Cajuns QB Levi Lewis hit 28 of 40 for 282, the Longhorns sacked him four times. With Iowa State narrowly escaping FCS Northern Iowa and Oklahoma narrowly escaping Tulane, Texas is back to believing it can win the Big 12 title. As sharp as the Longhorns looked, it’s difficult to argue.”
Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: “Looking ahead to this weekend, there are a couple of teams that lost their openers that could go 0-2 and put their head coaches in serious hot-seat discussion. First, the Miami Hurricanes and Manny Diaz. After getting drilled by Alabama, they could very well lose to Appalachian State despite being a nine-point favorite. I’m dead serious. And if they do people will be calling for the head of Diaz very quickly. The other one I’m watching — Washington. After a horrible loss to Montana in the opener, a loss to Michigan might put some strain on the job of Jimmy Lake. How is this possible, you say, as he’s coached only five games in his career? OK, maybe I’m being a bit dramatic here, but I will say this: If he starts the season 0-2 he will have zero wiggle room in the next three games against Arkansas State, Cal and Oregon State. A 0-5 or 1-4 start would send him quickly to an early hot seat.”