Tipsheet: Orgeron should feel conflicted about LSU's next foe

Dennis Dodd , CBSSports.com : “Message to the rest of the 2021 regular season: You've got a lot to live up to after a stellar Week 1. We saw Alabama continue to be … Alabama. The ACC slumped in a major way. Six FCS programs upset FBS teams with ranked Washington falling among them. We learned Georgia has an even better defense than we expected. Clemson needs (a lot of) work on offense. As for LSU, one Edward James Orgeron might already be on the hot seat. The fastest riser has to be UCLA, which started the season unranked before beating LSU . . . coach Chip Kelly earns plenty of praise nationally for his apparent turnaround of the program. Penn State and Wisconsin played a classic. Florida State looked rejuvenated despite losing. The Big Sky Conference had as many nonconference wins against FBS schools as the ACC: three.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Arizona State is 1-0, and so is Colorado, and so is Utah, but for all intents and purposes, the Pac-12 is all in now on the Ducks, Bruins, or Trojans to keep making more noise to make the league relevant on a big level. There’s a problem with that, though. If Oregon loses to Ohio State this week, then that’s about it unless there’s a minor miracle from one of the LA teams. It’s hard to get too much love from a national audience when five teams in one division – Pac-12 North – lost games they shouldn’t have. Eight of the 14 ACC teams are 1-0, but realistically, Clemson is the only one with a shot at the College Football Playoff. The Tigers will probably roll through the rest of their slate and everything might work out just fine, but what if Ohio State is 13-0? What if Oklahoma wins the Big 12 title unscathed, and what if the SEC has at least two viable options for the CFP? Let’s not even start with what happens if Cincinnati or UCF go 13-0. Clemson no longer controls its own playoff destiny even if it rips through everything in its path. But it’s worse than that. The ACC and Pac-12 need America to care about their respective conferences. There might be some buzz over parts of the Pac-12 as long as they keep winning, but will the ACC make any national noise now with Clemson, North Carolina, and Miami all combining to score 26 points in their three losses?”