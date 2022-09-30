Tipsheet: Oviedo may finally realize his vast promise in Pittsburgh

Maybe, just maybe, starting pitcher Johan Oviedo is finally turning the corner.

Maybe, just maybe, moving to the rebuilding Pittsburgh Pirates will afford him more breathing room and help him settle in.

Oviedo struggled with his confidence while battling for work in the crowded Cardinals pitching staff. When the Cardinals sent him and infield prospect Malcom Nunez to the Pirates for pitchers Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton, they gave him a fresh start on a team playing many still-developing players.

So far it’s been so good for Oviedo. He is 2-1 with a 3.05 ERA in five starts for the Pirates heading into his reunion assignment against the Cardinals Friday night.

After spending three seasons shuttling back and forth between the minors and the majors, Oviedo may finally be establishing himself as a big league starting pitcher.

“I'm really happy and thankful, first of all, with the coaches and the staff and the work that we put into these past weeks,” Oviedo told reporters. “I was not looking at the strikeouts or pitch count, or anything. I was just trying to have fun every single pitch that I throw. Forget about the result, even if it was a good hit or a bad hit, or whatever happened in the game. I was just trying to have fun.”

In his last outing Oviedo blanked the Chicago Cubs for seven innings on three hits in a 6-0 victory. He walked nobody and struck out seven batters – but he had to escape some bad first-inning luck before he could get into cruise control.

“Those are the times before we’ve seen him overthrow,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “He didn’t. He executed. Overall, it was an outstanding start.”

And . . .

“He went right after people. His tempo was really good. I think it just speaks to how good his stuff was tonight.”

And . . .

“He came out and commanded the zone, was really in control and he put us in good position. He did a good job of really pounding the zone and going after it. It's a good step forward.”

Oviedo has always had the tools. He is an imposing pitcher with a big fastball and a nasty slider, a pitch that left the Cubs flailing.

“He was just really deceptive," Cubs manager David Ross noted. “I thought he got a slider over for strikes when he needed to. You had to respect that. Looked like it was on the corner pretty consistently. That crossfire. He made some pitches when he had to.”

Oviedo was proud to complete seven innings while drawing on his conversations with Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright over the years.

“Something that I learned from Waino is that you always have to think about throwing nine innings,” Oviedo said. “I’m very thankful to share time with him while I was there, and that was something that I took with me: if you want to win, you have to go seven. You have to go eight. You have to go nine. I’m not the guy that will think, ‘I have to throw six today.’ I will always think about throwing nine. My mind is going to be nine, but I just try to have fun, pitch by pitch, every time that I can do that.”

Good for him. He was a popular teammate in St. Louis, but the Cardinals had to make that trade to add seasoned pitching for the stretch run.

This became one of those trades that made both sides very happy.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “St. Louis locked up another division title, dominating the NL Central in the second half of the season. Albert Pujols hit his 699th and 700th career home runs last Friday in back-to-back innings, continuing a trend of getting big hits when the Cardinals need them most. In game situations deemed late and close, Pujols has an OPS of over 1.100 this season with a team-leading four home runs while hitting around .321. Compare that to likely NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt, who's hitting .196 in those situations, and it's another reason to marvel at the future Hall of Fame player.”

Michael Baumann, FanGraphs: “Will [Sandy] Alcantara pack it in, or will he and Marlins manager Don Mattingly approach the last week of the season with an outlook of 'We’re not happy until you’re not happy,' and try to play spoiler [against the Brewers and Braves]? Certainly Alcantara has nothing to play for, but that’s been true for months, and he’s still thrown 17 innings in his past two starts, and pitched two complete games in the past five weeks. Mattingly, a lame-duck manager playing out the string, is hardly in a position to bow to extrinsic pressure, and Alcantara is hardly a young prospect to be sheltered: He threw 205 2/3 innings last year, and 197 1/3 innings in 2019, the last full pre-pandemic season. It matters not at all whether the Marlins end the season with 66 wins or 70; in fact, since the games matter less, Mattingly might be inclined to let things ride with Alcantara in the late innings, while Craig Counsell or Brian Snitker in a similar situation would play it safe and hand the ball to a high-leverage reliever. With the playoffs, or even a .500 record, no longer a possibility, Alcantara’s Cy Young case is a legitimate primary motivation. And there’s no better exclamation point to put on it than a pair of high-stakes victories against Burnes and Fried, the reigning Cy Young winner and the ace of the defending World Series champion. Failing that, there’s always the traditional rallying cry of the spoiler: spite. Ruining someone else’s season just because you can. Great things have been achieved for pettier reasons.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “How much has the game changed in a decade? In 2012, [Miguel] Cabrera’s Triple Crown year, there were 26 .300/.800 hitters, the top six all past or future MVPs (Joey Votto, Cabrera, Ryan Braun, [Mike] Trout, Buster Posey and Andrew McCutchen). Yet the Aaron Hills and Jeff Keppingers and David Murphys of the world also made it, a group that might suffocate in the modern environment. And how about 1999, a gluttonous offensive season deep in the heart of the so-called steroid era? Fifty-nine players posted .300/.800 seasons, from Larry Walker to Roger Cedeno. Barely two decades later, that group has been slashed by 86%, down to the greatest of the great. It is led by [Aaron] Judge . . . His Triple Crown bid proves he’s a slugger for any era, a supernatural in this one.”

Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “On Sept. 29, 2019, the Los Angeles Dodgers, unbeatable for the final week of that regular season, claimed their 106th victory, surpassing a franchise record that had stood for 66 years. On Oct. 3, 2021, on the heels of another furious late-season winning streak, they matched it. And on Sept. 28, 2022, with a 1-0 victory over the San Diego Padres, they set a new mark with win No. 107, augmenting what was already an unprecedented run. No team had ever gone three consecutive full seasons with 106-plus wins -- until the 2019-22 Dodgers, who did it every year except in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season (when they won 43 of 60 regular-season games, navigated a 116-win pace and ultimately won a championship) . . . The current Dodgers won't vie for the regular-season wins record of 116, but they're still on pace to become the sixth team in major league history to reach 111. Their plus-322 run differential is already the fourth highest since 1920; only the New York Yankees teams of 1927, 1936 and 1939 did better.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Phillies can sleep a little bit easier knowing the hold the tiebreaker over the Brewers and Padres. All they have to do is finish with the same record as one of those teams to clinch their postseason berth since 2011. The Padres hold the tiebreaker over the Brewers and that's the important one because Milwaukee is on the outside looking in. It's entirely possibly the NL East title and the final NL wild-card spot will be determined via tiebreakers this year. In the past, the Braves and Mets would have played a Game 163 to decide the division, and the two teams that tie for the No. 6 seed would have also played a Game 163 to determine who went to the postseason and who went home. Now it comes down to math.”

MEGAPHONE

“Every time he takes the mound, you can anticipate something special happening. He had everything working. When he got through the seventh, I thought it was going to happen. Unfortunately, we'll wait until next time.”

Angels manager Phil Nevin, after Shohei Ohtani’s no-hit bid fell short.