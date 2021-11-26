Tipsheet: Owner's fanboy antics undermine Mets baseball operation

New York Mets fans love having an owner, Steve Cohen, who has money to burn on baseball players.
Fans also appreciate that he's as passionate as they are about the team – and he's willing to pop off on social media, just like them.
In the baseball industry, though, Cohen comes off like an idiot.
Players have to deal with booing fans, the "hot take" talk show hosts and the haters on Twitter. That comes with the territory.
But when a team owner carries on like Benny From Queens . . . well, that’s too much. And that's how Cohen carries himself, as we saw when he fired off a mean Tweet when Steven Matz chose the Cardinals over the Mets.
It’s no wonder that players are shunning the Mets to sign elsewhere. It’s no wonder Cohen struggled to find somebody, anybody to fill his general manager role.
He finally got Billy Eppler, who guided the Los Angeles Angels to perennial non-contention despite having huge budgets to spend.
Writing for ESPN.com, Buster Olney, served fair warning to Cohen:
It must've felt good for Mets owner Steve Cohen to punch send on his angry tweet Wednesday morning, his vitriol and endorphins and frustration released by directing his social media ire (and his more-than-200,000 followers) toward little-known agent Rob Martin. Cohen referred to Martin's actions in the Steven Matz negotiations as "unprofessional" and all but called him a liar.
What Cohen doesn't seem to understand, or care to acknowledge, is that every time he publicly gripes about agents, his offense, or the fans, he is denting the franchise that cost him $2.475 billion. Tweet by tweet, he is feeding the perception among rival executives and agents, and, most importantly, among players, that the Mets have somehow become more dysfunctional under Cohen than they were under the Wilpon family, the previous ownership group -- and that is an extraordinarily high bar. He is feeding the perception that the Mets are evolving into their own Big Apple Circus, with the owner looming as a threat to attack everything from agents to slumping hitters.
With each social media post, Cohen probably makes it a little more difficult for the franchise to realize his stated goal of winning the World Series in the next two to four years. In a sport in which players must be courted, and building organizational success and an enduring major league roster can take years, perception does matter. When you talk with rival officials -- including some who've had opportunities to talk to the Mets about employment -- the simple truth is that Cohen's ownership habits are viewed as an unwanted wild card.
The Mets are going to be fun team for the New York media to cover, but we’re not sure they will ever rule the National League East over the steady Atlanta Braves and the ambitious Philadelphia Phillies.
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while Gibson Jimerson takes charge of the SLU offense:
- Now that they are back to full strength, have the Blues officially run out of excuses for their weeks-long lull?
- Are the Detroit Lions to Thanksgiving what candy corn is to Halloween?
- Mel Tucker seems like a pretty good football coach, but what has he done to earn a $95 million contract at Michigan State?
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about the Hot Stove League:
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Just do it. It only costs money, and only for a year or two. Let the St. Louis County kid finish his college career down the road from where he grew up and a little farther down the road from where he starred in college, and on the team he grew up rooting for. Not for nothing: (Max) Scherzer is still dominant, and is precisely what the Cardinals need, which is a bona fide Game 1 playoff starter for their rotation. St. Louis can offer Scherzer the homecoming, a chance to play for a consistent winner, an easy spring training because he lives in the same Florida town where St. Louis holds camp ... and money. We're not talking 10 years, $400 million. We're talking about a couple of years, and $70 to $90 million or so. Just do it.”
Anthony Franco, MLBTradeRumors.com: “The free agent starting pitching market has gotten off to a fast start, but there hasn’t yet been any movement among the top tier of arms. There’s surely robust interest in each of the class’ top starters, particularly given that the market for mid-tier options has already proven quite strong. Some clarity has emerged on the bidding for one of those top hurlers: right-hander Marcus Stroman . . . the Red Sox, Giants, Cubs, Angels and incumbent Mets are among the clubs with interest in Stroman. The Angels were already reported to be suitors, but the other four teams represent newly-known entrants into his market. Jon Morosi of MLB.com, meanwhile, adds the Mariners as another potential suitor for Stroman. No one in that group is particularly surprising, as each of that quintet has been known to be seeking starting pitching. The Giants, Cubs and Angels have all made one or more notable rotation pickups already, but each reportedly remained in the bidding for Steven Matz even after landing other starters. The Red Sox and Mets were also known Matz suitors, and they’re both facing rotation uncertainty this winter. Boston has already seen Eduardo Rodríguez depart, while the Mets have lost Noah Syndergaard and would need to replace Stroman were he to sign elsewhere.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The Nationals are nearing an inflection point on Soto. Either they need to sign him to a long-term extension, or they need to begin to think about trading him. That may sound unreasonable, but every day that passes will see his financial ask increase and, by virtue of his reduced team control, his trade value decrease. The Lerners have shown a willingness to let star players walk before – Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon come to mind -- so it's far from a given that Soto remains in D.C. for life.”
Kiley McDaniel, ESPN.com: “Wander Franco's new 121-year, $182 million extension with the Rays is the rare win-win-win-win for the fans, the player, the team and the league: Human-explosion-of-joy Franco is generationally wealthy, the Rays keep their franchise player through age 32, and the league sees a young star continuing to play for its best-run franchise (at a time when it could really use a morale boost) . . . With this extension, Franco is guaranteed 11 years and $182 million with a $25 million club option and a series of escalators that max out at 12 years, $223 million. If we continue assuming Franco will hit something close to expectations, that 12th-year option will get picked up and he'll hit many of those escalators, so let's call it $220 million over 12 years, to use round numbers. He'd be hitting free agency for his age-33 season. This winter, 32-year-old Freddie Freeman should get roughly $150 million. With inflation, it isn't wild to assume there's $200 million more for Franco after this deal, as long as he is pumping out 5-plus-win seasons.”
Dan Syzmborski, FanGraphs: “Since this is baseball, this isn’t one of those NFL deals in which someone lands a comma-laden top number but, when you read the finer details, it turns out that a huge chunk of that money is a roster bonus due in four years that will never be paid off. Eleven years and $182 million of Franco’s deal is guaranteed, with the bulk of the rest coming from a $25 million club option for 2033 and a little more in incentives that kick in for finishing the top five in the AL MVP voting starting in 2028. This deal is the new all-time record for a player with less than a full year of service time; the previous no. 1 was Ronald Acuña Jr.‘s extension worth up to $100 million, an agreement that this one essentially laps. Fernando Tatis Jr.’s contract is a larger one at 14 years and $340 million, but he was also a player who had cleared two years of service time when he signed on the dotted line, giving him more financial leverage over the Padres.”
Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “In what’s becoming routine, another of the game’s youngest, brightest stars has signed an extension covering their most lucrative free agent years. A year ago Wander Franco was the undisputed number one overall prospect, with the only question being how punctiliously the Rays would manipulate his service time. (The answer was a pretty solid amount, by the way.) No one’s making ‘statue contract’ claims here, with the permanent home of the Rays mired in uncertainty and the club’s only other $100 million-plus contract (signed by Evan Longoria in 2012) ultimately having been traded, but this represents the most concrete gesture the Rays have taken in their history to attempting perennial contention. For Franco, it confirms the league-wide opinion he’s already among the sport’s elite and provides security undreamt of even among the wide majority of professional athletes, but also substantially drags down the earnings he could pull in throughout his career. The question of how much money he might have left on the table will take more than a decade to answer in full, but with extensions of this sort becoming commonplace, there’s plenty of data to analyze whether Franco got good value for where he’s at in his career now.”
MEGAPHONE
“I mean, it was really special. We had such a talented and fun group. You couldn't help but have fun as a member of the Oakland A's the past few years. Bob Melvin certainly made that easy. I'm gonna miss those guys. There's so many good players in that organization. It was a good ride.”