Tipsheet: Ozuna's clutch performance adds to Kershaw's losing legacy

Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: “Kershaw’s performance against the Braves in Game 4 of the NLCS on Thursday hit all the familiar notes. He pitched capably through the first several innings. And then he began to falter. A logical opportunity for the manager to pull him passed on by. So did another. And then, by the time it actually happened, it was all but too late. The broadcast went on to offer gratuitous shots of him looking forlorn in the dugout. The discourse followed in its usual fashion: It was Kershaw. No, it was the back issue that had troubled him earlier in the week. No, it was Roberts, for neglecting to pull him sooner. No, it was the offense, for failing to give him more of a lead. No, it was the cruel hand of fate, twisted in delight at such a display of human impotence. And so on. But it all swung on one hinge: The Kershaw Playoff Narrative. The term is used so frequently to describe what is going on here that it has begun to feel like a proper noun. The words alone—Kershaw Playoff Narrative—can seem like a weird meta-referential joke: There are people who make fun of the idea of the narrative, and people who make fun of the prospect that anyone can make fun of the idea of the narrative, and now the term itself seems to come with its own little eye-roll. And all that is only possible because the phraseology is so fixed. Kershaw’s performance in October is generally not referred to as a history, or as his record, or as an experience, yet neither is it a story or a fiction. It is a narrative. It’s highly particular language. It lives in a gray area—a narrative is neither truth nor non-truth. It suggests a cohesive account that is bigger than any of its constituent facts.”