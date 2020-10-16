Tipsheet: Ozuna's clutch performance adds to Kershaw's losing legacy

Thanks to former Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw remains haunted in postseason play.
Ozuna hit two homers and drove in four runs to power the Atlanta Braves to their 10-2 victory over the Dodgers Thursday night. He hit one of those homers and drove in two of those runs against Kershaw, whose history of playoff failure continued.
“He’s just a good hitter,” Kershaw said. “He had a great year this year. I made a few mistakes to him. I think maybe some other guys did, too. But he didn’t miss. That’s what good hitters do.”
So Dodgers fans lament their team’s 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven NLCS and Kershaw’s legacy as postseason loser.
“He gave us a chance to win the baseball game,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Kershaw. “We couldn’t put any runs up. That narrative couldn’t be further from the truth.”
Meanwhile Cardinals fans lament Ozuna’s free-agent departure from the STL.
After trading elite young pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen plus speedy outfielder Magneuris Sierra to rent Ozuna for two years, the Cardinals let Ozuna land in Atlanta on a one-year contract.
“I admired him from across the diamond for years,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He's just been huge. What he did in the middle of our lineup, I don't think you could go out and find anybody that did more for our club this year than Marcell.”
All Ozuna did was hit .338 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs in 228 at bats this season while the Cardinals suffered a vexing power outage.
Even when Ozuna wasn’t hitting this year, like earlier in this playoff series, he gave the Braves a lift.
“The energy Marcell brings to the team is unbelievable,” Braves starter Bryse Wilson said. “Regardless of whether he has an 0-for-4 night or he has a night like tonight, the energy is always there. It’s translated throughout the whole team. This team is so much fun to be around. He’s a big part of it for sure.”
As for the pitiable Kershaw, he can only hope his teammates rally to reach the World Series and give him another chance to rewrite his story.
Here is what folks were writing about all of that:
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “The settings change, the circumstances evolve, and yet it always seems to come down to Clayton Kershaw getting stretched a little too far, a promising bullpen failing to pick him up, a high-powered offense coming up small, a well-oiled machine breaking down at the worst possible time. The backdrop for the Los Angeles Dodgers' latest collapse was Game 4 of the 2020 National League Championship Series, played under howling winds at a neutral stadium that was only a quarter full. It was, more specifically, Thursday's bottom of the sixth, when the Atlanta Braves' high-powered offense suddenly came to life and the star-studded Dodgers collectively unraveled. The Braves tallied six runs in that half-inning, more than enough to cruise to the 10-2 victory at provided a commanding 3-1 series lead and, based on the history of seven-game postseason series, gave them an 85% chance of advancing to the World Series. The Dodgers, 43-17 with a plus-136 run differential during the shortened regular season, are one loss away from a stunning elimination.”
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “As much as I hate to say it, I think the discussion continues, and not in Kershaw's favor. Full disclosure, I haven't agreed with a lot of the criticism in the past, and I remember one postseason specifically when then-Dodgers manager Don Mattingly had to keep him out there, not because he was dealing, but because the bullpen was pretty weak. And Kershaw gave up a couple of runs after being really strong through five or six, and everyone blamed him for the loss. That made me mad. However, 2020 was a short season. In real time, we'd be in June-ish. Kershaw should be strong. And he's just not getting it done.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Uh oh. Clayton made a playoff start for the Dodgers in a game that wasn't technically a ‘must-win’ affair, but Thursday's NLCS Game 4 was one they really needed to get. They didn't. The Dodgers lost to the Braves and now face a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven NLCS. Kershaw's line: 5+ IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Using ERA in small samples is pretty dumb, but we'll point out four earned runs in five innings is a 7.20 ERA to help illustrate how generally bad this stat line is for a starting pitcher who was an ace in the regular season. And that's where the Clayton Kershaw Playoff Narrative takes off. Kershaw is the best pitcher in this generation, and it's not really close. He'll rightfully fly into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. He's won three Cy Youngs and you could argue he deserved more. He has an MVP. He's won the ERA title five times. He's truly a titan of the game. And yet, before his Game 4 outing Thursday night, Kershaw was 11-11 and a 4.23 ERA in his playoff career. It's not a small sample. He's now thrown 177 1/3 innings in the postseason, good for seventh all-time.”
Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: “Kershaw’s performance against the Braves in Game 4 of the NLCS on Thursday hit all the familiar notes. He pitched capably through the first several innings. And then he began to falter. A logical opportunity for the manager to pull him passed on by. So did another. And then, by the time it actually happened, it was all but too late. The broadcast went on to offer gratuitous shots of him looking forlorn in the dugout. The discourse followed in its usual fashion: It was Kershaw. No, it was the back issue that had troubled him earlier in the week. No, it was Roberts, for neglecting to pull him sooner. No, it was the offense, for failing to give him more of a lead. No, it was the cruel hand of fate, twisted in delight at such a display of human impotence. And so on. But it all swung on one hinge: The Kershaw Playoff Narrative. The term is used so frequently to describe what is going on here that it has begun to feel like a proper noun. The words alone—Kershaw Playoff Narrative—can seem like a weird meta-referential joke: There are people who make fun of the idea of the narrative, and people who make fun of the prospect that anyone can make fun of the idea of the narrative, and now the term itself seems to come with its own little eye-roll. And all that is only possible because the phraseology is so fixed. Kershaw’s performance in October is generally not referred to as a history, or as his record, or as an experience, yet neither is it a story or a fiction. It is a narrative. It’s highly particular language. It lives in a gray area—a narrative is neither truth nor non-truth. It suggests a cohesive account that is bigger than any of its constituent facts.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “They know you hate them. They know the baseball world will never forgive them over their infamous cheating scandal. But, oh, how those Houston Astros refuse to go away, embracing the hatred. Carlos Correa, not only hit a dramatic one-out, ninth-inning homer in the Astros’ 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, but the man actually called his shot. Correa, who has the fourth-most home runs in playoff history, left the on-deck circle, but before striding to the plate with one out, walked over to manager Dusty Baker and called his shot . . . Correa walked to the plate, facing Rays closer Nick Anderson, and saw the first two pitches, swinging and missing one curveball with the other called a ball. The next was a 96-mph fastball. Correa swung, stopped, and admired it as it sailed over the center-field fence.”
Hannah Keyser, Yahoo! Sports: “This postseason was supposed to be either a full self-aware heel turn to prove we’re living in the worst possible timeline without even cosmic justice, or else the national public repudiation that went unfinished when the pandemic suspended all sports back in March. But the relationship between the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme in 2017 and the Astros’ success this October is likely much simpler than either motivation or distraction. It’s just the same impulse: that of unbridled competitiveness.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “In what amounted to a bullpen game for both clubs, the Astros' relievers matched their vaunted Tampa Bay counterparts pitching change for pitching change. The clubs combined to use eight rookie pitchers in the game, the most ever in a postseason contest. Houston finished off Tampa Bay just in time in Game 5, as Astros manager Dusty Baker was likely going to be forced to turn to lefty Framber Valdez had the game gone to extra innings. Valdez is likely to start Game 6 for the Astros. The Rays, on the other hand, still had a number of their high-leverage relievers available had the game continued.”
“Wow, that’s about all I can say. Are you kidding me? That kid stepped up. How he would handle the situation, I guess he answered that.”
Snitker, on starting pitcher Wilson’s winning performance Thursday.
