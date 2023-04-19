Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak already knew that locking starting pitchers Jack Flaherty and/or Jordan Montgomery into contract extensions would be costly.

The Twins only reaffirmed that by securing Pablo Lopez through the 2027 season with a four-year, $73.5 million deal.

Lopez is making $5.45 million this season. He had one more arbitration year coming, then free agency in 2025.

This contract will pay him $12 million next year, then $17 million, $22 million and $22.5 million for what would have been his free agency seasons.

All in all, this is a nice compromise for both sides. Lopez gets financial security while eventually moving his pay past $20 million per year, which is the going rate for upper-end starting pitchers below the Justin Verlander/Max Scherzer level.

The four-year term isn’t onerous for the Twins – and it will also get Lopez to free agency sooner than a five- or six-year extension would. Prices for starting pitchers will only climb and Lopez bet on himself by settling for four years.

The last three years of that contract illustrate the market range for Flaherty and Montgomery, who can become free agents after this season.

MLB.com reports that the Lopez extension was well-received in the Twins clubhouse, since the former Miami Marlins pitcher has assimilated into the group nicely.

“He's young. He's in his prime. He's just getting better,” shortstop Carlos Correa said. “I think it was a great addition. The extra four years are going to be great. Now, it's time for us to keep going out there and keep playing good baseball, because obviously, the front office is putting all the effort in to put the right product out on the field.”

Lopez is a heady pitcher, a craftsman who could have fit into the Cardinals’ culture nicely. Back when the Marlins were shopping him, he looked like a potentially good trade fit for the Redbirds.

"I think he's a special pitcher,” catcher Christian Vázquez said. “The arsenal he has, all the pitches work for everybody. The good thing is he can go deep into games with a lot of swing-and-miss and a lot of early outs. That's an ace. That's why they signed him. It's a lot of money. He's one of the best pitchers right now.”

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli agreed.

“He’s made one of those very, very deep, memorable impressions, which is hard to do in a very brief period of time,” Baldelli said. “He brings an incredible amount to the table. He definitely wows you in the way he handles everything that he does, and we also think he’s one of the best starting pitchers in the game.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “The Brewers announced on Sunday that pitcher Brandon Woodruff’s shoulder pain has been diagnosed as a mild subscapular strain, meaning a trip to the injured list was in order. But while the word ‘mild’ appears, the result is anything but, as it’s almost certain that he will spend significantly more time on the IL than the minimum 15 days, and a trip to the 60-day IL may be in order. The good news is that the team doesn’t believe, at this time, that surgery will be required. But in talking about the injury, Woodruff didn’t sound like a player who was particularly optimistic about a quick return . . . The subscapularis is one of four muscles that make up the rotator cuff and is a stability muscle that is key to keeping the shoulder from being dislocated. It’s one of the muscles less likely to be injured, but the recovery time for pitchers has been significant. Corey Kluber missed three months in 2021, and Justin Dunn has been shut down since the start of spring training, though his case is complicated by the fact that his shoulder problems are more longstanding.”

Andrew Mearns, Baseball Prospectus: “This was sadly bound to happen sooner or later, but rarely have we seen a better single-start encapsulation of (Jacob) deGrom’s 2020s career. Through four innings, it was as though Bruce Bochy released a lion into a hen house as deGrom made mincemeat of Royals hitters, with only an error by Nathaniel Lowe and a walk to Vinnie Pasquantino keeping him from a perfect beginning. Then came the fifth and suddenly Dane Dunning was on the mound for Texas, as right wrist soreness forced deGrom to exit. Along with the man himself, we can only hope (again) that this is a short-term setback.”

Dayn Perry, CBSports.com: “New York Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón has yet to make his 2023 debut because of a mild forearm strain he suffered during spring training. Now his comeback from that injury has been complicated by a back issue. Manager Aaron Boone on Tuesday said Rodón came down with some back discomfort following his Monday throwing session. While Boone suggested he's not overly concerned, Rodón is being sent for additional testing . . . When Rodón first sustained his forearm injury, the club thought he might be able to join the rotation before the end of April. It's not certain how this non-arm-related setback affects that potential timeline, if it does at all. Rodón, 30, joined the Yankees over the winter, signing a six-year pact worth $162 million. He boasts some of the best stuff and rates-based results in all of baseball -- he's pitched to a sparkling 2.67 ERA and 4.80 K/BB ratio over the last two seasons for the White Sox and Giants -- but Rodón's substantial and persistent injury concerns have limited his overall value.”

Jeff Passan, Yahoo! Sports: “Right-hander Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a six-year, $53 million contract extension, the team announced Tuesday, tying the hardest-throwing starter in baseball long term to the organization that previously didn't have any salary guaranteed to players beyond this season. Greene, 23, debuted last year as Cincinnati's rebuild remained a work in progress. The arrival of starters Nick Lodolo and Graham Lodolo Ashcraft alongside Greene have brought some semblance of hope back to an organization that, outside of the COVID-shortened season, last made the playoffs in 2013. The deal starts this season and buys out two years of Greene's free agency, with a $21 million seventh-year club option that includes a $2 million buyout. If the Reds pick up the option, Greene would hit the open market after his age 29 season. The deal, which is the largest the Reds have given to a player before he reaches arbitration, can max out at more than $90 million with escalators.”

MEGAPHONE

“I'm going to get healthy and then come back and play well. I'm very confident of that. I'd be surprised if I didn't play well. I'd be surprised if I didn't get to full health and play well. I know it's in me.”

Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto on his struggle to come back from shoulder surgery.